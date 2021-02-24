Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nadya L ChavesA Análisis y Desarrollo de programas de la Información. Ficha 397358 Teoría General de Sistemas
  2. 2. Sistemas abiertos  Son sistemas que interaccionan con el medio externo  La entropía o desgaste del sistema es negativa por tanto los recursos tomados del medio ambiente son transformados en procesos muy complejos y permiten al sistema cambiar o evolucionar http://karlacr18.blogspot.com/
  3. 3. Sistema cerrado  Sistema desconectado con el medio externo.  La entropía o desgaste del sistema es positiva.  Los recursos requeridos por el sistema son obtenidos a través de la retroalimentación de los productos generados http://cosmiithoywandiitha.blogspot.com/
  4. 4. Sinergia  Es el resultado de la acción conjunta de dos o más causas con un efecto superior a la simple suma de dichas causas http://www.radiobayamo.icrt.cu/notici a.php?id=10987&pr=1
  5. 5. Totalidad  Conjunto de todas las cosas o personas que forman una clase o especie; Grupo de partes o elementos que conforman un universo http://matiassimonetti.blogspot.com/2007/06/est e-es-mi-universo-anexado.html
  6. 6. Equifinalidad  Conseguir un determinado objetivo a partir de diferentes caminos http://www.ojocientifico.com /2011/10/04/murcielagos- cazadores-certeros http://www.fondos ya.com/view- ardilla_voladora- 800x600.html http://www.fororeptiles. org/foros/showthread.ph p?6206-Filosofia-de-un- Cetrero
  7. 7. Entropía http://www.kuriosos.es.tl/%BFQu-e2--es-la- entrop%EDa-f-.htm
  8. 8. Recursividad http://virtue1.wordpress.com/ analisis-conceptual-2/
  9. 9. http://bgorriti.wordpress.com/

