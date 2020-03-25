Successfully reported this slideshow.
Refleksi, Rotasi & SimetriGeometri
Refleksi Rotasi Simetri MATERI Contoh Soal Refleksi Contoh Soal Rotasi Contoh Soal Simetri
Refleksi Refleksi diartikan sebagai transformasi pada bidang yang mengawetkan jarak, sehingga hasil sebuah refleksi adalah...
ROTASI Adalah transformasi yang memetakan setiap titik pada bidang ke titik lainnya dengan cara memutar pada pusat tertent...
Simetri Simetri Lipat Sebuah gambar mempunyai simetri lipat apabila ada sebuah garis L yang membagi dua gambar sehingga ti...
CONTOH SOAL REFLEKSI m Dari persegi panjang ABCD diatas apabila titik B dicerminkan terhadap m Maka bayangannya adalah….. ...
CONTOH SOAL ROTASI Jika bangun datar diatas diputar 180 searah jarum jam pada titik pusat O, posisinya menjadi……. A B D C ...
Contoh Soal Simetri Sumbu simetri lipat pada bangun disamping adalah… Jawaban 6 Gambar di atas memiliki simetri putar seba...
Materi ini tentang Refleksi, rotasi dan simetri dalam Geometri

