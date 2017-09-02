UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 ...
Syllabus Biología General

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​1​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA Facultad​ ​de​ ​Educación Programa​ ​de​ ​Licenciatura​ ​en​ ​Ciencias​ ​Naturales​ ​y​ ​Educación​ ​Ambiental Syllabus Biología​ ​General 1.​ ​Descripción El espacio académico de Biología, propende por presentar al estudiante un panorama general del mundo de la vida, como fundamento conceptual para la enseñanza de las ciencias naturales y la educación ambiental. Así mismo, fortalecer el desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas, afectivas y comunicativas desde el conocimiento e interpretación de lo vivo, basado en el estudio de la biología celular,​ ​para​ ​la​ ​comprensión​ ​de​ ​la​ ​naturaleza​ ​y​ ​sus​ ​relaciones​ ​complejas. 2.​ ​Justificación Biología General, además de abordar los fundamentos del área disciplinar, acoge temáticas asociadas con la historia, desarrollo y aplicación de la Biología celular como escenario para la apropiación social del conocimiento, para el desarrollo de habilidades de pensamiento que conlleven a la reflexión y lectura​ ​crítica​ ​sobre​ ​los​ ​impactos​ ​de​ ​la​ ​biología​ ​como​ ​ciencia​ ​que​ ​estudia​ ​a​ ​la​ ​vida. En este espacio académico, se formulan cuestionamientos y se desarrollan proyectos de aula, discusiones sobre el origen de la vida, prácticas sobre la estructura y funcionamiento de la célula, reconocimiento de la diversidad biológica y la interacción de los seres vivos con el medio, orientados a identificar formas de enseñar los conceptos biológicos en contextos educativos reales. Así mismo, al fortalecer competencias ciudadanas y valores, en cuanto al respecto y trabajo ético que implican los seres​ ​vivos​ ​y​ ​la​ ​naturaleza. 3.​ ​Competencias​ ​propias​ ​del​ ​espacio​ ​académico,​ ​núcleo​ ​o​ ​cátedra ● Indaga los postulados relacionados sobre el origen de la vida; y aquellos descubrimientos que fundamentaron​ ​la​ ​teoría​ ​celular ● Distingue la diversidad de los organismos a partir de los dominios: Archaea y Bacteria y Eukaria. ● Reconoce​ ​las​ ​características​ ​básicas​ ​estructurales​ ​y​ ​funcionales​ ​de​ ​las​ ​diversas​ ​formas​ ​de​ ​vida. ● Comprende​ ​artículos​ ​científicos​ ​del​ ​área​ ​disciplinar. ● Reflexiona acerca de las aplicaciones de la biología en el ámbito social y sus implicaciones en la​ ​escuela ● Asume con responsabilidad la toma de decisiones sobre el estudio y la apropiación social de la biología.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​2​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA ● Valora los puntos de vista de sus compañeros y dialoga respetuosamente temas de disertación en​ ​el​ ​espacio​ ​académico. ● Desarrolla actitudes críticas, reflexivas y propositivas acerca de la apropiación social de la biología​ ​en​ ​la​ ​escuela​ ​como​ ​acto​ ​educativo. ● Reconoce la importancia de la comunicación en la comprensión de conceptos correspondientes al​ ​área​ ​de​ ​la​ ​biología. 4.