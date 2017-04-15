Presentation On 8086 System Connection, Timing and Troubleshooting Presented By Md Nahid Hasan Id: 120122
Contents Basic 8086 Microcomputer System Basic 8086 System Timing 8086 Pin Diagram
Microcomputer  A microcomputer system is one which uses a microprocessor as its cpu  In addition the microcomputer also ...
Basic 8086 Microcomputer System Fig: Block Diagram of 8086 Microcomputer CLK READYR ESET 8284A CLOCKG ENE- RATOR WAIT STAT...
Basic 8086 Microcomputer System A closer look at the generalized microcomputer in fig. we find  The 8086 CPU, the ROM and...
The PORTS There is a wide variety of port devices are available in 8086 i. Parallel port devices- 8255A ii. Serial Port de...
The BUSES Next we find in the figure 1.Control Bus - The basic control bus consists M/lO, RD, and WR. 2.Address Bus -The 8...
The 8286 Transceiver  This block represents bidirectional three-state buffers.  For a vely small system these buffers ar...
8284A clock Generator  This device usesa crystal to produce the stable-frequency clock signal which steps the 8086 throug...
8086 Pin Diagram
Introduction  Pin diagram is shows all the signal pins used by the microprocessor and the sequence of the signals and the...
Pin diagram of 8086
Pin Description  The 8086 signals can be categorized in three groups  The first are the signal having common functions i...
Pin Description AD15-AD0: These are the time multiplexed memory I/O address and data lines  Address remains on the lines ...
Pin Description(Cont..) BHE/S7: The bus high enable is used to indicate the transfer of data over the higher order ( D15-D...
Pin Description(Cont..) INTR(Interrupt Request)  This is a triggered input. If any interrupt request is pending, the proc...
Thanks All Have a nice day !!!
8086 System Connection,Timing and Troubleshooting

