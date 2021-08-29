Interconnexions des mondes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTOIRE Thème 2 XVe-XVIe siècles : un nouveau rapport au monde, un temps de mutation intellectuelle. L’ouverture atlantiq...
A connaître et à savoir utiliser Notions et définitions • Reconquista/ Croisade (rappel). • Astrolabe/ caravelle/ portulan...
Introduction : la mise en relation des espaces et des hommes avant 1492 Le monde des Européens au XVe siècle Monde connu d...
Conférence de la cour impériale Chine Dynastie Ming (1368-1644) Inde Sultanat de Dehli (1212-1526) et Empire moghol (1526-...
Afrique : de riches empires sur des routes commerciales L’empire du roi du Mali Marchand arabe Or Afrique sub-saharienne R...
Les mondes parallèles : l’Amérique d’avant la conquête L’empire Inca (Pérou) 1438-1533 Machu Picchu ville sacrée des Incas...
Recopier le tableau : à l'aide de la carte et des diapos 4 à 7, nommer les principaux empires et royaumes du XVe siècle se...
Un voyage jusqu’en Chine et un récit : le Livre des Merveilles Marco Polo (1271-1295)
Les expéditions chinoises de l’amiral Zheng-He (1405-1433) La Chine à la découverte du monde… avant de se refermer sur ell...
1. La découverte du "Nouveau Monde". A. Des motivations et des causes diverses. Motivations géo-politiques et religieuses....
Or Ivoire Eclaves Epices Bois Fer Blé Vin Huile Fourrures Soie Epices Epices Epices Principales marchandises échangées Pri...
Des outils du voyage : astrolabe et caravelle Caravelle portugaise (paravent japonais du XVIe siècle)
L’arrivée des Portugais au Japon vus par les Japonais, paravent du XVIe siècle. B. Des navigations pour trouver la route d...
1487-1540 Le siècle des Ibériques Lignes du traité de Tordesillas (1494) : le partage du monde entre Espagnols et Portugai...
Découvreur et date Itinéraire du voyage Mandataire (pays d’origine / roi) Territoire découvert puis contrôlé. Bilan Recopi...
Planisphère de Waldseemüller (1507).
2. Premiers Empires coloniaux et première mondialisation. A. La constitution des Empires coloniaux (XVe et XVIe siècles). ...
La conquête de Tenochtitlan (Mexico) et le choc microbien Codex florentina Questions 1 à 4 pages 94-95. A l’aide des répon...
Les routes du commerce portugais Accélération et interconnexion des circulations. Lisbonne XVIIe siècle Salière en ivoire....
Prêtre jésuite Eléphant d’Inde (Goa) et son cornac indien. Détails de paravents namban, Japon XVIe siècle : l’arrivée des ...
Activité : l'or et l'argent des Amériques à l’Europe. Séville Masque en or pré-colombien Questions 1 à 4 pages 104-105.
En 1571, la Chine des Ming décide de rationaliser la levée de l'impôt et impose à ses sujets un paiement en argent. Dix an...
3. Des populations dominées et exploitées. A. La destruction des "premières nations". Massacre perpétré par les conquistad...
Attention aux images ! Illustration de 1590 par Theodor de Bry s’inspirant de la Très brève relation de la destruction des...
B. Traite et commerce triangulaire. La traite atlantique du XVe au XIXe siècles : environ 11 millions de captif ont fait l...
Activité : le développement de l’économie sucrière et de l’esclavage dans les îles portugaises et au Brésil. Edo (Bénin) X...
Culture et fabrication du sucre colonial (gravure de Theodor de Bry fin XVIe s.) Questions 1 à 3 pages 98-99. Esclaves Tra...
B. Métissages et circulations. Codex Lienzo de tlaxcala 1550 A Mexico la cathédrale est bâtie sur le grand temple aztèque.
Luis de Mena La Vierge de Guadalupe et castas, 1750 La Vierge de Guadalupe est un culte né au Mexique suite à l’apparition...
Base arrière de la conquête Mondialisation des circulations, valorisation des échanges maritimes, basculement de l’économi...
