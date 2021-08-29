Successfully reported this slideshow.
Traites negrieres

  1. 1. Traites négrières Nadine Baggioni Agrégée d’histoire et de géographie
  2. 2. Jusqu’au XVIIIe siècle c’est l’esclavage qui est une situation normale. Reliquaire de l’ordre des Trinitaires, spécialisés dans le rachat des esclaves chrétiens aux barbaresques (Marseille XVIIe siècle). Esclave… blanc. Le mot esclave est apparu au haut Moyen-Age pour désigner les captifs venus des pays slaves. Auparavant ils étaient désignés par les mots latins servus ou ancilla, ou le mot grec doulos.
  3. 3. Voir la couleur ? Dans l’Antiquité, personne ne caractérisait les humains par leur couleur : il y avait par exemple des sénateurs noirs venus d’Egypte au Sénat romain. Hieronymus Bosch, L’adoration des Mages, XVe siècle (détail). Portrait funéraire égyptien, IIIe s. ap. JC Au Moyen-Age les hommes noirs ne sont pas dévalorisés. Buste égyptien
  4. 4. Couleur et esclavage Jusqu’aux traites négrières (XVe-XIXe siècles) l’esclavage n’est pas lié à la couleur : c’est pour justifier la mise en esclavage de captifs venus massivement d’Afrique que les Européens inventent le lien entre couleur et servilité. Gravure européenne du XIXe siècle Bestialité des esclaves africains Brutalité des maîtres africains
  5. 5. Trois sortes de traites en Afrique • Traites orientales et arabes (18 millions de captifs). • Traites internes à l’Afrique(? millions de captifs). • Traites atlantiques (11 millions de captifs). — Moyen-Age les traites arabes ont déclenché les trafics à vaste échelle. — XVe siècle les Portugais détournent les trafics sahariens vers l’Atlantique. — XVIIe siècle les autres puissances européennes s’engagent dans la traite, avec l’appui des états et des compagnies coloniales. — 1750-1807 apogée de la traite atlantique : plus de 50 % des captifs font le passage du milieu.
  6. 6. Guerres, razzia, captures, décisions de justice, ventes… Une marchandise produite sur tout le continent. Les circuits africains de la traite
  7. 7. Yoruba (Nigéria) XVIe siècle Le mise en esclavage et le trafic transafricain sont assurés par de puissants royaumes qui tirent des fortunes considérables de ce trafic. Les Fon, les Yoruba et les Congo nous ont laissé des œuvres d’arts évoquant la puissance de ces rois.
  8. 8. Edo (Bénin) XVI-XVIIe siècles. Marchands portugais.
  9. 9. Fon (Bénin), fin XVIIIe siècle. Le roi d’Abomey, ici sous un parasol entouré de ses servantes, contrôlait le trafic vers le port de Ouidah, grand port négrier de la côte du Dahomey. La file des esclaves entravés est dans le registre inférieur.
  10. 10. Luango port portugais pour l’exportation des esclaves (gravure de 1725). La vente en Afrique
  11. 11. La traite atlantique : le passage du milieu Le Brooke, navire négrier de Bristol Gravure abolitionniste fin XVIIIe siècle
  12. 12. Un voyage de traite : la Marie- Séraphique, navire négrier de Nantes Voyage de traite de 1769-1770 312 captifs vont sur le bateau dès leur achat, sur l’entrepont (16 m de long, 7 m de large, 1,6 m de hauteur soir 1,44 m2 par captif).
  13. 13. Traversée entre le 18 décembre 1769 et le 16 février 1770
  14. 14. Les acheteurs européens prennent une collation sur le pont supérieur en payant leurs achats Les esclaves sont exposés pour la vente et les acheteurs viennent examiner la marchandise. Au milieu la barrière anti- émeutes pour la traversée . Arrivée au Cap Français, Saint-Domingue, (Amérique) : 16 février 1770
  15. 15. Les esclaves sont employés dans les plantations et les usines des plantations. Le travail éreintant vise à la production maximale pour un profit maximal : il faut rentabiliser les investissements, et en premier lieu… les esclaves qui sont le plus gros du capital.
  16. 16. Habitation Fleuriau à la Croix des Bouquets : 311 esclaves en 1789. Habitation Gallifet dans la Plaine du Nord : 808 esclaves en 1791. Habitation Breda des Manquets : plus de 400 esclaves en 1775. Importations massives d’esclaves 864 000 esclaves arrivent à Saint- Domingue au XVIIIe siècle. 8 000 par an en 1720 40 000 par an en 1787 Il est moins cher pour les planteurs de renouveler leur stock d’esclaves que des nourrir correctement et de les laisser se reproduire : les importations sont constantes et croissantes.
  17. 17. Joseph Vernet Le port de Bordeaux 1759 Trafic intense dans l’estuaire de la Gironde Ville enrichie par le commerce : bâtiments de prestige, jardins à la française La ville de Bordeaux passe de 45000 à 110000 habitants au XVIIIe s. Elle devient la troisième ville du royaume. Son plan est remanié, des places et bâtiments de prestige sont construits.