​ ​Administración​ ​del​ ​espacio​ ​académico Espacio​ ​académico​:​ ​Biología​ ​General Horas​ ​semanales​:​ ​6​ ​horas Total​ ​de​ ​horas​ ​por​ ​semestre​:​ ​192 Metodología:​​ ​Presencial Generalidades Detalle Código Tipo​ ​de​ ​Actividad​ ​Académica Básica Ubicación I​ ​semestre Naturaleza Teórico-práctica Contenidos Unidades​ ​Temáticas I. Introducción​ ​a​ ​la​ ​Biología II. Biología​ ​Celular III. Reproducción​ ​Celular​ ​y​ ​Herencia IV. Diversidad​ ​Biológica V. Generalidades​ ​de​ ​Evolución​ ​y​ ​Ecología Créditos 4 Evaluación Cuantitativa​ ​–​ ​cualitativa Horas​ ​de​ ​docencia​ ​directa​ ​Teóricas 3​ ​horas/semana​ ​–​ ​48​ ​horas/semestre Horas​ ​Práctica 3​ ​horas/semana​ ​–​ ​48​ ​horas/semestre Horas​ ​de​ ​trabajo​ ​independiente 6​ ​horas/semana​ ​–​ ​96​ ​horas/semestre Horas​ ​de​ ​asesoría 3​ ​horas​ ​semanales​ ​(previo​ ​acuerdo​ ​con​ ​el​ ​estudiante) Habilitable Si,​ ​cuando​ ​se​ ​aprueba​ ​el​ ​componente​ ​práctico Validable Si Homologable Si Requisitos Ninguno 5.​ ​Procesos​ ​integrativos​: El​ ​propósito​ ​general​ ​del​ ​espacio​ ​académico​ ​propicia​ ​procesos​ ​integrativos,​ ​en​ ​la​ ​medida​ ​que: ● Aporta a la formación de maestros de las ciencias naturales con competencias científicas y pedagógicas.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​3​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA ● Acerca los estudiantes a la comprensión de las plantas como base de la de la vida en el planeta y la seguridad alimentaria, a través de la experimentación y el conocimiento de desarrollos tecnológicos. ● Permite​ ​la​ ​experimentación​ ​y​ ​la​ ​investigación. ● Explora​ ​las​ ​potencialidades​ ​frente​ ​a​ ​la​ ​creatividad​ ​y​ ​el​ ​desarrollo​ ​didáctico. ● Promueve​ ​el​ ​desarrollo​ ​de​ ​habilidades,​ ​valores,​ ​la​ ​creatividad,​ ​autonomía​ ​y​ ​responsabilidad. ● Identifica​ ​la​ ​relación​ ​entre​ ​la​ ​ciencia​ ​básica​ ​y​ ​la​ ​educación​ ​ambiental. ● Propicia​ ​el​ ​trabajo​ ​interdisciplinario. 6.​ ​Contenidos Núcleo​ ​temático​ ​I Introducción​ ​a​ ​la​ ​Biología Propósito Reconocer el impacto sociocultural de la Biología como ciencia y la labor de los científicos en beneficio​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida,​ ​la​ ​biodiversidad,​ ​la​ ​salud​ ​y​ ​la​ ​protección​ ​del​ ​medio​ ​ambiente. Contenidos​ ​conceptuales (Saber) Contenidos​ ​procedimentales (Saber​ ​hacer) Contenidos Actitudinales (Ser) Reconoce​ ​la​ ​etimología​ ​y desarrollo​ ​histórico​ ​de​ ​la biología. Comprende​ ​las​ ​teorías​ ​del origen​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida​ ​y​ ​la participación​ ​de​ ​las macromoléculas​ ​en​ ​este proceso. Participa​ ​en​ ​el​ ​debate​ ​sobre​ ​las teorías​ ​del​ ​origen​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida​ ​y sienta​ ​su​ ​posición​ ​al​ ​respecto. Identifica​ ​y​ ​aplica​ ​las​ ​normas​ ​de bioseguridad​ ​en​ ​el​ ​laboratorio de​ ​Biología. Utiliza​ ​de​ ​manera​ ​adecuada​ ​los principales​ ​implementos​ ​de​ ​uso frecuente​ ​en​ ​el​ ​laboratorio​ ​de Biología. Formula​ ​interrogantes relacionados​ ​con​ ​la​ ​vida​ ​y​ ​los seres​ ​vivos​ ​y​ ​aplica procedimientos​ ​para​ ​su reconocimiento. Reconoce​ ​las​ ​bio-moléculas​ ​y las​ ​asocia​ ​a​ ​los​ ​alimentos sugeridos​ ​para​ ​una​ ​dieta​ ​sana​ ​y balanceada. Argumenta​ ​los​ ​resultados​ ​de​ ​la experimentación​ ​con​ ​base​ ​en los​ ​autores​ ​clásicos​ ​y​ ​artículos de​ ​investigación. Emplea​ ​un​ ​lenguaje​ ​técnico​ ​en sus​ ​exposiciones. Valora las teorías que explican el​ ​origen​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida. Muestra capacidad de trabajo en​ ​equipo Respeta los argumentos e intervenciones de sus compañeros. Manifiesta interés por el tema a través de una participación activa con interrogantes y argumentos​ ​de​ ​interés. Reconoce la importancia del cuidado de los implementos y equipos​ ​del​ ​laboratorio.