Stroke ppt by syeda nafeesa mumtaz

POST CVA REHABILITATION Presented By Supervisor Maj Syeda Nafeesa Mumtaz Maj Muhammad Ikram RN,RM,Rehab Nurse Rehab Medica...
CONTENTS  Aim  Case Presentation  Case Discussion  Definition  Epidemiology  Types of stroke  Risk factors  Signs ...
AIM To emphasize on early Rehabilitation not only to save life BUT To improve both quantity and quality of life of patient.
Patient Profile Name : XYZ Age : 86 Yrs Sex : Male Address : Nowshera
Presenting Complaints *pictures are displayed with patient's permission* Difficulty in walk Weakness Rt half of body Slurr...
History of present illness History
8 Dependence ADLS Bladder/Bowel care Transfers Mobility Ambulation Functional History
PAST HISTORY DM IHD HTN CVA
Family History Vocational History Retired Audit Officer In karachi No history of Diabetes Hypertension Stroke
Personal History Married Has three children Non smoker non addict Graduate
Socioeconomic History Belongs to a well established family Resident of Karachi Easy road access Nearby hospital facilities
Examination
14  Vitals  Pulse : 78/min Regular  B.P : 168/85mmHg  R.R : 16/min  Temp : 98.4 o F  Jaundice  Pallor  Cyanosis  ...
EXAMINATION (cont…) Chest CVS Abdomen
NormalTone 0/5 Normal Increased Tone 5/5Power Hyperreflexia Reflexes Right Left Reflexes Power Musculoskeletal Examination
Musculoskeletal Examination NormalTone 5/5Power NormalReflexes Increased Tone 0/5 Power Hyperreflexia Reflexes Right Left ...
Investigations  CP/ESR  RFT,s  LFT,s  PT PTTK  Xray chest  CT scan Brain
CTCT Scan
Medical Diagnosis Ischemic stroke Lt , hemiplegia Rt
Rt Hemiparesis Potential for Thromboembolism Medical Problems Self care dependent Ambulation dependent Transfer skill depe...
 Patient and family education.  Prevention of secondary medical complications.  Independence in ADLs ,mobility and ambu...
Management Plan Positioning Physical therapy Gait training Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Psycho therapy ADL’s Traini...
Posture And Positioning
Physical Therapy Physiological standing Electrical muscle stimulation @100 contractions x BD *
Therapeutic Exercises
Therapeutic Exercises (cntd………..)
Occupational Therapy
Parallel bar training Ankle foot orthosis Knee immobilizer Co ordination exercises Standing balance Gait Training
Pharmacotherapy Tab Lipiget 1xHS Tab Eziday 50mg 1/ 2xOD Tab Qalsan D 1xOD Tab Ibert folic 1x OD
Orthotic Devices Ankle Foot Orthosis (AFO) Knee Immobilizer Wrist Hand Orthosis (WHO)
Outcome After Rehabilitation Independent sitting balance and walk with support achieved on 34 th day
Case Discussion
REHABILITATION Derived from the Latin word ‘Habilitas’ which means ‘to make able’ The first department of physical medicin...
STROKE A stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because of a. Rupture of blood ves...
Types Of Stroke  Ischemic stroke  Hemorrhagic stroke
 Ischemic Hemorrhagic TYPES OF STROKE
Epidemiology Third leading cause of death in U.S. Leading cause of severe disability in U.S. One-third to one-half have di...
Signs And Symptoms The five warning signs of stroke are ; 1. Sudden weakness on one side of the body involving the face , ...
Risk Factors Modifiable  Hypertension  Diabetes  Smoking  Hyperlipidemia  Other cardiac disease  Obesity  Life style
Nonmodifiable  Age  Gender  Race/ethnicity  Family history
Effect of a Stroke  Weakness on the side of the body opposite the site of the brain affected by the stroke  Spasticity ...
(Contd……)  Problems with memory, thinking, attention or learning  Being unaware of the effects of a stroke  Trouble swa...
