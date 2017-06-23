Anlisiscomparativode3agendasdigitales

ANÁLISIS COMPARATIVO DE 3 AGENDAS DIGITALES ANÁLISIS COMPARATIVO DE 3 AGENDAS DIGITALES (PAÍSES SUDAMERICANOS) NOMBRE: NAD...
AGENDA DIGITAL PERUANA A) INICIOS: La Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros, a través de la Oficina Nacional de Gobierno El...
D) OBJETIVOS
E) INFRAESTRUCTURA Y CONECTIVIDAD El acceso y disponibilidad de la infraestructura de telecomunicaciones en el Perú es imp...
F) BANDA ANCHA La Banda Ancha en el Perú es un factor clave para el desarrollo de Gobierno Electrónico en diversas zonas, ...
EVOLUCIÓN DEL MERCADO DE BANDA ANCHA EN EL PERÚ – 2010
AGENDA DIGITAL CHILENA A)CONCEPTO: La Agenda Digital Imagina Chile es la base del plan de acción digital durante los próxi...
DIGITAL: FACILITAR EL ACCESO A LAS REDES Y SERVICIOS DE LA SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO A TODOS LOS CHILENOS.
DESARROLLO DIGITAL: CREAR LAS CONDICIONES NECESARIAS PARA INCENTIVAR EL DESARROLLO DEL CIUDADANO Y LAS EMPRESAS EN EL MUND...
ENTREGAR LAS CAPACIDADES NECESARIAS PARA DESENVOLVERSE EN LA SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO, APOYANDO LOS PROCESOS FORMATIVOS, ...
EJE ESTRATÉGICO INNOVACIÓN Y EMPRENDIMIENTO: GENERAR UN ENTORNO QUE FAVOREZCA EL DESARROLLO Y EL EMPRENDIMIENTO TIC DEL PA...
APLICACIONES: MEJORAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD Y LA CALIDAD DE VIDA, A TRAVÉS DE LOS SERVICIOS DEL MUNDO DIGITAL.
E) BANDA ANCHA Y DESARROLLO DIGITAL • LA MASIFICACIÓN DE LA BANDA ANCHA EN CHILE ES BUENA COMPARADA CON EL RESTO DE AMÉRIC...
PENETRACIÓN POR HOGARES El panorama de Chile en relación a la velocidad es ciertamente muy inferior a los países desarroll...
VELOCIDADES Y NIVELES DE APLICACIONES
PLAN DE CONECTIVIDAD A BANDA ANCHA EN CHILE
La situación actual de la penetración de banda ancha en Chile indica que este servicio está presente en el 25% de los hoga...
AGENDA DIGITAL ARGENTINA A) CONCEPTO La Agenda Digital Argentina (ADA) es una herramienta creada mediante el Decreto presi...
• D) ALCANCE LA AGENDA DIGITAL ARGENTINA SE CONCIBE COMO LA HERRAMIENTA QUE GUÍA, ORIENTA Y RIGE LA POLÍTICA NACIONAL EN E...
G) CONECTIVIDAD • A FINES DE 2007 LA TELEFONÍA FIJA CONTABA CON UN PARQUE DE 8,8 MILLONES DE LÍNEAS EN SERVICIO, LO QUE SI...
La fortaleza y crecimiento de la economía, sobre todo en sectores involucrados a la exportación de productos y servicios L...
  ANÁLISIS COMPARATIVO DE 3 AGENDAS DIGITALES (PAÍSES SUDAMERICANOS) NOMBRE: NADIA CHAMBE SILVESTRE
  2. 2. AGENDA DIGITAL PERUANA A) INICIOS: La Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros, a través de la Oficina Nacional de Gobierno Electrónico e Informática – ONGEI presentó la Estrategia Nacional de Gobierno Electrónico 2013-2017 en el cual se llevará a cabo la Agenda Digital Peruana 2.0. B) ORIGEN: Mediante Decreto Supremo N° 066-2011-PCM, se aprueba el “Plan de Desarrollo de la Sociedad de la Información en el Perú, La Agenda Digital Peruana 2.0” donde se define una visión de desarrollo de la sociedad de la información y el conocimiento en el Perú, a ser implementada a través de ocho objetivos, con sus respectivas estrategias, donde las TIC se convierten en un aspecto central, ya que serán las herramientas transversales que apoyarán a lograr objetivos institucionales, locales, regionales y nacionales. C) CONCEPTO : Es el Plan de desarrollo de la Sociedad de la Información y el Conocimiento que tiene como objetivo general: "Permitir que la sociedad peruana acceda a los beneficios que brinda el desarrollo de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación en todos sus aspectos”.