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​4​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA Realiza​ ​micro​ ​preparados​ ​y obtiene​ ​micrografías​ ​para ilustrar​ ​los​ ​resultados​ ​de​ ​su experimentación. Núcleo​ ​temático​ ​II Biología​ ​Celular Propósitos Explicar la relación estructura-función existente en los principales tipos celulares, comprendiendo los diferentes​ ​procesos​ ​que​ ​se​ ​dan​ ​en​ ​el​ ​interior​ ​de​ ​las​ ​mismas. Contenidos​ ​conceptuales (Saber) Contenidos​ ​procedimentales (Saber​ ​hacer) Contenidos Actitudinales (Ser) Identifica​ ​las​ ​estructuras​ ​y​ ​las funciones​ ​celulares​ ​de​ ​las células​ ​procariotas​ ​y​ ​eucariotas Comprende​ ​los​ ​mecanismos​ ​de transporte​ ​a​ ​través​ ​de​ ​las membranas​ ​celulares. Diferencia​ ​los​ ​procesos​ ​de​ ​la fotosíntesis​ ​y​ ​la​ ​respiración celular​ ​en​ ​sistemas​ ​biológicos unicelulares​ ​y​ ​pluricelulares. Reconoce​ ​el​ ​proceso​ ​de​ ​la síntesis​ ​de​ ​los​ ​ácidos​ ​nucleicos y​ ​proteínas. Elabora​ ​cuadros​ ​comparativos de​ ​las​ ​células​ ​procariotas​ ​y eucariotas. Realiza​ ​talleres​ ​relacionados con​ ​las​ ​teorías​ ​que​ ​aportaron​ ​al conocimiento​ ​celular. Construye​ ​un​ ​mapa​ ​conceptual sobre​ ​las​ ​estructuras​ ​que componen​ ​la​ ​célula. Identifica​ ​y​ ​diferencia​ ​mediante la​ ​observación​ ​microscópica​ ​las características​ ​morfológicas​ ​de las​ ​células​ ​procariotas​ ​y eucariotas. Realiza​ ​un​ ​escrito​ ​sobre​ ​la importancia​ ​de​ ​la​ ​membrana celular​ ​en​ ​la​ ​célula​ ​y​ ​su incidencia​ ​en​ ​el​ ​transporte​ ​de sustancias. Esquematiza​ ​las​ ​diferentes estructuras​ ​celulares relacionándolas​ ​con​ ​cada​ ​una de​ ​las​ ​funciones. Valora la importancia de los avances científicos relacionados con la célula como aporte al conocimiento de la biología. Respeta​ ​la​ ​opinión​ ​del​ ​otro​ ​en la​ ​sociabilización​ ​de​ ​los​ ​temas trabajados. Desarrolla​ ​habilidades​ ​para​ ​la elaboración​ ​de​ ​diagramas​ ​y esquemas. Reconoce​ ​​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​del transporte​ ​a​ ​través​ ​de​ ​la membrana​ ​en​ ​la​ ​homeostasis celular.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​5​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA Núcleo​ ​temático​ ​III Reproducción​ ​Celular​ ​y​ ​Herencia Propósito Comprender​ ​​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​de​ ​los​ ​procesos​ ​de​ ​división​ ​celular​ ​en​ ​los​ ​organismos​ ​y​ ​en​ ​el mantenimiento​ ​de​ ​la​ ​especie​ ​sobre​ ​la​ ​base​ ​de​ ​sus​ ​características​ ​principales. Contenidos​ ​conceptuales (Saber) Contenidos​ ​procedimentales (Saber​ ​hacer) Contenidos Actitudinales (Ser) Reconoce​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​de​ ​la división​ ​celular​ ​meiótica,​ ​en​ ​la formación​ ​de​ ​células​ ​haploides en​ ​los​ ​organismos. Aplica​ ​las​ ​leyes​ ​de​ ​Mendel​ ​a problemas​ ​ficticios. Comprender​ ​conceptos​ ​básicos que​ ​expliquen​ ​los​ ​principios​ ​y leyes​ ​fundamentales​ ​de​ ​la herencia​ ​para​ ​entender​ ​su relación​ ​con​ ​la​ ​evolución​ ​y variabilidad​ ​de​ ​las​ ​especies. Comprender​ ​la​ ​sexualidad como​ ​resultado​ ​de​ ​un​ ​proceso biológico​ ​enmarcada​ ​dentro​ ​de procesos​ ​hereditarios,​ ​para desarrollar​ ​una​ ​actitud​ ​de respeto​ ​hacia​ ​sí​ ​mismo​ ​y​ ​a​ ​sus congéneres. Dibuja e