INFOGRAFÍA DIGITAL INTERACTIVA
INFOGRAFÍA DIGITAL Interactuar con una información gráfica nos permite entender mejor los conceptos representados. De esta...
 Contener información plena y verídica… Te suplicamos que jamás olvides las fuentes. Tu audiencia valorará consultar de m...
 Definir tema, destinatarios, objetivos.  Recopilación de información acerca del tema (a través de encuestas, libros, en...
 Visualidad: Es la combinación de elementos de textos e imágenes para la comprensión del lector. El lector, ante una info...
TIPOS Infografía individual escénica: Se caracteriza porque propone una narración del hecho, la descripción o reproducción...
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE IMPRESA Y DIGITAL  EXPONER vs INTERACTUAR: El diseño no solo tiene que ser bonito, tiene que ser usable...
ELEMENTOS DE UNA INFOGRAFÍA • Gráficos: Contienen información estadística y numérica. • Tablas: Lista de datos descriptivo...
REQUISITOS PARA LOGRAR UNA BUENA INFOGRAFÍA  Ser original en la temática No repitas temas, innova y encuentra algo que de...
PROGRAMAS PARA HACER INFOGRAFÍAS
  1. 1. Naelí González, CI 26.142.047 INFOGRAFÍA DIGITAL INTERACTIVA Universidad Fermín Toro Vice rectorado académico Facultad de ciencias económicas y sociales Escuela de comunicación social
  2. 2. INFOGRAFÍA DIGITAL Interactuar con una información gráfica nos permite entender mejor los conceptos representados. De esta manera, el espectador pasa a conocer las cosas por sí mismo, deja de ser un lector pasivo y se convierte en un espectador activo. Las infografías incorporan muchos más datos y permiten interactuar, lo que hace que el mensaje llegue mejor y sea recordado. Son ideales para representar múltiples datos y dejar que el público elija la información que más le interese. La combinación visualización / interactividad hace que estas infografías sean la forma más atractiva de visualizar y conservar los datos.
  3. 3.  Contener información plena y verídica… Te suplicamos que jamás olvides las fuentes. Tu audiencia valorará consultar de manera más profunda sobre el tema de su interés, además le proporciona credibilidad a tu marca.  Tener información actualizada. Eso significa que no deberías hablar de información que pasó 30 años porque la audiencia de tu marca no lo va a resistir. Necesitas estar actualizado por eso los usuarios recurren a ti. Es tu manera de construir conversación con la audiencia, dando lo mejor de sí.  Las infografías deben tener la capacidad de informar en síntesis con respecto a un texto escrito. Además, deben ser autónomas. Su identidad debe responder a la exceptiva del usuario que no conoce nada previo sobre el tema.  Debe ser una propuesta estética. Ya sabes las personas odian las cosas feas y tú sabes que hay ilustraciones y diseños feos en la red. Basta darse una vuelta en Internet. Si es necesario llévale chocolates al diseñador gráfico.  Debe ser divertida. Lo que no nos entretiene en la red nos mata. Repite: “lo que no entretiene mata” LAS INFOGRAFÍAS DEBEN
  4. 4.  Definir tema, destinatarios, objetivos.  Recopilación de información acerca del tema (a través de encuestas, libros, entre otros.). Es fundamental para una infografía evaluar las fuentes de donde se obtienen los datos, así como analizarlos y validarlos.  Organizar las ideas: Tanto la información recopilada, como las ideas y conclusiones que surjan del análisis, deben agruparse en temas y subtemas. Debe descartarse todo lo que sea irrelevante, de manera que solo quede aquello que contribuya, efectivamente, a presentar visualmente el tema. También hay que jerarquizar la información, atribuyéndole a un tema u otro mayor o menor importancia según el propósito.  Diseño de la infografía, teniendo en cuenta las características que debe tener (originalidad, el equilibrio entre los elementos visuales (color, texto, fuentes e íconos, ilustraciones, gráficos). ESTRUCTURA DESCRIPTIVA
  5. 5.  Visualidad: Es la combinación de elementos de textos e imágenes para la comprensión del lector. El lector, ante una infografía, selecciona, según su experiencia, las imágenes o los elementos que le son familiares y le atraen.  Interactividad: Esta dada desde la navegación hasta las opciones de participación a través del concepto hipermedia.  Hipertextualidad: Es la base del cambio en la presentación y forma de lectura en red o de manera lineal. Es la tercera dimensión de los ciber medios: profundidad que amplía la información.  Multimedialidad: Es la combinación de textos, sonidos e imágenes que pueden ser estáticas o en movimiento potenciado con la ayuda del hipertexto.  Movimiento: Es la manera en que se simula secuencias del proceso o desarrollo de un acontecimiento, acción o cosa. Es uno de los grandes atractivos, pues permite simular la información.  Actualidad: Es la característica principal de los audiovisuales clásicos que a veces se ve superada por otros medios como Internet. Los lectores exigen el conocimiento de lo más reciente.  Personalización: Se ofrece un discurso masivo, pero debe ser adaptable a las necesidades de cada usuario, con toques de un estilo creativo y propio lo que lo convierte en un producto personalizado. ENTRE SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS ESTÁN
