This book provides literacy ideas for many of the books Tomie dePaola has illustrated and/or written. Ideas for introducing each book are presented, as are comprehension questions. Ideas for making connections through other curriculum areas, including writing, art, mathematics, science, social studies and drama, are included as well. Grades K-3.
Language : English