Stable neurological status Significant persisting neurological deficit Sufficient cognitive function to learn Sufficient c...
Rehabilitation Goal To restore lost abilities as much as possible. To prevent stroke-related complications. To improve ...
Successful Rehabilitation Depends on  how early rehabilitation begins  the extent of the brain injury  the survivor’s a...
LEVEL OF STROKE REHABILITATION Day rehabilitation Outpatient therapy Home therapy Intpatient rehabilitation
Multidisciplinary Team PATIENT PSYCHOLOGIST PHYSIATRIST OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST NURSE DIETICIAN SOCIAL WORKER PHYSICAL THER...
General Nursing Care of Stroke  Nutrition  Dysphagia Screening to prevent risk of aspiration pneumonia and determine fee...
 Falls prevention  Skin care  Positioning  Body alignment General Nursing Care of Stroke (Contd…..)
Occurs when body alignment is not maintained or when the patient’s position is not changed often enough  Pressure ulcer (...
Emergency Nursing Interventions In The Hyperacute Phase Of Stroke: The First 24 Hours  Stroke symptoms can evolve over mi...
Stroke Prevention  Stop smoking  Exercise regularly  Improve eating habits  Take medication as prescribed  Reduce str...
Goal of Rehabilitation Nursing “Goal of rehabilitation nursing is to assist the patient to attain and to maintain optimum ...
Areas Of Concern  ACTIVITY OF DAILY LIVINGS (ADL,S)  MOBILITY  COMMUNICATION
Activity of daily living SELF CARE 1.Feeding 2.Grooming 3.Toilet use 4.Bathing 5.Dressing Adapt or specially design device
Universal cuff
Adapted Feeding Spoons
Modified utensils
Modified Grooming Aids
(Contd……. )
( Contd…… )
Modified Plug Modified key holder
BATH AND TOILET MODIFICATION
Transfer Aids And Techniques
MODIFIED BEDS
MOBILITY AIDS
SHOULDER SUPPORTS
ASSISTIVE DEVICES (WHO)
Poor Prognostic Factors Advanced age Recurrent stroke Medical or surgical instability Severe memory problems Impaired cogn...
Prognosis  The prognosis of a stroke patient depends on the severity of brain tissue damage.  Recovery from stroke is ge...
Conclusion  Early referral to rehabilitation unit benefits the patient to improve his/her ADLs and motor function.  Comp...
  2. 2. POST CVA REHABILITATION Presented By Supervisor Maj Syeda Nafeesa Mumtaz Maj Muhammad Ikram RN,RM,Rehab Nurse Rehab Medical Specialist OJT in occupational therapy(uk) HoD Rehab Deptt CMH Nowshera
  3. 3. CONTENTS  Aim  Case Presentation  Case Discussion  Definition  Epidemiology  Types of stroke  Risk factors  Signs and symptoms  Blood supply  Rehabilitation  Nursing management  Conclusion
  4. 4. AIM To emphasize on early Rehabilitation not only to save life BUT To improve both quantity and quality of life of patient.
