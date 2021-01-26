Applications Of Buffers, Inorganic chemistry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  The pharmaceutical industry is highly controlled and carefully regulated to help prevent accidents in the taking of pills. Buffers can help to make drugs safer for consumption by lessening the harsh effects of the chemicals.  Most of the medicines are prepared in aqueous solution of different chemicals so these aqueous solutions require a constant pH in order to assure the stability and clinical effectiveness of a medicines and this is done through buffers.
  2. 2.  Buffers are also added in pharmaceuticals to improve patient comfort and to make longer transportation of medicines possible. Apart from this buffers are also used to:  Maintain some drug or medicine in ionized form as ionized forms are more soluble in aqueous solutions.  Maintain some drug or medicine in un-ionized form as un- ionized forms are more soluble in lipids.  Maintain the stability of drugs in different aqueous solutions as many drugs are vulnerable to hydrolysis of aqueous solutions.  Maintain the pH of most of the drugs or medicine near to neutral otherwise that specific drug or medicine may cause irritation in body tissues.
  3. 3. IN FERMENTATION  Fermentation reactions – such as in beer or yogurt – are highly affected by varying pH.  This means it’s essential to use buffer solutions to avoid harsh changes and allow fermentation to progress to obtain maximum yield.  During fermentation of baking bread the pH of the dough will decrease due to released carbon dioxide and other organic acids. In dough, flour and milk act as buffering agents and they resist the pH drop due to the release of carbon dioxide.  Apart from these natural buffers some chemical buffers like calcium carbonate are also used to maintain pH during fermentation process. In bread, the pH of the dough will naturally drop with the production of CO2
  4. 4. IN FOOD INDUSTRY  Buffers are also used in foods to maintain the acidity of the food in order to preserve the flavor and appearance of food.  Buffers maintain the physical, chemical and microbiological stability of foods.  Specialised buffers are also used extensively in the food industry as food additives. These additives are usually weak acids or their respective salts already naturally present in some foods.  Examples:  The citrate additives are widely used antioxidants and buffers that have a range of applications. They are all capable of reducing the chemical reaction that causes the discoloration of fruit, so a member of this group of chemicals is often the additive of choice in fruit products.  Potassium citrate is an antioxidant and buffering additive that is found in a number of food products including cakes and biscuits, cheese and jam.
  5. 5.  Sodium citrate is a versatile food additive used as a buffer principally in jams and jellies. The addition of sodium citrate to a food containing citric acid will create a buffer solution. The weak acid and its salt exist in equilibrium, and this allows them to resist changes in acidity by reacting with any extra hydrogen ions to remove them, or by generating new hydrogen ions when needed. This maintains a constant acidity within the food product.  Calcium citrate is an important acidity regulator that is often used in carbonated drinks.  Potassium tartrate is obtained from grapes during the wine-making process. In addition to its buffering action, potassium tartrate also helps bread to rise consistently. It is used as a buffer in wine and bread production.
  6. 6. IN DYEING INDUSTRY  Dyes in textile industries play an important role in giving color to different fabrics. Color strength of dyes is closely related to narrow pH range which is maintained by using different buffer systems. pH above or below this narrow range will affect the color imparting ability of different dyes.  For example, Monosodium phosphate(NaH2PO4) is commonly used to maintain a low pH for acidic dyeing of textile fibres, whereas Disodium phosphate (Na2HPO4) is more useful within a mild alkali range to dye fabrics that are sensitive to extreme pH conditions.
  7. 7. IN OTHER MISCELLANEOUS INDUSTRIES  Printing industries buffers are used during printing to ensure the ink maintains its normal properties. Incorrect pH may affect how the ink penetrates and dries on the paper, altering the final result. Electroplating industries as som e alloys can be plated if very strict pH control is maintained.
  8. 8. y  Glue manufacturing industries : Properties of some ingredients used in the manufacture of glue, such as gelatine, change significantl even within minute alterations in pH. Buffers are used to avoid these changes. Leather industries as narrow range of pH control of tanning and dyeing baths determine the texture and color of the finished product.