Interconnexions des mondes
Histoire

Interconnexions des mondes

  1. 1. HISTOIRE Thème 2 XVe-XVIe siècles : un nouveau rapport au monde, un temps de mutation intellectuelle. L’ouverture atlantique : les conséquences de la découverte du « nouveau monde »
  2. 2. A connaître et à savoir utiliser Notions et définitions • Reconquista/ Croisade (rappel). • Astrolabe/ caravelle/ portulan. • Colonie/ comptoir/ Empire colonial. • Christianisation. • Choc microbien. • Traite négrière. • Commerce triangulaire. • Captif/ esclave. • Plantation. Documents sources à connaître. • Traité de Tordesillas (1494). • Planisphère de Waldseemüller (1507). • Controverse de Valladolid (1550-1551). Points de passage et d'ouverture. • L’or et l’argent, des Amériques à l’Europe. • Bartolomé de Las Casas et la controverse de Valladolid. • Le développement de l’économie sucrière et de l’esclavage dans les îles portugaises et au Brésil. Question centrale : comment l'interconnexion du monde à partir du XVe siècle ouvre-t-elle une première mondialisation ?
  3. 3. Introduction : la mise en relation des espaces et des hommes avant 1492 Le monde des Européens au XVe siècle Monde connu des Européens Royaume du prêtre Jean ? Est-ce que la mer bout ici ? Nains pygmées ? Hommes à tête de chien ? Monstres ? Epices ? Empire moghol Empire perse Mamelouks Monstres ? Suppositions géographiques des Européens Monde inconnu des Européens
  4. 4. Conférence de la cour impériale Chine Dynastie Ming (1368-1644) Inde Sultanat de Dehli (1212-1526) et Empire moghol (1526-1857) Le sultan Akbar sur un éléphant Le mausolée du Taj Mahal Asie : des empires puissants
  5. 5. Afrique : de riches empires sur des routes commerciales L’empire du roi du Mali Marchand arabe Or Afrique sub-saharienne Royaume mérinide (Maroc) Afrique du Nord Medersa (école impériale) à Fès (XIVe s.). Carte d’un atlas catalan (XIVe s.)
  6. 6. Les mondes parallèles : l’Amérique d’avant la conquête L’empire Inca (Pérou) 1438-1533 Machu Picchu ville sacrée des Incas La ville de Mexico- Tenochtitlán Empire aztèque (Mexique) 1325-1521
  7. 7. Recopier le tableau : à l'aide de la carte et des diapos 4 à 7, nommer les principaux empires et royaumes du XVe siècle selon leur localisation. Asie • • Afrique • Empire du Mali (XIIIe-XVIe siècles) • Royaume mérinide (Maroc XIIIe-XVe siècles) • Amérique • • • Europe • Etats ……
  8. 8. Un voyage jusqu’en Chine et un récit : le Livre des Merveilles Marco Polo (1271-1295)
  9. 9. Les expéditions chinoises de l’amiral Zheng-He (1405-1433) La Chine à la découverte du monde… avant de se refermer sur elle-même face à la menace Mongole venue de l’intérieur de l’Asie. Grande muraille de Chine L’Empire Chinois vit sa supériorité en étant l’Empire du Milieu
  10. 10. 1. La découverte du "Nouveau Monde". A. Des motivations et des causes diverses. Motivations géo-politiques et religieuses. Conquêtes turques ottomanes 1453 Chute de Constantinople 1492 Chute de Grenade
  11. 11. Or Ivoire Eclaves Epices Bois Fer Blé Vin Huile Fourrures Soie Epices Epices Epices Principales marchandises échangées Principales routes de commerce Carte des routes commerciales du Vieux Monde avant 1492 Quels Etats se trouvent au carrefour des circuits commerciaux et humains des 3 continents du Vieux monde ? Motivations économiques et commerciales.
  12. 12. Des outils du voyage : astrolabe et caravelle Caravelle portugaise (paravent japonais du XVIe siècle)
  13. 13. L’arrivée des Portugais au Japon vus par les Japonais, paravent du XVIe siècle. B. Des navigations pour trouver la route des Indes.
  14. 14. 1487-1540 Le siècle des Ibériques Lignes du traité de Tordesillas (1494) : le partage du monde entre Espagnols et Portugais.
