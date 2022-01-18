Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 18

Operations management sustainability and supply chain management 12th edition heizer render munson ebook

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Operations Management: Sustainability and Supply Chain Management, 12/E, Jay Heizer, Barry Render, Chuck Munson, ISBN-10: 1292148632, ISBN-13: 9781292148632, ISBN-10 : ‎0134163516 , ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978–0134163512
For samples contact: cpa.code@gmail.com
Please check the content to assure you that this is a correct book.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free

Operations management sustainability and supply chain management 12th edition heizer render munson ebook

  1. 1. Operations Management Sustainability and Supply Chain Management 12th Edition Heizer Render Munson ebook, test bank, solutions manual Operations Management: Sustainability and Supply Chain Management, 12/E, Jay Heizer, Barry Render, Chuck Munson, ISBN-10: 1292148632, ISBN-13: 9781292148632, ISBN-10 : 0134163516 , ISBN-13 : 978-0134163512 For samples contact: cpa.code@gmail.com Please check the content to assure you that this is a correct book. Contents Chapter 1 Operations and Productivity 1 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma American Car Battery Industry End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study 5 Uber Technologies, Inc. Video Case Studies 5 Frito-Lay: Operations Management in Manufacturing Hard Rock Cafe: Operations Management in Services Additional Case Studies 7 National Air Express Zychol Chemicals Corporation Chapter 2 Operations Strategy in a Global Environment 9
  2. 2. Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Rapid-Lube Video Case Studies Strategy at Regal Marine Hard Rock Cafe’s Global Strategy 13 Outsourcing Offshore at Darden 14 Additional Case Study Outsourcing to TATA Chapter 3 Project Management 15 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 3.1: Gantt Chart End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Southwestern University: A Video Case Studies Project Management At Arnold Palmer Hospital Managing Hard Rock’s Rockfest
  3. 3. Additional Case Study Shale Oil Company 28 Chapter 4 Forecasting 31 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercises* ACTIVE MODEL 4.1: Moving Averages ACTIVE MODEL 4.2: Exponential Smoothing ACTIVE MODEL 4.3: Exponential Smoothing with Trend Adjustment ACTIVE MODEL 4.4: Trend Projections End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study 51 Southwestern University: B Video Case Studies Forecasting Ticket Revenue for Orlando Magic Basketball Games Forecasting at Hard Rock Cafe Additional Case Studies The North-South Airlines Digital Cell Phone, Inc. Chapter 5 Design of Goods and Services 55 Discussion Questions
  4. 4. Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise Active Model 5.1: Decision Tree End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study De Mar’s Product Strategy Video Case Study Product Design at Regal Marine Supplement 5 Sustainability in the Supply Chain 68 Discussion Questions End-of-Supplement Problems Video Case Studies Building Sustainability at the Orlando Magic’s Amway Center Green Manufacturing And Sustainability at Frito-Lay Additional Case Study Environmental Sustainability at Walmart Chapter 6 Managing Quality 73 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise* ACTIVE MODEL 6.1: Pareto Charts
  5. 5. End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Southwestern University: C Video Case Studies The Culture of Quality at Arnold Palmer Hospital Quality Counts at Alaska Airlines Quality at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Additional Case Study Westover Electrical, Inc. Supplement 6 Statistical Process Control 87 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercises* ACTIVE MODEL S6.1: bar Chart ACTIVE MODEL S6.2: p-Chart—with data ACTIVE MODEL S6.3: Process Capability End-of-Supplement Problems Case Study Bayfield Mud Company Video Case Studies Frito-Lay’s Quality-Controlled Potato Chips Farm to Fork: Quality at Darden Restaurants
  6. 6. Additional Case Study Green River Chemical Co. Chapter 7 Process Strategy 101 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 7.1: Crossover Chart End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Rochester Manufacturing’s Process Decision Video Case Studies Alaska Airlines 20-Minute Baggage Process—Guaranteed! Process Analysis at Arnold Palmer Hospital Process Strategy at Wheeled Coach Additional Case Study Matthew Yachts, Inc. Supplement 7 Capacity and Constraint Management 110 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercises ACTIVE MODEL S7.1: Productivity ACTIVE MODEL S7.2: Break-even Analysis
  7. 7. End-of-Supplement Problems Video Case Study Capacity Planning at Arnold Palmer Hospital Additional Case Study Southwestern University: D Chapter 8 Location Strategies 121 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 8.1: Center of Gravity End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Southern Recreational Vehicle Company Video Case Studies Locating the Next Red Lobster Restaurant Where to Place the Hard Rock Cafe Additional Case Study Southwestern University: E Chapter 9 Layout Strategies 134 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise
  8. 8. ACTIVE MODEL 9.1: Process Layout End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study State Automobile License Renewals Video Case Studies Laying out Arnold Palmer Hospital’s New Facility Facility Layout at Wheeled Coach Additional Case Study Microfix, inc. Chapter 10 Human Resources, Job Design, and Work Measurement 152 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 10.1: Work Sampling Ethical Dilemma End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Jackson Manufacturing Co. Video Case Studies The “People” Focus: Human Resources at Alaska Airlines Hard Rock’s Human Resource Strategy Additional Case Studies Chicago Southern Hospital
  9. 9. The Fleet that Wanders Chapter 11 Supply Chain Management 171 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma End-of-Chapter Problems Video Case Studies Darden’s Global Supply Chains Supply Chain Management at Regal Marine Arnold Palmer Hospital’s Supply Chain Supplement 11 Supply Chain Management Analytics 176 Discussion Questions End-of-Supplement Problems Chapter 12 Inventory Management 184 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercises ACTIVE MODEL 12.1: Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) Model ACTIVE MODEL 12.2: Production Order Quantity Model End-of-Chapter Problems Case Studies
  10. 10. Zhou Bicycle Company Parker Hi-Fi Systems Video Case Studies Managing Inventory at Frito-Lay Inventory Control at Wheeled Coach Additional Case Studies Southwestern University: F Laplace Power and Light Chapter 13 Aggregate Planning and S&OP 200 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 13.1: Aggregate Planning End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Andrew-Carter, Inc. Video Case Study Using Revenue Management to Set Orlando Magic Ticket Prices Additional Case Studies Cornwell Glass Southwestern University: (G) Chapter 14 Material Requirements Planning (MRP) and ERP 224
  11. 11. Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 14.1: Order Releases End-of-Chapter Problems Video Case Studies When 18,500 Orlando Magic Fans Come to Dinner MRP At Wheeled Coach Additional Case Studies IKON’S Attempt at ERP Hill’s Automotive, Inc. Chapter 15 Short-Term Scheduling 252 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL 15.1: Job Shop Sequencing End-of-Chapter Problems Case Study Old Oregon Wood Store Video Case Studies From the Eagles to The Magic: Converting the Amway Center
  12. 12. Scheduling at Hard Rock Cafe Additional Case Study Payroll Planning, Inc. Chapter 16 Lean Operations 268 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma End-of-Chapter Problems Video Case Studies Lean Operations at Alaska Airlines JIT at Arnold Palmer Hospital Additional Case Studies JIT After a Catastrophe Mutual Insurance Company of Iowa Chapter 17 Maintenance and Reliability 273 Discussion Questions Ethical Dilemma Active Model Exercises ACTIVE MODEL 17.1: Series Reliability ACTIVE MODEL 17.2: Redundancy ACTIVE MODEL 17.3: Parallel Systems End-of-Chapter Problems Video Case Study
  13. 13. Maintenance Drives Profits at Frito-Lay Additional Case Studies Cartak’s Department Store Worldwide Chemical Company Business Analytics Module A Decision-Making Tools 278 Discussion Questions End-of-Module Problems Case Study Warehouse Tenting at the Port of Miami Additional Case Studies Arctic, Inc. Ski Right Corp. Tom Tucker’s Liver Transplant Business Analytics Module B Linear Programming 291 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL B.1: LP Graph End-of-Module Problems Case Study Quain Lawn and Garden Inc. Video Case Study
  14. 14. Scheduling Challenges at Alaska Airlines Additional Case Studies Chase Manhattan Bank Coastal States Chemical Business Analytics Module C Transportation Models 309 Discussion Questions End-of-Module Problems Case Study Custom Vans, Inc. Additional Case Study Consolidated Bottling: B Business Analytics Module D Waiting-Line Models 325 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercises ACTIVE MODEL D.1: Single Server Model ACTIVE MODEL D.2: Multiple Server System with Costs ACTIVE MODEL D.3: Constant Service Times End-of-Module Problems Case Studies New England Foundry The Winter Park Hotel
  15. 15. Additional Case Study Pantry Shopper Business Analytics Module E Learning Curves 340 Discussion Questions Active Model Exercise ACTIVE MODEL E.1: Unit Curve, Cumulative Curve, and Costs End-of-Module Problems Case Study SMT’S Negotiation with IBM Business Analytics Module F Simulation 345 Discussion Questions End-of-Module Problems Case Study Alabama Airlines Call Center Additional Case Study Saigon Transport https://cooltextbook.blogspot.com/2022/01/operations-management-sustainability.html https://sites.google.com/view/student-books/operations-management-sustainability-and-supply- chain-management-12e https://books102.gumroad.com/p/operations-management-sustainability-and-supply-chain- management-12th-heizer-render-munson-ebook-test-bank-solutions-manual https://medium.com/@nailbasko/operations-management-sustainability-and-supply-chain- management-12th-edition-heizer-render-munson-901daa9aa499 https://issuu.com/ivanolegov22/docs/operations_management_sustainabilit y_and_supply_ch