  5. 5. Patient Profile Name : XYZ Age : 86 Yrs Sex : Male Address : Nowshera
  6. 6. Presenting Complaints *pictures are displayed with patient's permission* Difficulty in walk Weakness Rt half of body Slurring Of speech
  7. 7. History of present illness History
  8. 8. 8 Dependence ADLS Bladder/Bowel care Transfers Mobility Ambulation Functional History
  9. 9. PAST HISTORY DM IHD HTN CVA
  10. 10. Family History Vocational History Retired Audit Officer In karachi No history of Diabetes Hypertension Stroke
  11. 11. Personal History Married Has three children Non smoker non addict Graduate
  12. 12. Socioeconomic History Belongs to a well established family Resident of Karachi Easy road access Nearby hospital facilities
  13. 13. Examination
  14. 14. 14  Vitals  Pulse : 78/min Regular  B.P : 168/85mmHg  R.R : 16/min  Temp : 98.4 o F  Jaundice  Pallor  Cyanosis  Clubbing  lymphadenopathy Not present General Physical Examination
  15. 15. EXAMINATION (cont…) Chest CVS Abdomen
  16. 16. NormalTone 0/5 Normal Increased Tone 5/5Power Hyperreflexia Reflexes Right Left Reflexes Power Musculoskeletal Examination
  17. 17. Musculoskeletal Examination NormalTone 5/5Power NormalReflexes Increased Tone 0/5 Power Hyperreflexia Reflexes Right Left Plantar Flexion response PlantarExtensor response
  18. 18. Investigations  CP/ESR  RFT,s  LFT,s  PT PTTK  Xray chest  CT scan Brain
  19. 19. CTCT Scan
  20. 20. Medical Diagnosis Ischemic stroke Lt , hemiplegia Rt
  21. 21. Rt Hemiparesis Potential for Thromboembolism Medical Problems Self care dependent Ambulation dependent Transfer skill dependent Physical Problems Health Issues Psychological Problems Anxiety
  22. 22.  Patient and family education.  Prevention of secondary medical complications.  Independence in ADLs ,mobility and ambulation.  Bladder management  Psychotherapy  Physiotherapy  Occupational therapy Goals
  23. 23. Management Plan Positioning Physical therapy Gait training Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Psycho therapy ADL’s Training
  24. 24. Posture And Positioning
  25. 25. Physical Therapy Physiological standing Electrical muscle stimulation @100 contractions x BD *
  26. 26. Therapeutic Exercises
  27. 27. Therapeutic Exercises (cntd………..)
  28. 28. Occupational Therapy
  29. 29. Parallel bar training Ankle foot orthosis Knee immobilizer Co ordination exercises Standing balance Gait Training
  30. 30. Pharmacotherapy Tab Lipiget 1xHS Tab Eziday 50mg 1/ 2xOD Tab Qalsan D 1xOD Tab Ibert folic 1x OD
  31. 31. Orthotic Devices Ankle Foot Orthosis (AFO) Knee Immobilizer Wrist Hand Orthosis (WHO)
  32. 32. Outcome After Rehabilitation Independent sitting balance and walk with support achieved on 34 th day
  33. 33. Case Discussion
  34. 34. REHABILITATION Derived from the Latin word ‘Habilitas’ which means ‘to make able’ The first department of physical medicine established at Mayo clinic in 1936
  35. 35. STROKE A stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because of a. Rupture of blood vessel b. Blockage by blood clot
  36. 36. Types Of Stroke  Ischemic stroke  Hemorrhagic stroke
  37. 37.  Ischemic Hemorrhagic TYPES OF STROKE
  38. 38. Epidemiology Third leading cause of death in U.S. Leading cause of severe disability in U.S. One-third to one-half have disability Most common reason for rehabilitation
  39. 39. Signs And Symptoms The five warning signs of stroke are ; 1. Sudden weakness on one side of the body involving the face , arm or leg. 2. Dizziness , loss of balance or coordination. 3. Sudden severe unexplained headache. 4. Sudden confusion and difficulty in understanding or speaking. 5. Visual impairment of one or both eyes.
  40. 40. Risk Factors Modifiable  Hypertension  Diabetes  Smoking  Hyperlipidemia  Other cardiac disease  Obesity  Life style
  41. 41. Nonmodifiable  Age  Gender  Race/ethnicity  Family history
  42. 42. Effect of a Stroke  Weakness on the side of the body opposite the site of the brain affected by the stroke  Spasticity  Balance and/or coordination Aphasia Or dysarthria  bodily neglect or inattention  Pain, numbness or odd sensations
  43. 43. (Contd……)  Problems with memory, thinking, attention or learning  Being unaware of the effects of a stroke  Trouble swallowing (dysphagia)  Problems with bowel or bladder control  Difficulty controlling emotions (emotional lability)  Depression  Difficulties with daily activities
  44. 44. Stable neurological status Significant persisting neurological deficit Sufficient cognitive function to learn Sufficient communicative ability to interact with the therapist Admission Criteria For Rehabilitation
  45. 45. Rehabilitation Goal To restore lost abilities as much as possible. To prevent stroke-related complications. To improve the patient's quality of life. Promote re-integration into family, home, work, leisure and community activities.