  15. 15. Découvreur et date Itinéraire du voyage Mandataire (pays d’origine / roi) Territoire découvert puis contrôlé. Bilan Recopier ce tableau et le remplir à l’aide du livre aux pages 86-87
  16. 16. Planisphère de Waldseemüller (1507).
  17. 17. 2. Premiers Empires coloniaux et première mondialisation. A. La constitution des Empires coloniaux (XVe et XVIe siècles). Nouveau monde : des colonies Ancien monde : des comptoirs
  18. 18. La conquête de Tenochtitlan (Mexico) et le choc microbien Codex florentina Questions 1 à 4 pages 94-95. A l’aide des réponses et des images donner la liste des alliés humains et non-humains qui expliquent la rapidité de la conquête espagnole de l’Empire aztèque. Codex Lienzo de tlaxcala 1550
  19. 19. Les routes du commerce portugais Accélération et interconnexion des circulations. Lisbonne XVIIe siècle Salière en ivoire. Afrique de l’ouest XVI° siècle (Bénin, Edo). Nossa Senhora da Conceição Ivoire, Macao, Chine, XVIe siècle B. Une première forme de mondialisation.
  20. 20. Prêtre jésuite Eléphant d’Inde (Goa) et son cornac indien. Détails de paravents namban, Japon XVIe siècle : l’arrivée des Portugais vue par les Japonais. Esclave africain et tabac américain
  21. 21. Activité : l'or et l'argent des Amériques à l’Europe. Séville Masque en or pré-colombien Questions 1 à 4 pages 104-105.
  22. 22. En 1571, la Chine des Ming décide de rationaliser la levée de l'impôt et impose à ses sujets un paiement en argent. Dix ans plus tard, à Potosí (actuelle Bolivie), dans l'Empire espagnol, on découvre d'immenses mines du précieux métal. En échange de denrées de luxe, la Chine va en importer de grandes quantités. Manille, dans la colonie espagnole des Philippines, devient la plaque tournante de ce commerce. Mine du Potosi : les indiens sont soumis au travail forcé. Monnaie Ming A l’aide des réponses, des images et de la carte, expliquer que l'or et l'argent des Amériques ont accéléré les échanges à échelle mondiale.
  23. 23. 3. Des populations dominées et exploitées. A. La destruction des "premières nations". Massacre perpétré par les conquistadores (gravure de Theodor de Bry fin XVIe s.) Décrire la courbe de la population indienne du Mexique. Donner au moins trois explications à cette évolution démographique.
  24. 24. Attention aux images ! Illustration de 1590 par Theodor de Bry s’inspirant de la Très brève relation de la destruction des Indes de Las Casas. Graveur et éditeur protestant il a dû fuir quitter les Pays-Bas espagnols et se réfugier à Strasbourg. Montrer que cette gravure est un portrait à charge contre les Espagnols et les catholiques.
  25. 25. B. Traite et commerce triangulaire. La traite atlantique du XVe au XIXe siècles : environ 11 millions de captif ont fait le « passage du milieu ».
  26. 26. Activité : le développement de l’économie sucrière et de l’esclavage dans les îles portugaises et au Brésil. Edo (Bénin) XVI-XVIIe siècles. Marchands portugais.
  27. 27. Culture et fabrication du sucre colonial (gravure de Theodor de Bry fin XVIe s.) Questions 1 à 3 pages 98-99. Esclaves Travailleurs Nobles Musiciens Lisbonne au XVIe siècle : 10 % de la population est noire
  28. 28. B. Métissages et circulations. Codex Lienzo de tlaxcala 1550 A Mexico la cathédrale est bâtie sur le grand temple aztèque.
  29. 29. Luis de Mena La Vierge de Guadalupe et castas, 1750 La Vierge de Guadalupe est un culte né au Mexique suite à l’apparition de la Vierge à un indien : celui-ci aurait alors converti au catholicisme beaucoup d’autres indiens. La société mexicaines rangée selon les castes, le degré de métissage.
  30. 30. Base arrière de la conquête Mondialisation des circulations, valorisation des échanges maritimes, basculement de l’économie vers la façade atlantique. Or Manille