  3. 3. D) OBJETIVOS
  4. 4. E) INFRAESTRUCTURA Y CONECTIVIDAD El acceso y disponibilidad de la infraestructura de telecomunicaciones en el Perú es importante para la masificación y crecimiento de las TIC en los ciudadanos. Dentro de las comparaciones con otros países de la región, el Perú se encuentra en desventaja frente a países como Chile o Colombia. Sin embargo el crecimiento potencial que puede tener el Perú en cobertura telefónica, celular, conexiones a internet, servidores es interesante. Un primer panorama de la situación del Perú en un contexto comparativo con la región puede apreciarse en el siguiente cuadro: Indicadores TIC – América Latina Año 2012
  5. 5. F) BANDA ANCHA La Banda Ancha en el Perú es un factor clave para el desarrollo de Gobierno Electrónico en diversas zonas, asimismo es un indicador de la capacidad que tiene un país para integrarse a la Sociedad de la Información. Un desarrollo sostenido de Banda Ancha a nivel nacional favorece una mayor demanda por información y contenidos de otros países. Perú ocupa los últimos lugares en cuanto a penetración de ancho de banda en Latinoamérica. Perú tiene el 2.6% de penetración de ancho de banda a nivel latinoamericano, muy lejos de la media regional que es 7.1%. Es decir que de cada 100 habitantes sólo 3 tienen acceso al ancho de banda. Top 10 de Banda Ancha 2011 Latinoamérica
  6. 6. EVOLUCIÓN DEL MERCADO DE BANDA ANCHA EN EL PERÚ – 2010
  7. 7. AGENDA DIGITAL CHILENA A)CONCEPTO: La Agenda Digital Imagina Chile es la base del plan de acción digital durante los próximos años y es aquí, donde se plantea los desafíos de los chilenos como país y como ciudadanos para insertarnos plenamente en la sociedad del conocimiento. B) MISIÓN: "Transformar la economía chilena en una economía del conocimiento, sustentable e inclusiva, logrando que las TIC representen al 2020 un 10% del PIB del país, a través del uso generalizado de las tecnologías como facilitadoras del cambio” C) VISIÓN: "Chile, un país plenamente conectado con el mundo, un país con más oportunidades, un país construido alrededor del talento, un país emprendedor, innovador y competitivo, un país que se moderniza constantemente, y donde las personas tienen un entorno favorable para el desarrollo de sus actividades en el mundo digital” D) EJES ESTRATÉGICOS DE DESARROLLO DIGITAL: Para el cumplimiento de la misión de la Agenda Digital Chilena se establecieron 5 Ejes Estratégicos de Desarrollo Digital:
  8. 8. DIGITAL: FACILITAR EL ACCESO A LAS REDES Y SERVICIOS DE LA SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO A TODOS LOS CHILENOS.
  9. 9. DESARROLLO DIGITAL: CREAR LAS CONDICIONES NECESARIAS PARA INCENTIVAR EL DESARROLLO DEL CIUDADANO Y LAS EMPRESAS EN EL MUNDO DIGITAL.
  10. 10. ENTREGAR LAS CAPACIDADES NECESARIAS PARA DESENVOLVERSE EN LA SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO, APOYANDO LOS PROCESOS FORMATIVOS, A TRAVÉS DE LAS TIC, DESDE LA ESCUELA HASTA LA VIDA LABORAL.
  11. 11. EJE ESTRATÉGICO INNOVACIÓN Y EMPRENDIMIENTO: GENERAR UN ENTORNO QUE FAVOREZCA EL DESARROLLO Y EL EMPRENDIMIENTO TIC DEL PAÍS, QUE FOMENTE LA ACCIÓN COMBINADA DE LOS SECTORES PRODUCTIVOS EN MATERIA TECNOLÓGICA Y QUE PROPORCIONE HERRAMIENTAS PARA POTENCIAR LA ACTIVIDAD INNOVADORA.
  12. 12. APLICACIONES: MEJORAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD Y LA CALIDAD DE VIDA, A TRAVÉS DE LOS SERVICIOS DEL MUNDO DIGITAL.
