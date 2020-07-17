Jsy (Janani Suraksha Yojana)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Janani Suraksha Yojana Mrs.Nagamani.T Dept of Community Health Nursing Quality Health care College of Nursing
Introduction  Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is a safe motherhood intervention launched under National Rural Health Mission...
Objective To reduce maternal and neo-natal mortality To promote institutional delivery among the poor pregnant women
Strategy  Early registration of the beneficiaries with the help of the village level health workers like ASHA or an equiv...
Strategy….  Convergence with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) worker by way of involving Anganwadi worker (AW...
The strategy also involves…  Operationalization of 24/7 delivery services at PHC level to provide basic obstetric care, ...
Features of JSY  States/UTs have been classified into two categories based on the institutional delivery rate.  The 10 s...
 Cash assistance linked to Institutional Delivery: Cash assistance will be provided to the beneficiaries availing antenat...
 Cash Assistance in the graded scale. One of the accepted strategies for reducing maternal mortality is to promote delive...
 Tracking Each Pregnancy: Each beneficiary registered under this Yojana should have a JSY card along with a MCH card. ASH...
 Eligibility for Cash Assistance: BPL Certification – This is required in all HPS states. However, where BPL cards have n...
 Incentive to the ASHA or an equivalent worker: ASHA or an equivalent worker should be working as a basic health provider...
Scale of Cash Assistance for Institutional Delivery: *ASHA package of Rs. 600 in rural areas include Rs. 300 for ANC compo...
Disbursement of Cash Assistance: As the cash assistance to the mother is mainly to meet the cost of delivery, it should b...
 Compensation payment for Tubectomy/ Laparoscopy: If hospitalization for delivery is followed immediately by Tubectomy/ l...
 Partnership with Private Sector: Acknowledging that infrastructural facilities in the public sector are not adequate, St...
Eligibility Criteria for JSY The eligibility for cash assistance under the JSY is as shown below: LPS All pregnant women d...
JSY- Facts from 2005- 2015  The no. of beneficiaries under Janani Surakshsa Yojana has increased manifold i.e. from 7.38 ...
Role of ASHA in JSY  Each village of 1000 population is expected to have one ASHA or an equivalent worker registered with...
ASHA or an equivalent worker under supervision of ANM/AWW would have the following role:  Identify pregnant woman from BP...
 Provide and / or help the women to receive at least three ANC,  Counsel for institutional delivery and fix before 7th m...
 Arrange to immunize the newborn till the age of 10 weeks,  Register birth or death of the child or mother,  Post natal...
References:  https://www.nhp.gov.in/janani-suraksha-yojana-jsy-_pg  https://nhm.gov.in/index1.php?lang=1&level=3&sublink...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jsy (Janani Suraksha Yojana)

19 views

Published on

Jsy (Janani Suraksha Yojana)

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jsy (Janani Suraksha Yojana)

