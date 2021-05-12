Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADVANCED DATA STRUCTURES LECTURE 2
Contents  Asymptotic Notations  Recurrence relation  Substitution method  Iterative method  Recursion method  Master...
Asymptotic Analysis and Recurrences  In this lecture we discuss the notion of asymptotic analysis and introduce O, Ω, and...
Asymptotic analysis Asymptotic analysis When we consider an algorithm for some problem, in addition to knowing that it pro...
What is n, f(n) g(n) and c?  f(n)= Is a function of n that denotes algorithm run time  n= input size/steps required to e...
Continue…  f(n) is a linear function where we touch every element of a collections  f(n)=nlogn it is called nlogn functi...
Polynomial function  If P(x) = an xn + an-1 xn-1+.……….…+a2 x2 + a1 x + a0, then for x ≫ 0 or x ≪ 0, P(x) ≈ an xn.  Thus,...
How to calculate f(n)? Calculating the value of f(n) for smaller programs is easy but for bigger programs, it's not that e...
Let's look at a simple example. f(n) = 5n2 + 6n + 12  where n is the number of instructions executed, and it depends on t...
Let's assume the different values of n to find the growth rate of f(n) n 5n 2 6n 12 1 21.74% 26.09% 52.17% 10 87.41% 10.49...
Continue…  As we can observe in the above table that with the increase in the value of n, the running time of 5n2 increas...
Continue…  Here, we are getting the approximate time complexity whose result is very close to the actual result. And this...
Continue…  Example: Running time of one operation is x(n) and for another operation, it is calculated as f(n2). It refers...
Asymptotic Notations  The commonly used asymptotic notations used for calculating the running time complexity of an algor...
Big oh Notation (O) Big O notation is an asymptotic notation that measures the performance of an algorithm by simply provi...
Big oh Notation (O)  It is the formal way to express the upper boundary of an algorithm running time. It measures the wor...
Big oh Notation (O)
Big oh Notation (O)  For example:  If f(n) and g(n) are the two functions defined for positive integers,  then f(n) = O...
Let's understand through examples  Example 1: f(n)=2n+3 , g(n)=n  Now, we have to find Is f(n)=O(g(n))?  To check f(n)=...
Continue…  Let's assume c=5, n=1 then  2*1+3<=5*1  5<=5  For n=1, the above condition is true.  If n=2  2*2+3<=5*2 ...
Continue…  We know that for any value of n, it will satisfy the above condition, i.e., 2n+3<=c.n. If the value of c is eq...
Big oh Notation (O)
Big oh Notation (O)
Continue…  The idea of using big o notation is to give an upper bound of a particular function, and eventually it leads t...
Omega Notation (Ω)  It basically describes the best-case scenario which is opposite to the big o notation.  It is the fo...
Omega Notation (Ω)  If we required that an algorithm takes at least certain amount of time without using an upper bound, ...
Let's consider a simple example.  If f(n) = 2n+3, g(n) = n,  Is f(n)= Ω (g(n))?  It must satisfy the condition:  f(n)>...
Big Omega Notation (Ω)
Big Omega Notation (Ω)
Continue…  As we can see in the above figure that g(n) function is the lower bound of the f(n) function when the value of...
Big Theta Notation (θ)  Theta Notation (θ)  The theta notation mainly describes the average case scenarios.  It represe...
Big Theta Notation (θ)  Let's understand the big theta notation mathematically:  Let f(n) and g(n) be the functions of n...
Big Theta Notation (θ)  where the function is bounded by two limits, i.e., upper and lower limit, and f(n) comes in betwe...
Big Theta Notation (θ)
Big Theta Notation (θ)
Big Theta Notation (θ)  Let's consider the same example where f(n)=2n+3 g(n)=n  As c1.g(n) should be less than f(n) so c...
Big Theta Notation (θ)  Replace g(n) by n and f(n) by 2n+3  c1.n <=2n+3<=c2.n  if c1=1, c2=2, n=1  1*1 <=2*1+3 <=2*1 ...
Big Theta Notation (θ)  Therefore, we can say that for any value of n, it satisfies the condition c1.g(n)<=f(n)<=c2.g(n)....
Why we have three different asymptotic analysis?  As we know that big omega is for the best case, big oh is for the worst...
 So, three different analysis provide the proper bounding between the actual functions. Here, bounding means that we have...
Recurrence relation A recurrence is an equation or inequality that describes a function in terms of its values on smaller ...
Using Recursive C function finding Time complexity of an Recursive function:  Void test (int n)  {  If(n>0)  {  Print...
There are four methods for solving Recurrence:  Substitution method  Iterative method  Recursion method  Master method
1. Substitution Method: The Substitution Method Consists of two main steps: 1.Guess the Solution. 2.Use the mathematical i...
Cont… For Example1 Solve the equation by Substitution Method. T (n) = T + n We have to show that it is asymptotically boun...
Substitution method  Recurrence equation 1: T(n)=T(n-1)+n  Recurrence equation 2:T(n)=2T((n/2)+n  Recurrence equation 3...
Thank you
Asymptotic Notations

Asymptotic Notations

×