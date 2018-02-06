Successfully reported this slideshow.
Munich – a leading High-Tech-Startup Ecosystem UnternehmerTUM, Jan. 28th, 2018
Bavaria Germany MUNICH Munich is a leading cluster of innovation in Germany and Europe Unique mix of ingredients to initia...
Med Tech, Bio Tech, Life Sciences Software, ICT and Media Mobility, Smart Cities IoT, Industry 4.0, Additive Manufacturing...
Over 100 support organizations nurture the Munich startup ecosystem Selection of private and public organizations and init...
Munich is home of over 60 VC, CVC and private equity companies Selection of investors based in the Munich region
Founded in 1992, global market leader in the development & research of human antibodies, IPO in 1999, €1.5 bil. market cap...
Startup Demo Day January February March April May June July August September October November December Munich offers a lar...
Q2 Q3 Q4Q1 Software, ICT and Media Mobility, Smart Cities <<<<<<<<<<<<< Insurance and Banking, CyberSecurity Munich is hos...
TESTBIRDS Functionality, QA, Usability & UX crowdtesting SOLEY Data analysis software PERSONIO HR & recruiting software SH...
EGYM Fitness Apps and Devices KINEXON Real-time motion & localization sensing FRANKA EMIKA Industrial lightweight robots F...
INVENOX Electrical Energy Storage THINXNET TankTaler App and Connector FAZUA Evation drive system for e-bikes TADO Smart T...
ATR ELEMENTS Cost-effective silicon ATR crystals JAMEDA Portal of recommended doctors MYTHERAPY Patient support programmes...
SCALABLE CAPITAL Online investment manager PAYWORKS Payment gateway technology OTTONOVA Modern health insurance BOKU Carri...
UnternehmerTUM GmbH Lichtenbergstrasse 6 85748 Garching (Munich) Germany Tel. +49 (89) 18 94 69-0 www.unternehmertum.de
  1. 1. Munich – a leading High-Tech-Startup Ecosystem UnternehmerTUM, Jan. 28th, 2018
  2. 2. Bavaria Germany MUNICH Munich is a leading cluster of innovation in Germany and Europe Unique mix of ingredients to initiate and grow the next generation of Tech-startups Engineering & Technology DNA • Munich is a leading European high-tech cluster • Globally recognized research institutions • HQs of German and European Patent Office Service Infrastructure • Central in Europe: travel hub with global Top 5-rated airport • Munich‘s infrastructure is worldwide Top 4-rated • High quality of affordable social infrastructure (health, edu) • Mercer Top 5-rating for quality of life • Strong support ecosystem for startupsTalent • 120,000 students • Int‘ly renowned universities • Dual education system • 1,5 mio people (6 mio in metropolitan region) Administration & Government Support • R&D and start-up grants and funds • Strong reputation for security • High political and legal stability • Welcome services Industry Backbone • Leading and fast growing European industry region • High concentration of global market leaders • Strong B2B market • R&D HQs for international technology leaders Capital & Finance • Broad investor base (Angels, VC, CVC, PE, IPO) • Investors for all development stages from seed to growth
  3. 3. Med Tech, Bio Tech, Life Sciences Software, ICT and Media Mobility, Smart Cities IoT, Industry 4.0, Additive Manufacturing Insurance and Banking, CyberSecurity Munich has a unique profile as a leading industrial high-tech cluster German and international global players in Munich’s industrial cluster
  4. 4. Med Tech, Bio Tech, Life Sciences Software, ICT and Media Mobility, Smart Cities IoT, Industry 4.0, Additive Manufacturing Insurance and Banking, CyberSecurity Many new startups evolve in Munich’s industrial cluster Selection of Munich‘s startup portfolio
  5. 5. Over 100 support organizations nurture the Munich startup ecosystem Selection of private and public organizations and initiatives Accelerators Coworking Spaces Entrepreneurship Centers Hackerspaces Incubators Company Builders Attorneys PatentsStrategy Consulting Design Digital Products Competitions Education Programs Accounting Universities Associations Research Institutes Government Recruiting Conferences Corporate Incubators
  6. 6. Munich is home of over 60 VC, CVC and private equity companies Selection of investors based in the Munich region
  7. 7. Founded in 1992, global market leader in the development & research of human antibodies, IPO in 1999, €1.5 bil. market cap (4/17) Founded in 2000, 20 million bonus program users in Germany, sold to American Express in 2011 for €500 million Founded in 1998, online brokerage platforms, over 8 million users, Deutsche Telekom sold 70% of the shares for €2 bil. Founded in 1999, specialist for fast and powerful 3D printing systems, IPO in 2013 on the New York Stock Exchange Founded in 2011, interior design platform, 1500 employees in 14 countries, raised $ 237 mio, Founded in 1999, specialist in international payment processing and issuing, IPO in 2000, €6.6 bil. market cap (4/17) Founded in 2010, leading online shop for baby and toddler products in Europe, IPO in 2015, €85 mio market cap (4/17) Founded in 1999, on-line retailer of pet supplies IPO in 2008, €0,9 bil. market cap (4/17) Munich has many unicorns, growth companies and exists Selection of Munich’s startup success stories Founded in 1989; key player in the field of radiation therapy and neurosurgery Founded in 1992, Top 3 IT provider in Germany, specializing in cloud computing €850 million market capitalization (4/17) Founded in 1999, price comparison platform, 500€ mio in revenues, 1000 employees Founded in 1989, global technology and quality leader for high-end solutions in the field of additive manufacturing Founded in 2011, 75% market share in long-distance coach market in Germany, investors include General Atlantic Founded in 1997, world’s leading provider of e-commerce software and multi-channel solutions, sold to SAP in 2013 for €1 billion Founded in 1999, broker of private property loans amounting to €11.2 billion in 2014 IPO in 2005, take-over by ING Direct in 2011 Founded in 2003, augmented reality special- ists with solutions for industrial, advertising and medial use, exit in 2015 to Apple.