identifica mediante la observación microscópica las diferentes​ ​etapas​ ​de​ ​la​ ​mitosis Elabora un cuadro comparativo entre los procesos de la mitosis y​ ​la​ ​meiosis. Resuelve problemas relacionados con patrones hereditarios. Identifica en láminas los procesos​ ​de​ ​división​ ​celular. Comprende la importancia de la mitosis como proceso continuo en las células y especialmente en​ ​el​ ​desarrollo​ ​del​ ​individuo. Es responsable con los trabajos asignados Demuestra habilidades en la realización de actividades individuales Valora la importancia del proceso de división meiótica en las​ ​células​ ​reproductoras, Núcleo​ ​temático​ ​IV Diversidad​ ​Biológica Propósitos Comprender criterios científicos en el conocimiento de la diversidad biológica y saber emplear los métodos​ ​y​ ​técnicas​ ​empleadas​ ​para​ ​la​ ​clasificación​ ​de​ ​los​ ​seres​ ​vivos.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​6​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA Contenidos​ ​conceptuales (Saber) Contenidos​ ​procedimentales (Saber​ ​hacer) Contenidos Actitudinales (Ser) Reconoce las bases biológicas de​ ​la​ ​biodiversidad Reconoce la taxonomía como construcción humana para describir y clasificar la diversidad. Clasifica los seres vivos en dominios​ ​y​ ​reinos. Identifica cada uno de los reinos existentes de acuerdo a sus​ ​características. Clasifica los organismos de acuerdo a las claves taxonómicas​ ​actuales. Interpreta textos relacionados con​ ​la​ ​temática​ ​vista. Elabora​ ​informes. Presenta y comunica en forma organizada la información que se​ ​le​ ​solicita. Identifica ejemplares vivos utilizando claves de clasificación​ ​sencillas. Aprecia la diversidad biológica y adquiere compromiso ante la conservación y preservación de las​ ​especies. Valora el carácter único y especial de la taxonomía para la clasificación de los seres vivos. Valora los aportes de la biodiversidad en la sociedad actual. Núcleo​ ​temático​ ​V Generalidades​ ​de​ ​Evolución​ ​y​ ​Ecología Propósitos Analizar​ ​las​ ​teorías​ ​que​ ​apoyan​ ​el​ ​proceso​ ​de​ ​evolución​ ​y​ ​evidencian​ ​el​ ​origen​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida​ ​y​ ​las especies,​ ​comprendiendo​ ​su​ ​relación​ ​con​ ​la​ ​biodiversidad​ ​en​ ​el​ ​planeta. Contenidos​ ​conceptuales (Saber) Contenidos​ ​procedimentales (Saber​ ​hacer) Contenidos Actitudinales (Ser) Explica el desarrollo histórico de las diferentes teorías que sustentan el origen de la evolución Analiza la selección natural como mecanismo importante en el​ ​cambio​ ​evolutivo, Identifica pruebas evolutivas directas e indirectas que Expone en forma organizada la información resultante de sus investigaciones con diferentes recursos​ ​tecnológicos. Elabora​ ​cadenas​ ​tróficas. Clasificación e identificación de animales y plantas a partir de datos recogidos en el campo Adquiere conocimiento de las diferentes​ ​teorías​ ​de​ ​evolución Valora la importancia de las teorías de las poblaciones y comunidades​ ​biológicas. Autoevalúa sus trabajos de forma​ ​reflexiva​ ​y​ ​crítica.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​7​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA demostraron que la vida ha cambiado​ ​a​ ​lo​ ​largo​ ​del​ ​tiempo. Clasifica los sistemas ecológicos. Identifica en un ecosistema diferentes especies, poblaciones​ ​y​ ​comunidades. Reconoce las relaciones tróficas, reproductivas y las asociaciones​ ​biológicas. con ayuda de instrumentos de laboratorio,​ ​claves​ ​y​ ​guías. Identifica ejemplares vivos utilizando claves de clasificación​ ​sencillas. Interpreta imágenes con rigor científico. Representa con fidelidad las observaciones​ ​realizadas Reconoce la taxonomía como construcción humana para describir y clasificar la diversidad. 