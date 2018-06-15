Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO CABUDARE – ESO – LARA Integrante: Nahum Pineda C-I: 24.544.568 ...
Esta formada por un espacio en el sistema de almacenaje (memoria principal de un ordenador) y un nombre simbólico (un iden...
El tipo de un dato es el conjunto de valores que puede tomar durante el programa. Si se le intenta asignar un valor que no...
2) Tipo De Variable Boolean (Lógico): es aquel que puede representar valores de lógica binaria, esto es 2 valores, valores...
4) Tipo De Variable Char Y String (Carácter Y Cadena): son un tipo especial de arreglo, debido que se trata de un conjunto...
Es una descripción de alto nivel compacta e informal del principio operativo de un programa informático u otro algoritmo. ...
Su importancia radica de que es el encargado de representar la solución a un algoritmo de la forma mas detallada posible, ...
Es un programa informático que traduce un programa que ha sido escrito en un lenguaje de programación a un lenguaje común,...
Computacion de ing nahum

Published on

Computación de Ingenieron

Published in: Education
Computacion de ing nahum

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO CABUDARE – ESO – LARA Integrante: Nahum Pineda C-I: 24.544.568 Profesora: Melania Gutiérrez Saia Computación Para Ingenieros
  2. 2. Esta formada por un espacio en el sistema de almacenaje (memoria principal de un ordenador) y un nombre simbólico (un identificador) que esta asociado a dicho espacio. Ese espacio tiene una cantidad conocida o desconocida , es decir un valor. El nombre de la variable es la forma usual de referirse al valor almacenado: esta separación entre nombre y contenido, permite que el nombre sea usado independientemente de la información exacta que presenta. La información almacenada puede ser un carácter, una cadena, de carácter, un numero, un arreglo; y en general cualquier otro tipo de datos. Ejemplo: int a, b a: =1 b: = + 2 a: = 5 Aquí tenemos dos variables, a y b que almacenen valores numéricos enteros (int). La variable “a” almacena primero 1, luego “b” almacena el numero que tiene “a” mas 2, por lo tanto “b” almacena un 3. finalmente el valor de “a” es remplazado por un 3; por lo que las variables contendrán estos datos al final: a: 5 b: 3
  3. 3. El tipo de un dato es el conjunto de valores que puede tomar durante el programa. Si se le intenta asignar un valor que no esta dentro del conjunto de valores se producirá un error. Los tipos son: integer, boolean, char y real. Además, también las cadenas de caracteres, los llamados strings. 1) Tipo De Variable Integer (Entero): es un tipo de dato que puede representar un subconjunto finito de los números enteros, a su vez el numero mayor que puede representar depende del tamaño del espacio usado por el dato y la posibilidad o no de representar números negativos. Ejemplo: si para almacenar un número entero disponemos de 4 bytes de memoria tenemos que: 4 bytes = 4 x 8 = 32 bits Con 323 bits se pueden representar 32 2 = 4294967296 valores • Solo positivos (enteros sin signo): del 0 al4294967295 • Positivos y negativos (enteros con signo): -2147483648 al 2147483647
  4. 4. 2) Tipo De Variable Boolean (Lógico): es aquel que puede representar valores de lógica binaria, esto es 2 valores, valores que normalmente representan falso o verdadero. Es utilizado mayormente en programación, estadística, electrónica, matemáticas, (algebra booleana) entre otros. Ejemplo de este tipo seria las expresiones serian: Verdadero Y falso = falso Falso O verdadero = verdadero NO verdadero = falso 3) Tipo De Variable Char (Real): es el tipo de datos en programas informáticos que representa la aproximación de un numero real. Al igual que los números enteros, el tipo real esta limitado superior e inferiormente según la cantidad de memoria que hay disponible para almacenarlo. Cabe mencionar en este tipo de variable es la precisión con que se puede representar números con decimales, cuantos decimales se puedan representar. Ejemplo:
  5. 5. 4) Tipo De Variable Char Y String (Carácter Y Cadena): son un tipo especial de arreglo, debido que se trata de un conjunto de datos de tipo char que termina con un carácter nulo; a este tipo de cadenas se le conoce también como “cadenas”. Básicamente el manejo de cadenas es muy similar al de los arreglos. Ejemplo:
  6. 6. Es una descripción de alto nivel compacta e informal del principio operativo de un programa informático u otro algoritmo. Pseudocódigo también es conocido como falso lenguaje. Se utiliza en las conversaciones estructurales de un programa de programación real, pero se encuentra diseñado para la lectura humana en lugar de la lectura mediante maquina, y con independencia de cualquier otro lenguaje de programación. Este a su vez omite detalles que no son esenciales para la comprensión humana del algoritmo, tales como las declaraciones de variables, códigos específicos del sistema de algunas subrutinas. Su utilidad mayormente es en los libros de textos y publicaciones científicas relacionadas con la informática y la computación numérica, para la descripción de algoritmos, de manera que todos los programadores puedan entenderlo, aunque no todos conozcan el mismo lenguaje de programación.
  7. 7. Su importancia radica de que es el encargado de representar la solución a un algoritmo de la forma mas detallada posible, a su vez lo que mas precisa posible al lenguaje que posteriormente se utilizara para la codificación del mismo. Este es utilizado para representar las acciones sucesivas palabras reservadas en ingles (similares a sus homónimos en los lenguajes de programación) tales como star, begin, end, stop, while, entre otros. Dentro de su importancia cabe mencionar que quien lo coloca en practica se centre mas en la solución del algoritmo o el diseño de un software que en el programa que utiliza para crearlo, y esto es posible porque es mas fácil de manipular, puesto que; no tiene que tener en mente el lenguaje en si y además, mas fácil de codificar.
  8. 8. Es un programa informático que traduce un programa que ha sido escrito en un lenguaje de programación a un lenguaje común, es importante mencionar que reúne diversos elementos o fragmentos en una misma unidad, usualmente a lenguaje de maquina, aunque también puede ser traducido a un código intermedio (bytecode) o a texto. La construcción de un compilador involucra la división del proceso en una serie de fase que variara con su complejidad.