  16. 16. What is Operations Management? Operation management is a business field that deals with managing business practices in order to maximize efficiency. This involves organizing and supervising an organization's processes in order to balance revenues and cost and make the best operating profit. The organization's operations manager is responsible for ensuring that inputs like labor, materials and technology are converted into outputs efficiently. Summary  Operation management is the process of managing the operations and processes within an organization.  Operations managers are responsible for product design, forecasting and delivery management.  A operations manager must possess excellent organizational, coordination and people skills. Operation Management Responsibilities Operation management is a branch of business that deals with managing the business' operations to ensure efficient execution of projects. This means that the person in charge of the department must perform different strategic functions. These functions include: 1. Product Design Designing a product is creating it that can be sold to consumers. This involves the creation of new ideas and expanding on existing ideas to create new products . It is the responsibility of the operations manager to ensure that consumers receive products that meet their needs and conform to current market trends. The quality of the product is more important than its quantity to consumers, so the company should have systems in place that guarantee the products meet their needs. 2. Forecasting Forecasting is the art of predicting future events based on past data. The operations manager must predict consumer demand for company products. To predict future trends in consumption, the manager uses past and current data about the company's product uptake to make decisions. Forecasts allow the company to determine the amount of products required to satisfy the market demand. 3. Supply Chain Management Management of the supply chain is the management of the entire production process, from raw materials to finished products. It oversees everything, from the production process, shipping, distribution, and delivery of products . Operations managers manage the supply chain by controlling inventory management, production, sales and sourcing suppliers to provide the goods
  17. 17. required at affordable prices. A well-managed supply chain will ensure efficient production, low overheads and prompt delivery to customers. 4. Delivery Management Delivery management is the responsibility of the operations manager. This manager makes sure that the goods arrive at the customer on time. They should follow up with customers to make sure that the goods are exactly what they ordered and meet their functional needs. The operations manager will receive feedback from the customer if they are unhappy with the product. The ideal skills for an Operations Manager Operations management is not like the finance or marketing departments where managers are responsible only for their respective departments. Instead, it is a cross-department job where the manager has multiple responsibilities. An operations manager must have the following skills to be successful: 1. Organizational Abilities Organizational skills refer to the ability to concentrate on multiple projects and not get distracted by many processes. Operations managers should be able plan, manage, and monitor every project until completion without losing sight of the goal . Managers who are not organized will have unfinished tasks, lost documents, and wasted time searching for documents that could have been easily accessib le if they were organized. Organization skills are a way to increase productivity and save time. 2. Coordinating Operations managers need to be able to coordinate resources and activities to achieve organizational goals. Coordinating involves coordinating multiple activities and seamlessly switching between them. Coordination also includes dealing with interruptions and overcoming obstacles. 3. People Skills Operations managers are responsible for dealing with people. They must be able to communicate with employees, external stakeholders, and senior management. Operations managers must be able to work with colleagues and communicate, listen and relate to them professionally and personally. The workplace is made up people from different cultures so the operations manager must be tolerant and understanding of others. The manager must be able and willing to mediate and resolve disputes between employees and senior staff . 4. Tech-savvy An operations manager must have a passion for technology to be able to design efficient and tech-compliant processes in this age of rapidly changing technologies. To gain competitive advantage on the market, modern organizations are increasingly tech-dependent.
  18. 18. This means that many of the manual processes, such as procurement and purchasing, will need to be automated. An operations manager can improve their internal processes by being up-to-date on the latest developments in the tech sector.

×