  6. 6. TIPOS Infografía individual escénica: Se caracteriza porque propone una narración del hecho, la descripción o reproducción de un lugar o de un objeto en el que se representa la información periodística. Su gran cualidad es que ubica al lector como un observador del acontecimiento a una distancia mínima, como si estuviera presente en el momento en que se producen los hechos, las acciones y las cosas que suceden en un único cuadro o en una secuencia paso a paso. En éstas los hechos se representan como en una escena teatral y por eso son tan cercanas al lector. Infografías individuales comparativas: Presentan la posibilidad de establecer paralelos entre espacios, características o situaciones a partir de barras, tablas, tartas, árboles, líneas, puntos e incluso de formas geométricas que permiten que los usuarios de las mismas comparen datos y representaciones de éstos para que el lector comprenda mejor la información que se le ofrece. Infografía individual ubicativa: Es un tipo de infografía que nos permite ubicarnos en espacios físicos o geográficos que podemos reconocer fácilmente, es decir, en mapas de todo tipo, planos de diversos tamaños o recintos abiertos o cerrados. Su propuesta permite ubicar el lugar donde se desarrolla el acontecimiento.
  7. 7. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE IMPRESA Y DIGITAL  EXPONER vs INTERACTUAR: El diseño no solo tiene que ser bonito, tiene que ser usable.  ENTORNO Y ESPACIO FIJO vs PUBLICIDAD: nuestro diseño puede ser visto en cualquier parte, no hace falta desplazarse.  TIPOGRAFÍAS CLÁSICAS vs MODERNAS: hay que tener en cuenta que Internet solo puede mostrar las tipografías que tenga instalas el navegador.  PULGADAS Y CENTÍMETROS vs PÍXELES: cuando diseñamos para web siempre lo haremos en píxeles.  ARCHIVOS GRANDES vs PEQUEÑOS: en Internet, cuando menos pesen las imágenes mejor, necesitamos resoluciones bajas.
  8. 8. ELEMENTOS DE UNA INFOGRAFÍA • Gráficos: Contienen información estadística y numérica. • Tablas: Lista de datos descriptivos que pueden colocarse en una o varias columnas. • Mapas: Suele mostrar la ubicación de un acontecimiento o de el lugar al que se hace referencia. Es fundamental situar correctamente al lector en el terreno exacto de los hechos. • Diagramas: Puede mostrar el funcionamiento de algo, las relaciones causa y efecto. • Texto: se sustenta en textos escritos. Ciertos elementos informativos no son graficables y que el lenguaje verbal resulta imprescindible para asegurar una correcta interpretación. Sin embargo, el fundamento de la infografía está en la iconicidad (elementos gráficos), que le confieren su propia identidad informativa.
  9. 9. REQUISITOS PARA LOGRAR UNA BUENA INFOGRAFÍA  Ser original en la temática No repitas temas, innova y encuentra algo que de verdad resulte interesante y no sea lo mismo de siempre.  Títulos audaces El título es uno de los principales ganchos para atraer la atención de los lectores y es un aspecto en el que probablemente te tengas que involucrar. Busca que sea atractivo y encierre la esencia de la infografía en pocas palabras.  Información fiable Tal vez suene obvio, pero no te puedes permitir incluir información inexacta o errónea. Las fuentes de donde se obtiene la información debe provenir de una fuente confiable.  Cuidado con la publicidad Colocar una pauta publicitaria patrocinada tiene su riesgo, pero también es funcional en tanto que ofrece ingresos. Si incluyes la promoción de una marca, no la obvies y dale un tratamiento adecuado para que tu diseño no quede en un simple anuncio.  Sólo la información precisa No te excedas en la información de se va a incluir en la infografía, evita la paja, las redundancias y céntrate en mensajes concretos y claros, recuerda que cuentas con poco espacio para informar.  Diseño coherente Aquí es donde tu talento tiene que fluir y para lograrlo, nunca te olvides del orden, de la necesidad de contar una historia y de cuidar todos los elementos visuales y conceptuales para que tu mensaje visual sea comprensible: selección de color, tipografía, secuencia visual lógica.
  10. 10. PROGRAMAS PARA HACER INFOGRAFÍAS