  1. 1. Janani Suraksha Yojana Mrs.Nagamani.T Dept of Community Health Nursing Quality Health care College of Nursing
  2. 2. Introduction  Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is a safe motherhood intervention launched under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) on 12th April 2005, by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.  JSY is a 100 % centrally sponsored scheme and it integrates cash assistance with delivery and post-delivery care.  The Yojana has identified Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) as an effective link between the government and pregnant women.
  3. 3. Objective To reduce maternal and neo-natal mortality To promote institutional delivery among the poor pregnant women
  4. 4. Strategy  Early registration of the beneficiaries with the help of the village level health workers like ASHA or an equivalent worker;  Early identification of complicated cases;  Providing atleast three antenatal care, and post delivery visits;  Organizing appropriate referral and provide referral transport to the pregnant mother;
  5. 5. Strategy….  Convergence with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) worker by way of involving Anganwadi worker (AWW) intensively;  Devising as well as ensuring transparent and timely disbursement of the cash assistance to the mother and the incentive to the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) or an equivalent worker with fund available with ANM.
  6. 6. The strategy also involves…  Operationalization of 24/7 delivery services at PHC level to provide basic obstetric care,  Operationalization of First Referral Units (FRUs) to provide the emergency obstetric care,  Building partnerships through a process of recognition/accreditation with doctors, hospitals/nursing homes/clinics from the private sector specially in the rural areas to provide obst. services to the JSY beneficiaries.
  7. 7. Features of JSY  States/UTs have been classified into two categories based on the institutional delivery rate.  The 10 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Orissa, and Jammu and Kashmir would constitute Low Performing States (LPS) and the rest High Performing States (HPS).
  8. 8.  Cash assistance linked to Institutional Delivery: Cash assistance will be provided to the beneficiaries availing antenatal, intranatal and postnatal services in health centres/hospitals.  The beneficiaries will be encouraged to register themselves with the health workers at the sub centre/Anganwadi/ Primary health centres for availing of atleast three antenatal checkups, post- natal care and neo-natal care, the disbursement of enhanced benefits under the scheme will be linked to institutional delivery.
  9. 9.  Cash Assistance in the graded scale. One of the accepted strategies for reducing maternal mortality is to promote deliveries at health institutions by skilled personnel like doctors and nurses. Accordingly, cash assistance is to be provided to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, for enabling them to deliver in health institutions.
  10. 10.  Tracking Each Pregnancy: Each beneficiary registered under this Yojana should have a JSY card along with a MCH card. ASHA/AWW/ any other identified link worker under the overall supervision of the ANM and the MO, PHC should mandatorily prepare a micro-birth plan. This will effectively help in monitoring Antenatal Check-up, and the post delivery care.
  11. 11.  Eligibility for Cash Assistance: BPL Certification – This is required in all HPS states. However, where BPL cards have not yet been issued or have not been updated, States/UTs would formulate a simple criterion for certification of poor and needy status of the expectant mother’s family by empowering the gram pradhan or ward member.
  12. 12.  Incentive to the ASHA or an equivalent worker: ASHA or an equivalent worker should be working as a basic health provider in the village. Such workers functioning in the rural and urban areas would get an incentive in all the low performing states for providing certain essential support services.
  13. 13. Scale of Cash Assistance for Institutional Delivery: *ASHA package of Rs. 600 in rural areas include Rs. 300 for ANC component and Rs. 300 for facilitating institutional delivery. **ASHA package of Rs. 400 in urban areas include Rs. 200 for ANC component and Rs. 200 for facilitating institutional delivery. Category Rural area Total Urban area Total Mother’s package ASHA’s package* Mother’s package ASHA’s package** (Amount in Rs.) LPS 1400 600 2000 1000 400 1400 HPS 700 600 1300 600 400 1000
  14. 14. Disbursement of Cash Assistance: As the cash assistance to the mother is mainly to meet the cost of delivery, it should be disbursed effectively at the institution itself.
  15. 15.  Compensation payment for Tubectomy/ Laparoscopy: If hospitalization for delivery is followed immediately by Tubectomy/ laparoscopy, compensation money available under the Family welfare scheme would also be paid to JSY beneficiary in the health centre as per the existing procedure followed for payment of compensation money
  16. 16.  Partnership with Private Sector: Acknowledging that infrastructural facilities in the public sector are not adequate, States/Union Territories would devise mechanism to recognize hospitals/nursing homes/ clinics from Private Sector for providing obstetric care services to the JSY beneficiaries. Once that is done, benefits proposed under Janani Suraksha Yojana would also be available to eligible women delivering in the accredited health institutions.
  17. 17. Eligibility Criteria for JSY The eligibility for cash assistance under the JSY is as shown below: LPS All pregnant women delivering in government health centres, such as Sub Centers (SCs)/Primary Health Centers (PHCs)/Community Health Centers (CHCs)/First Referral Units (FRUs)/general wards of district or state hospitals HPS All BPL/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) women delivering in a government health centre, such as SC/PHC/CHC/FRU/general wards of district or state hospital LPS & HPS BPL/SC/ST women in accredited private institutions
  18. 18. JSY- Facts from 2005- 2015  The no. of beneficiaries under Janani Surakshsa Yojana has increased manifold i.e. from 7.38 lakh beneficiaries in 2005-06 to 104.38 lakhs in 2014-15, itself is an indicator of high awareness levels among the pregnant women about the scheme.  Also the fact that about 9 lakh ASHA workers get performance based incentives under JSY for motivating pregnant women to give birth in a health facility is an indication of high awareness about the scheme.  Further, out of the total JSY beneficiaries reported in 2014-15, a large majority of (nearly 87%) beneficiaries belong to rural areas. - Source: Registrar General of India
  19. 19. Role of ASHA in JSY  Each village of 1000 population is expected to have one ASHA or an equivalent worker registered with the sub-centre and the PHC of that concerned village, who would be working under the supervision of the ANM and in tandem with the AWW. Under JSY, her main role would be:  To organize delivery care services for the registered expectant mother,  To assist in immunization of the new born and  To act as a propagator/motivator of family planning services.
  20. 20. ASHA or an equivalent worker under supervision of ANM/AWW would have the following role:  Identify pregnant woman from BPL families as a beneficiary of the scheme,  Report to the ANM and bring the women to the sub- centre/PHC for registration,  Assist the woman to obtain BPL certification if BPL card is not available,
  21. 21.  Provide and / or help the women to receive at least three ANC,  Counsel for institutional delivery and fix before 7th month of pregnancy the place of delivery, in close consultation with the ANM and the PHC and inform the beneficiary,  Assist in receiving two TT injection,  When the pregnant woman is in labour or faces complication, escort the women to the pre- determined health centre and stay with her till the delivery is complete and woman is discharged,
  22. 22.  Arrange to immunize the newborn till the age of 10 weeks,  Register birth or death of the child or mother,  Post natal visits within 7 days of pregnancy and track mother’s health,  Counsel for initiation of breastfeeding within one-hour of delivery and its continuance till 3-6 months.
  23. 23. References:  https://www.nhp.gov.in/janani-suraksha-yojana-jsy-_pg  https://nhm.gov.in/index1.php?lang=1&level=3&sublinkid=841&lid=309  https://pib.gov.in/newsite/printrelease.aspx?relid=123992  http://www.pacsindia.org/projects/health-and-nutrition/jsy-maternal- health-scheme  www.ilo.org/dyn/travail/docs/683/JananiSurakshaYojanaGuidelines/Ministryo fHealthandFamilyWelfare
  24. 24. Thank You

×