  13. 13. E) BANDA ANCHA Y DESARROLLO DIGITAL • LA MASIFICACIÓN DE LA BANDA ANCHA EN CHILE ES BUENA COMPARADA CON EL RESTO DE AMÉRICA LATINA, PERO TODAVÍA LENTA FRENTE A OTROS PAÍSES EN DESARROLLO. EN RELACIÓN A LAS NACIONES DE LA OCDE, CHILE ESTÁ MUY POR DEBAJO: ELLAS TIENEN EN PROMEDIO EL DOBLE DE LA PENETRACIÓN DE CHILE. Chile frente a los países de la OCDE Esta situación se repite en términos de la penetración de banda ancha por hogares, donde Chile está relativamente bien en relación con Latinoamérica, pero no con los países desarrollados o en desarrollo. Chile tiene cerca del 25% de los hogares conectados, mientras Corea llega al 90%.
  14. 14. PENETRACIÓN POR HOGARES El panorama de Chile en relación a la velocidad es ciertamente muy inferior a los países desarrollados. La velocidad promedio de conexión en Chile es de 0,7 Mbps.
  15. 15. VELOCIDADES Y NIVELES DE APLICACIONES
  16. 16. PLAN DE CONECTIVIDAD A BANDA ANCHA EN CHILE
  17. 17. La situación actual de la penetración de banda ancha en Chile indica que este servicio está presente en el 25% de los hogares, lo que cubre casi toda la capa A de la población y una parte significativa de la capa B. Si queremos duplicar la penetración para el año 2010, hay que focalizarse fuertemente en la capa C y también parte de la capa D. El gran desafío de Chile es permitir el acceso a banda ancha a las capas más pobres de la población; si no se establece una política decisiva en con este objetivo, el mercado va a seguir cubriendo adecuadamente bien los sectores de mayores recursos, pero si la meta es avanzar con firmeza hacia la masificación de la banda ancha en el país, es necesario influir significativamente en las capas de menores ingresos de la población. Como primer paso para aumentar la penetración de banda ancha, es necesario que la población tenga acceso a computadores. Además, el servicio debe tener una velocidad y calidad adecuada para que puedan utilizarse mayores aplicaciones, generando un mayor atractivo hacia los consumidores y haciendo, por lo tanto, más rentable la inversión en infraestructura.
  18. 18. AGENDA DIGITAL ARGENTINA A) CONCEPTO La Agenda Digital Argentina (ADA) es una herramienta creada mediante el Decreto presidencial 512/2009 que impulsa la conformación de un Gabinete Multisectorial orientado al aprovechamiento de las posibilidades que ofrece la Sociedad de la Información y el Conocimiento. Es el plan nacional para la inclusión y apropiación por parte del gobierno, las instituciones y las personas de los beneficios de la Sociedad del Conocimiento mediante el uso intensivo y estratégico de las TIC (Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación), siendo objetivos primordiales de la ADA aumentar el acceso como factor de desarrollo e inclusión social, favorecer la producción local de bienes y servicios TIC. B) VISIÓN La persona es el centro de la Sociedad de la Información y el Conocimiento, orientada al desarrollo a través del acceso universal a los beneficios de la Sociedad de la Información y el uso de las TIC para la mejora de la calidad de vida, la generación y transformación de los servicios que impulsen la competitividad, la igualdad de oportunidades, la inclusión social, la democratización de la información y el conocimiento y su producción, enriqueciendo al mismo tiempo la identidad cultural del país. C)MISIÓN Favorecer el uso y apropiación de las TIC y los cambios sociales necesarios para su aprovechamiento, que contribuyan a mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas y al desarrollo económico y social de la Argentina.