  46. 46. Successful Rehabilitation Depends on  how early rehabilitation begins  the extent of the brain injury  the survivor’s attitude  the rehabilitation team’s skill  the cooperation of family and caregiver
  47. 47. LEVEL OF STROKE REHABILITATION Day rehabilitation Outpatient therapy Home therapy Intpatient rehabilitation
  48. 48. Multidisciplinary Team PATIENT PSYCHOLOGIST PHYSIATRIST OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST NURSE DIETICIAN SOCIAL WORKER PHYSICAL THERPIST
  49. 49. General Nursing Care of Stroke  Nutrition  Dysphagia Screening to prevent risk of aspiration pneumonia and determine feeding mobility  Early mobility to prevent DVT, pulmonary emboli  Bowel and bladder care – best to avoid urinary catheter insertion but if necessary remove as soon as possible
  50. 50.  Falls prevention  Skin care  Positioning  Body alignment General Nursing Care of Stroke (Contd…..)
  51. 51. Occurs when body alignment is not maintained or when the patient’s position is not changed often enough  Pressure ulcer (bedsores) result when unrelieved pressure on a bony prominence interferes with blood flow to the area  Contractures occurs when a joint is allowed to remain in the same position for too long Complications
  52. 52. Emergency Nursing Interventions In The Hyperacute Phase Of Stroke: The First 24 Hours  Stroke symptoms can evolve over minutes to hours.  Nurses should be aware of unusual stroke presentations.  Assessments include: Neurological assessment, vital signs , temperature, and should be done not less than every 30 minutes.
  53. 53. Stroke Prevention  Stop smoking  Exercise regularly  Improve eating habits  Take medication as prescribed  Reduce stress level  Maintain a healthy weight  Get regular medical check-ups
  54. 54. Goal of Rehabilitation Nursing “Goal of rehabilitation nursing is to assist the patient to attain and to maintain optimum health as it is defined by the patient.” (Hoeman, 2002)  Promote maximum functional ability  Optimal health  Adaptation to an altered lifestyle
  55. 55. Areas Of Concern  ACTIVITY OF DAILY LIVINGS (ADL,S)  MOBILITY  COMMUNICATION
  56. 56. Activity of daily living SELF CARE 1.Feeding 2.Grooming 3.Toilet use 4.Bathing 5.Dressing Adapt or specially design device
  57. 57. Universal cuff
  58. 58. Adapted Feeding Spoons
  59. 59. Modified utensils
  60. 60. Modified Grooming Aids
  61. 61. (Contd……. )
  62. 62. ( Contd…… )
  63. 63. Modified Plug Modified key holder
  64. 64. BATH AND TOILET MODIFICATION
  65. 65. Transfer Aids And Techniques
  66. 66. MODIFIED BEDS
  67. 67. MOBILITY AIDS
  68. 68. SHOULDER SUPPORTS
  69. 69. ASSISTIVE DEVICES (WHO)
  70. 70. Poor Prognostic Factors Advanced age Recurrent stroke Medical or surgical instability Severe memory problems Impaired cognition
  71. 71. Prognosis  The prognosis of a stroke patient depends on the severity of brain tissue damage.  Recovery from stroke is generally fastest in the first weeks after onset, with measureable neurological and functional recovery occurring in the first month after stroke.
  72. 72. Conclusion  Early referral to rehabilitation unit benefits the patient to improve his/her ADLs and motor function.  Complete recovery is not always possible, however, living an enjoyable life is still within reach.

