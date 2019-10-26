Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1)) The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1) By - Alisha Rai
AVAILABLE IN : PAPERBACK/HARDCOVER/KINDLE/ePUB
Descriptions Alisha Rai returns with the first book in her sizzling new Modern Love series, in which two rival dating app ...
q q q q q q Details Author : Alisha Rai Pages : 387 pages Publisher : Avon Language : eng ISBN-10 : 39863092 ISBN-13 : 978...
This is a great books, you can get this book now for FREE. Visit The Last page !!
q q q q q Join the Movement Join hundreds of thousands of satisfied members who previously spent countless hours searching...
PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1))
PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1))
PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1))
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1))

2 views

Published on

(The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1)) By - @Alisha Rai
Download or Read Ebooks for FREE
HAPPY READING AND ENJOY :).

GET ACCES : https://incledger.com/serv1/?book=39863092
Fill out the signup form today and start reading eBooks instantly!!

- Alisha Rai returns with the first book in her sizzling new Modern Love series, in which two rival dating app creators find themselves at odds in the boardroom but in sync in the bedroom.Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only swipes right on her career?and the occasional hookup. The cynical dating app creator controls her love life with a few key rules: - Nude pics are by invitation only - If someone stands you up, block them with extreme prejudice - Protect your heart Only there aren't any rules to govern her attraction to her newest match, former pro-football player Samson Lima. The sexy and seemingly sweet hunk woos her one magical night... and disappears. Rhi thought she'd buried her hurt over Samson ghosting her, until he suddenly surfaces months later, still big, still beautiful?and in league with a business rival. He says he won't fumble their second chance, but she's wary. A temporary physical partnership is one thing,

Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Checkout what all the buzz is about - So easy to use!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1))

  1. 1. PDF BOOKLET (The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1)) The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1) By - Alisha Rai
  2. 2. AVAILABLE IN : PAPERBACK/HARDCOVER/KINDLE/ePUB
  3. 3. Descriptions Alisha Rai returns with the first book in her sizzling new Modern Love series, in which two rival dating app creators find themselves at odds in the boardroom but in sync in the bedroom.Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only swipes right on her career?and the occasional hookup. The cynical dating app creator controls her love life with a few key rules: - Nude pics are by invitation only - If someone stands you up, block them with extreme prejudice - Protect your heart Only there aren't any rules to govern her attraction to her newest match, former pro-football player Samson Lima. The sexy and seemingly sweet hunk woos her one magical night... and disappears. Rhi thought she'd buried her hurt over Samson ghosting her, until he suddenly surfaces months later, still big, still beautiful?and in league with a business rival. He says he won't fumble their second chance, but she's wary. A temporary physical partnership is one thing,
  4. 4. q q q q q q Details Author : Alisha Rai Pages : 387 pages Publisher : Avon Language : eng ISBN-10 : 39863092 ISBN-13 : 9780062878090
  5. 5. This is a great books, you can get this book now for FREE. Visit The Last page !!
  6. 6. q q q q q Join the Movement Join hundreds of thousands of satisfied members who previously spent countless hours searching for media and content online, now enjoying the hottest new Books, AudioBooks, Magazines and more! It's HERE and it's FREE. Here's why you should join: Unlimited Books, AudioBooks, Magazines and more wherever you are: directly in your browser on your PC or tablet. More than 10 million titles spanning every genre imaginable, at your fingertips. Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more. New titles added every day! We like to keep things fresh. All platforms. Fully Optimized. Find out why thousands of people are joining every day. Sign up now and experience entertainment, unlimited! Download The Right Swipe (Modern Love, #1)

×