7.​ ​Metodología 7.1. Trabajo presencial: ​exploración de ideas previas, realización de sesiones de trabajo cooperativo, conferencias, sesión práctica y sesión de seguimiento. Por tanto, se contemplan clases magistrales, exposiciones de los estudiantes y talleres, complementados con prácticas de laboratorio y/o de campo a nivel experimental; para tal efecto, se requiere del compromiso y seriedad de los estudiantes así como el ceñirse al reglamento establecido en los laboratorios de Biología de la Facultad de Ciencias Básicas de la Universidad, del cual se resalta la asistencia puntual con bata de laboratorio y el aprovisionamiento de los implementos mínimos (bisturí, toalla de manos, pinzas de punta fina, guantes, tapabocas, desinfectante de manos, etc…). También se brindará apoyo presencial con asesorías individuales​ ​o​ ​grupales,​ ​según​ ​los​ ​horarios​ ​acordados. 7.2​ ​Descripción​ ​Actividades​ ​de​ ​Trabajo​ ​Independiente. El trabajo independiente está representado en el desarrollo de talleres extraclase, consulta bibliográfica (textos, bases de datos e internet), resolución del problema, preparación de evaluaciones, seguimiento a ensayos de laboratorio, seguimiento al crecimiento y desarrollo de material vegetal, lecturas complementarias, preparación de exposiciones e informes. En este sentido se debe tener en cuenta que: La​ ​práctica​ ​de​ ​laboratorio​ ​consta​ ​de​ ​tres​ ​fases: Pre-laboratorio​: Consiste en la lectura previa del protocolo de trabajo por parte del estudiante y la elaboración del flujograma, es decir, del esquema que resume e indica de manera lógica las principales actividades que se realizan sobre los diversos productos o partes vegetales a explorar. Esta actividad, será complementada con una explicación o introducción a cargo del docente, auxiliar de laboratorio o grupo​ ​responsable​ ​de​ ​la​ ​práctica. Laboratorio​: Desarrollo lógico, ordenado y sistemático del protocolo de trabajo, con la respectiva anotación o cálculo de resultados preliminares, previa descripción del problema y/o formulación de hipótesis.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​8​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA Post-laboratorio​: Consiste en la justificación que presentan los estudiantes, de los resultados obtenidos​ ​con​ ​base​ ​en​ ​la​ ​argumentación​ ​teórica​ ​que​ ​explica​ ​el​ ​fenómeno​ ​tratado. Para el logro de los objetivos propuestos, los estudiantes conformarán grupos de trabajo de dos (2) integrantes, quienes serán responsables de los materiales y de los resultados asignados. Durante la práctica se distribuirán formatos para consignar resultados parciales; los resultados finales serán socializados en la siguiente sesión en una presentación que contiene como mínimo los siguientes aspectos: ■ Objetivos ■ Materiales​ ​y​ ​métodos ■ Resultados​ ​y​ ​Discusión ■ Bibliografía 7.2 Virtualización: Implementación de asesorías virtuales, remisión de documentos digitales, preparación de trabajos empleando herramientas informáticas, búsqueda de información en bases de datos​ ​especializadas. 