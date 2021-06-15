Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 “Nucleic Acid Metabolism & Control, Purine & Pyrimidine Synthesis” PRESENTED BY: Nahal Jehangir (18006231-011) Course Ti...
CONTENTS  OVERVIEW  WHAT ARE NUCLEOTIDES & NUCLEOSIDES  NUCLEIC ACID DIGESTION & METABOLISM  PURINE NUCLEOTIDE SYNTHES...
OVERVIEW  Nucleic acid metabolism is the process by which nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) are synthesized and degraded.  Nuc...
 Nucleotides serve as building blocks for RNA and DNA.  Nucleotides can serve as sources of energy (i.e., ATP), physiolo...
NUCLEOTIDE  Nucleotides are the monomers (building blocks) of nucleic acids (RNA / DNA).  Energy rich compounds that dri...
Nitrogen Bases  2 types of nitrogenous base  PURINES & PYRIMIDINES DERIVATIVES  PURINES: ADENINE AND GUANINE (ATP/ GTP)...
Sugars  5 carbon keto sugar or pentose  Deoxyribose sugar (DNA)  Ribose sugar (RNA)  Both sugar are present in furanos...
Phosphate Group  Molecular formula H3PO4  Contains 3 monovalent hydroxyl group and a divalent oxygen atom  All linked t...
NUCLEOSIDE  When ribose or 2-deoxyribose is combined with purine or pyramidine base Nucleoside is formed.  Nucleoside is...
NAMING CONVENTIONS  Nucleosides: Purine nucleosides end in “-sine” (Adenosine, Guanosine) Pyrimidine nucleosides end in “...
NUCLEIC ACID DIGESTION  The nucleic acids DNA and RNA are found in most of the foods you eat.  Two types of pancreatic n...
NUCLEOTIDE METABOLISM  Nucleotides can be synthesized de novo, or from components “salvaged” from the degradation product...
A. De Novo Synthesis of Purine Nucleotide  The atoms of the purine ring are contributed by a number of compounds, includi...
Inosine Monophosphate (IMP)  Inosine Monophosphate (IMP) is the precursor of both AMP & GMP.  It is the nucleotide conta...
STEP 1: Synthesis of PRPP (5-phosphoribosyl-1- pyrophosphate)  5-Phosphoribosyl-1-pyrophosphate (PRPP) is an “activated p...
2. Synthesis of 5-phosphoribosylamine  Synthesis of 5-phosphoribosylamine from PRPP and glutamine.  The amide group of g...
Synthesis of IMP, the “parent” purine nucleotide  The next nine steps in purine nucleotide biosynthesis leading to the sy...
GAR Transformylase FGAM Synthetase STEP 3: Amino group of GAR reacts with N10-Formyl tetrahydrofolate to form Formylglycin...
FGAM Synthetase (Cyclase) Air Carboxylase (N 5 -CAIR Synthetase) STEP 5: An ATP dependant ring closing (imidazol ring form...
N 5 -CAIR Mutase SAICAIR Synthetase STEP 7: Ismerism group transfer via mutase to form 5-Amino-4- carboxyaminoimidazole ri...
SAICAIR (adenylosuccinate) Lyase AICAIR Transformylase STEP 9: Fumarate group is cleaved from SAICAR to produce AICAR. STE...
11. Formation of IMP by IMP synthase 24 In the last reaction step, the larger ring of FAICAR is closed enzymatically to fo...
Synthesis of AMP/GMP from IMP  The conversion of IMP to either AMP or GMP uses a two-step, energy-requiring pathway. Note...
Synthetic inhibitors of purine synthesis  Some synthetic inhibitors of purine synthesis (for example, the sulfonamides), ...
Synthesis of Di- and Tri- phosphate  Nucleoside diphosphates are synthesized from the corresponding nucleoside monophosph...
Purine Biosynthesis: Control 28
B. Salvage pathway for purines  Purines that result from the normal turnover of cellular nucleic acids, or the small amou...
1. Salvage of purine bases to nucleotides  Two enzymes are involved: adenine phosphoribosyltransferase (APRT) and hypoxan...
31 PURINES AND PYRIMIDINES BASES: RECYCLING
SYNTHESIS OF DEOXYRIBONUCLEOTIDES  The nucleotides described thus far all contain ribose (ribonucleotides). The nucleotid...
A. Ribonucleotide Reductase Ribonucleotide reductase (ribonucleoside diphosphate reductase) is composed of two nonidentic...
1. Regeneration of reduced enzyme: In order for ribonucleotide reductase to continue to produce deoxyribonucleotides, the ...
B. Regulation of deoxyribonucleotide synthesis Ribonucleotide reductase is responsible for maintaining a balanced supply o...
PURINE NUCLEOTIDE CATABOLISM Degradation of dietary nucleic acids occurs in the small intestine, where a family of pancrea...
A. Degradation of dietary nucleic acids in the small intestine  Ribonucleases and deoxyribonucleases, secreted by the pan...
B. Formation of uric acid 1) An amino group is removed from AMP to produce IMP by AMP deaminase or from adenosine to produ...
C. Diseases associated with Purine Degradation 1. Gout:  Gout is a disorder initiated by high levels of uric acid in bloo...
2. Adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency:  Adenosine deaminase (ADA) is expressed in a variety of tissues, but, in humans,...
PYRIMIDINE SYNTHESIS  Unlike the synthesis of the purine ring, which is constructed on a preexisting ribose 5phosphate, t...
De Novo Pyrimidine Synthesis STEP 1: Synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate:  The regulated step of this pathway in mammalian c...
STEP 2: Synthesis of orotic acid  The second step in pyrimidine synthesis is the formation of carbamoylaspartate, catalyz...
STEP 3: Formation of a pyrimidine nucleotide  The completed pyrimidine ring is converted to the nucleotide orotidine mono...
Synthesis of CTP from UTP Cytidine triphosphate (CTP) is produced by amination of UTP by CTP synthetase, with glutamine pr...
Pyrimidine Biosynthesis: Control  In animals:  pyrimidine biosynthesis is controlled by the activity of carbamoyl phosph...
Degradation and salvage of Pyrimidines  Unlike the purine ring, which is not cleaved in humans, the pyrimidine ring is op...
53
PYRIMIDINE CATABOLISM 54
Disorders associated with Pyrimidine Metabolism Since the end product of pyrimidine catabolism are highly water soluble, o...
SUMMARY OF NUCLEOTIDE METABOLISM 56
THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION! 57 REFRENCES • Data taken from Lipincott Book of Biochemistry. • https://www.cliffsnotes.com/st...
