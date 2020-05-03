Successfully reported this slideshow.
v Plan 1: Example preparation for negotiation My interests What is important to me in this negotiation? My purpose 100% ac...
My goal My ambitious and aspirational ideal outcome for the negotiation. My target is to convince my counterpart to make t...
time? outcome.So,I need to practice those techniques. Plan 2: Example preparation for negotiation What is my vision for th...
I will hire right employee for the growth of my business .I need a very good team and I am very serious about that. I will...
business. What options might meet my interests, solve my concerns, and be acceptable to the other parties? OPTIONS TO ACHI...
MY ADVANTAGES Profit/high salary/good service Career/Business growth/solution of a real problem.
My alternatives to the proposed negotiation What is my BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement)? MY ALTERNATIVES...
  1. 1. v Plan 1: Example preparation for negotiation My interests What is important to me in this negotiation? My purpose 100% achieved. My counterpart’s interests What is important to my counterpart in this negotiation? My counterpart will be also highly beneficiary so, he will not oppose what I want. Positions The potential options available to meet my interests and those of my counterpart (in order of acceptability). 1. My counterpart does not agree to my proposal at all 2. He will consider to think more about my proposal but hesitate at this moment. 3. He demands something more that I might not be interested but should think or consider how to adjust without loss. 4.He is interested and wants to get more information 5.He is highly interested as it is a win win situation. NEGOTIATION PREPARATION PLAN
  2. 2. My goal My ambitious and aspirational ideal outcome for the negotiation. My target is to convince my counterpart to make the deal I want for my purpose but I really prefer win win situation.It is my favorite. My expectation The realistic outcome I expect to achieve. But I expect that as life is not bed of roses ,obviously they will oppose and I am prepared for that .This is the worst scenario but the scenario could be better you know .Let’s see what happens. My bottom line The point at which I must walk away if not agreed to. I will set a minimum price as a seller and I will fix a maximum price as a buyer ,if not agred I have to walk away .Although I set these prices in this way so that the the probability will be higher that the deal will be accepted.I have to research them , their business a lot and obviously I have to be well prepared. My BATNA The best alternative I have identified to reaching an agreement with my counterpart. I have prepared different proposals by researching my counterparts .If one option/proposal does not work I will switch to different proposal .I mean I have alternative proposals to convince him/them. Notes What have I learned from this negotiation? What can I improve on for next The ultimate target is my work must be done, my target must be achieved, I must reach the goal,I must reach the destination either this way or that way.The reality is that the road is not so easy .I have to negotiate with lots of peple for different purposes.So, I have to apply many techniques to convince them to get the desired
  3. 3. time? outcome.So,I need to practice those techniques. Plan 2: Example preparation for negotiation What is my vision for the future, and how does the outcome of this negotiation support it? I prefer win win situation.I will design all of my proposals to keep this in my mind and I expect if I place my proposal in this way the success rate of negotiation will be higher. What are my concerns and interests? MY IMPORTANT INTEREST (WHAT I REALLY CARE ABOUT) MY UNDERLYING INTERESTS (WHY I CARE ABOUT THEM) My business must be highly profitable. My business partner will also get high profit so, he will accept my deal easily(without any protest).
  4. 4. I will hire right employee for the growth of my business .I need a very good team and I am very serious about that. I will offer him an outstanding salary and other benefits and a great opportunity for his career growth so that he will accept my offer without any hesitation.This will be for the crucially right candidate you know. As it is health related website I have to work with medical professionals, dieticians .I have to choose right people to achieve my purpose .I need correct information and very good service from them . I will offer them a good platform for career growth so that they will provide me the good or desired service. I need customers’ satisfaction to sustain my business in the competition. I will provide lookrative offers on different occasions to customers and ensure very good customer service so that they are stick to my
  5. 5. business. What options might meet my interests, solve my concerns, and be acceptable to the other parties? OPTIONS TO ACHIEVE MY INTERESTS I have to research what are their needs .My offers will provide a solution for their needs and I think this is very useful step to make a successful deal. I have to convince them properly that this is really a win win situation.Good communication skills training(if needed) is necessary for that . I have to maintain a good social and professional networking all the time with relevant people professionally so that this could be beneficiary at the right time. My comparative advantages in the negotiation What advantages do I offer that can support my success in the negotiation?
  6. 6. MY ADVANTAGES Profit/high salary/good service Career/Business growth/solution of a real problem.
  My alternatives to the proposed negotiation What is my BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement)? MY ALTERNATIVES TO AGREEMENT (BATNA) Alternative proposals Price range could be varied from 10% to 15% . If the deal is crucial I have to consider to vary the price more.