7.3​ ​Estrategias​ ​de​ ​articulación​ ​y/o​ ​desarrollo​ ​de​ ​la​ ​investigación​ ​formativa. Se acercará los estudiantes a la investigación, a través de la revisión de artículos de investigación. Así mismo, a través de la implementación del método científico al proponer hipótesis, experimentar, procesar​ ​datos,​ ​analizar​ ​y​ ​argumentar​ ​resultados​ ​con​ ​base​ ​en​ ​las​ ​prácticas​ ​de​ ​laboratorio. 7.4​ ​Estrategias​ ​para​ ​el​ ​fomento​ ​del​ ​manejo​ ​de​ ​una​ ​segunda​ ​lengua. Se entregarán mínimo dos artículos en inglés, uno para discusión en mesa redonda y el otro para incorporar en una evaluación con preguntas de comprensión. Los estudiantes elaborarán los resúmenes​ ​de​ ​los​ ​informes​ ​de​ ​laboratorio​ ​en​ ​inglés. 7.5 Estrategias asociadas a la enseñanza del espacio académico y para el fomento de la Interdisciplinariedad. Los estudiantes realizarán un proyecto de aula, el cual tendrá relación con los espacios académicos del semestre. 8.​ ​Evaluación Para lograr una evaluación formativa se tendrá en cuenta, además de los resultados de las pruebas, el grado y la calidad en la argumentación de los resultados del trabajo de laboratorio, la aplicabilidad del proyecto de aula, la participación en las exposiciones y la responsabilidad y desempeño durante las
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DEL​ ​QUINDIO ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​SISTEMA​ ​INTEGRADO​ ​DE​ ​GESTIÓN Código:​ ​M.DO-F.03 Versión:​ ​01 Fecha:​ ​23/09/2016 ​​ ​Página​ ​9​ ​de 10 MODELO​ ​DE​ ​SYLLABUS MACROPROCESO​ ​DOCENCIA sesiones teórico/prácticas. En el acta de concertación se explicitarán las formas de evaluar con sus respectivos​ ​porcentajes. 9.​ ​Bibliografía ● Alberts, B., Johnson, A., et al. (2004). Biología molecular de la célula.Barcelona: Ediciones Omega. ● Alzogaray,​ ​R.​ ​(2006).​ ​Historia​ ​de​ ​las​ ​células.​ ​(1ª.​ ​ed.).​ ​Buenos​ ​Aires:​ ​Estación​ ​Ciencia. ● Audesirk, T. y Audesirk, G. (2008). Biología, La vida en la Tierra. (8ª. ed.). México: Prentice-Hall,​ ​Hispanoamericana. ● Curtis, H., y Barnes, N. (2001). Biología. (6ª. ed.). Buenos Aires: Editorial Médica Panamericana. ● Karp,​ ​G.​ ​(1998).​ ​Biología​ ​Celular​ ​y​ ​Molecular.​ ​México:​ ​McGraw-Hill​ ​Interamericana. ● Mader,​ ​S.​ ​(2001).​ ​Biología.​ ​(9ª.​ ​ed).​ ​Colombia:​ ​McGraw-Hill​ ​Interamericana. ● Moreira, I. y Massarani, L. (s/f). El increíble Robert Hooke. ¿Cómo ves? Revista de Divulgación de​ ​la​ ​Ciencia​ ​de​ ​la​ ​UNAM,​ ​(62),​ ​26-29. ● Solomon, E., Berg, L. y Martin, D. (2001). Biología. (5ª. ed.). México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana. ● Starr,​ ​C.​ ​y​ ​Taggart,​ ​R.​ ​(2004).​ ​Biología,​ ​La​ ​unidad​ ​y​ ​diversidad​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida.​ ​México:​ ​Thomson. Vínculos​ ​Web​: www.nature.com www.lladiba.com 10.​ ​Historial​ ​de​ ​revisión Fecha de elaboración Responsable(s) Recomendaciones/ Observaciones Fecha de aprobación o modificación Responsables Febrero​ ​de​ ​2017 Rocío Stella Suárez Román Nadia Lucía Obando Febrero​ ​de​ ​2017 Consejo Curricular Acta​ ​No.​ ​xx Vigencia​ ​del​ ​syllabus​:​ ​2017 Responsables: Rocío​ ​Stella​ ​Suárez​ ​Román Nadia​ ​Lucía​ ​Obando​ ​Correal Diseño: Evaluación:​ ​​ ​-------------------------
  Se debe tener en cuenta que el modelo propuesto es genérico, por lo que debe ser adaptado a las necesidades de cada programa y, en especial, a las particularidades de los espacios académicos, áreas y programas que se desarrollan total o parcialmente a distancia o de modo virtual.