  19. 19. • D) ALCANCE LA AGENDA DIGITAL ARGENTINA SE CONCIBE COMO LA HERRAMIENTA QUE GUÍA, ORIENTA Y RIGE LA POLÍTICA NACIONAL EN ESTA MATERIA; CONSTITUYENDO EL MARCO DE REFERENCIA INELUDIBLE PARA TODOS LOS ACTORES Y SECTORES. • E) OBJETIVO GENERAL CONTRIBUIR A UNA MAYOR Y MEJOR PARTICIPACIÓN DE ARGENTINA EN LA SOCIEDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y EL CONOCIMIENTO, INSTALANDO AL PAÍS COMO REFERENTE EN AMÉRICA LATINA Y EL CARIBE, AUMENTANDO EL ACCESO, USO Y APROPIACIÓN DE LAS TIC COMO FACTOR DE DESARROLLO SOCIAL, Y FAVORECIENDO LA PRODUCCIÓN LOCAL DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS TIC, A TRAVÉS DEL FORTALECIMIENTO INSTITUCIONAL Y LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE INICIATIVAS DE CARÁCTER ESTRATÉGICO, QUE PERMITAN EL DESARROLLO DE DICHA ESTRATEGIA. • F) OBJETIVOS ESTRATÉGICOS • DESARROLLAR Y EXTENDER LA CONECTIVIDAD A TRAVÉS DEL FORTALECIMIENTO DE LAS REDES DEL PAÍS, SIGUIENDO UN MODELO QUE CONTEMPLE CRITERIOS DE EFICIENCIA, ESTABILIDAD, INTEROPERABILIDAD, FLEXIBILIDAD, SOSTENIBILIDAD, E IGUALDAD DE OPORTUNIDADES • DESARROLLAR, ALENTAR Y FORTALECER LA PRODUCCIÓN DE CONTENIDOS Y APLICACIONES LOCALES QUE RESPONDAN A LAS NECESIDADES ESPECÍFICAS DE LOS DIVERSOS ACTORES Y SECTORES DEL PAÍS, INCLUYENDO AQUELLOS RELACIONADOS CON EL EJERCICIO DE LA CIUDADANÍA COMO APOYO EN LA ACCIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL ESTADO EN SUS DISTINTOS PODERES Y NIVELES, DEL SECTOR PRIVADO Y DE LA SOCIEDAD. • DESARROLLAR Y FORTALECER LAS CAPACIDADES HUMANAS PARA LA APROPIACIÓN, USO Y PRODUCCIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE Y A TRAVÉS DE LAS TIC CON EL FIN DE AUMENTAR LA CALIDAD DE VIDA, LA COMPETITIVIDAD EN LA PRODUCCIÓN Y EXPORTACIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS DE FUERTE VALOR
  20. 20. G) CONECTIVIDAD • A FINES DE 2007 LA TELEFONÍA FIJA CONTABA CON UN PARQUE DE 8,8 MILLONES DE LÍNEAS EN SERVICIO, LO QUE SIGNIFICA UNA PENETRACIÓN DEL 23%; LA TELEFONÍA MÓVIL SUPERÓ LAS 40 MILLONES DE LÍNEAS; LAS CONEXIONES DE BANDA ANCHA ALCANZARON LOS 2,5 MILLONES; Y LAS CONEXIONES DIAL-UP SERVÍAN A CERCA DE UN MILLÓN DE USUARIOS. SE ESTIMA QUE LOS ACCESOS A INTERNET ESTÁN SIENDO UTILIZADOS POR MÁS DE 15 MILLONES DE USUARIOS, Y LLEGAN A UNA PENETRACIÓN EN HOGARES DEL 25%. • NO OBSTANTE, ES NECESARIO CONSIDERAR QUE LOS DATOS QUE FIGURAN EN LOS PÁRRAFOS ANTERIORES RESPONDEN A LAS FORMAS TRADICIONALES CON LAS QUE SE MEDÍAN LAS COMUNICACIONES. A ESTAS CIFRAS HAY QUE AGREGAR LAS NUEVAS DIMENSIONES DE INTERPRETACIÓN DE LA ERA DIGITAL: 3300 millones de mensajes de texto anuales (+45% respecto de un año atrás) más de 7 millones de usuarios de banca electrónica más de 6 millones de usuarios se conectan en lugares públicos Varios factores han alimentado este despertar de la elevada adopción de la tecnología de información y comunicación:
  21. 21. La fortaleza y crecimiento de la economía, sobre todo en sectores involucrados a la exportación de productos y servicios La reducción de precios de equipos, aplicaciones y servicios, a pesar de la alta carga impositiva reinante La aparición de aplicaciones en el uso diario, bancos, seguridad, información, localización, etc., motivadas por la rápida adopción de nuevas tecnologías Argentina se encuentra en el segundo lugar en conectividad (Infraestructura) en la región latinoamericana, detrás de Chile y por encima de Venezuela (datos del año 2007). Ranking 2007 de e-readiness de países latinoamericanos según The Economist Intelligence Unit…