  8. 8. Startup Demo Day January February March April May June July August September October November December Munich offers a large variety of startup events Selection of Munich’s startup meetups, conferences, cluster meetings Startup Demo Night Startup Demo Day Demo Day Demo Day Visit http://www.munich-startup.de to get an event overview of hundreds of meetups, hackathons and other startup events in Munich
  9. 9. Q2 Q3 Q4Q1 Software, ICT and Media Mobility, Smart Cities <<<<<<<<<<<<< Insurance and Banking, CyberSecurity Munich is hosting many national and international industry summits Selection of Munich‘s technology conferences and fairs IoT, Industry 4.0, Additive Manufacturing Med Tech, Bio Tech, Life Sciences Insurance and Banking, CyberSecurity DIA MUNICH 2017
  10. 10. TESTBIRDS Functionality, QA, Usability & UX crowdtesting SOLEY Data analysis software PERSONIO HR & recruiting software SHORE Customer relationship management ONPAGE Software for website optimization EVERSKILL App for soft skill training FREELETICS Smart fitness coach VEACT Marketing platform for car dealerships SIMSCALE CAE software for simulations LOYALTY PRIME Loyalty program SAAS platform Munich is home of many B2B- and B2C- software startups Selection of Munich‘s software, ICT and media startups
  11. 11. EGYM Fitness Apps and Devices KINEXON Real-time motion & localization sensing FRANKA EMIKA Industrial lightweight robots FOS4X Industrial fiber optic measurement HOLOLIGHT Mixed Reality solutions for industry CELONIS Process mining PROGLOVE Electronic Glove for Industry MAGAZINO intelligent warehouse logistics BRAGI The Dash - wireless smart earphones KONUX Smart Sensor Systems for Industry 4.0 Many Munich startups build on the combination of hard- and software Selection of Munich‘s IoT and Industry 4.0 startups
  12. 12. INVENOX Electrical Energy Storage THINXNET TankTaler App and Connector FAZUA Evation drive system for e-bikes TADO Smart Thermostats RODING AUTOMOBLIE Lightweight construction LILIUM Electric vertical take-off & landing jet NAVVIS Digitizing indoors PARKHERE Self powered parking sensors ELUMINOCITY Modular Light & Charge System FLIXBUS Europes biggest long distance bus operator Munich is the Digital Hub Mobility of Germany Selection of Munich‘s mobility and smart city startups
  13. 13. ATR ELEMENTS Cost-effective silicon ATR crystals JAMEDA Portal of recommended doctors MYTHERAPY Patient support programmes PIERIS Pipeline of Anticalin therapeutics SURGICEYE Tumor imaging and navigation solutions ITHERA Multispectral optoacoustic tomography DYNAMIC BIOSENSORS Measurement of molecular dynamics AMW Drug delivery systems GNA Ultra-fast, molecular pathogen detection AMSILK Silk-based fully functional biopolymers Many Bio- and Med-Tech startups were founded at LMU and TUM Selection of Munich‘s MedTech, BioTech, Life Science startups
  14. 14. SCALABLE CAPITAL Online investment manager PAYWORKS Payment gateway technology OTTONOVA Modern health insurance BOKU Carrier billing solutions BILENDO Claims management GINI Semantic interpretation of text documents ABOALARM Contract notice app FINANZCHEF24 Digital insurance broker PAYMILL Online payment provider IDNOW Secure & legal personal identification A large spectrum of FinTechs is located in Munich Selection of Munich‘s insurance, banking and cybersecurity startups
  15. 15. UnternehmerTUM GmbH Lichtenbergstrasse 6 85748 Garching (Munich) Germany Tel. +49 (89) 18 94 69-0 www.unternehmertum.de

