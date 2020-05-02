Successfully reported this slideshow.
You have to create interests and engage customers to our brand effectively.
Community manager -job description.

  1. 1. v In your Organizational Development Plan, you identified roles which require you to hire new people into your business. In this exercise, you will define a job description for one of these roles. The purpose of a job description is to accurately, clearly, and specifically define a role. This is important so that someone who does not already know your business can gain an understanding of what is required. To define the job description for your chosen role, complete the following steps: 1. Use the prompts in the table below to define one of these roles in more depth. 2. When you have completed this exercise, you may find it useful to test out your draft job description with someone outside of your business, perhaps a friend or family member. Ask them to read the job description, and summarize an ideal candidate. If they describe the role holder as you would imagine them, your job description is effective. If not, you may need to revise it. JOB TITLE Identify the title for the role. A common job title may be associated with this role, or alternatively, a unique job title may be required. Community manager MAIN DUTIES Describe what you expect the role holder to do.  Set and implement social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies  Provide engaging text, image and video content for social media accounts  Respond to comments and customer queries in a timely manner  Monitor and report on feedback and online reviews  Build relationships with customers, potential customers, industry professionals and journalists  Stay up-to-date with digital technology trends  Organize and participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness DEFINING A JOB DESCRIPTION
  2. 2.  Coordinate with Marketing, PR and Communications teams to ensure brand consistency  Liaise with Development and Sales departments to stay updated on new products and features REQUIRED COMPETENCIES What skills, knowledge, and experience are required to be successful in the role? (Be as specific as possible.) *Minimum 5 year working experience *Experience launching community initiatives (e.g. building an online forum, launching an ambassador program, creating an event series and writing an email newsletter)  Excellent verbal communication skills  Excellent writing skills  Hands on experience with social media management for brands  Ability to interpret website traffic and online customer engagement metrics  Knowledge of online marketing and marketing channels  Attention to detail and ability to multitask QUALIFICATIONS Which degrees, certificates, and licenses do you expect the role holder to be able to evidence? BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field preferable REQUIRED VALUES What values do you expect the role holder to possess? For example, you may require that they share your business’s values.
  3. 3. You have to create interests and engage customers to our brand effectively.

