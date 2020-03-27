P value in population correlation is not zero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Test Concerning Population Correlation(ρ ≠ 0) P- VALUE: P- value is used in hypothesis testing to help you Accept or reject the null hypothesis. The p value is the evidence against a null hypothesis. The smaller the p-value, the stronger the evidence that you should reject the null hypothesis. MAKE DECISION BY USING P-VALUE IN Z - STATISTIC IF P- Value ≤ α; Reject H0 IF P- Value > α; Fail to Reject H0 (Accept H0) NOTE: I would try to solve following examples by 1- Using classical approach 2- Using P-value approach
  2. 2. Example-1: In random sample of 50 pairs of values from a bivariate normal population. The correlation was found to be 0.6. Is this value consistent with the assumption that the correlation in the population is 0.7 at =0.05 Solution: n = 50, r = 0.6, = 0.05, ρ = 0.7 1. Hypothesis H0: ρ = 0.7 H1: ρ ≠ 0.7 2. Level of significance = 0.05 3. Test of statistic 𝑍 = 𝑧−𝜇 𝑧 1 √ 𝑛−3 4. Crtical Region 𝑍∝ 2 = 𝑍0.05 2 = 𝑍0.025= ±1.96 5. Computation 𝑧 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1+𝑟 1−𝑟 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1+0.6 1−0.6 = 0.6931 𝜇 𝑧 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1 + 𝜌 1 − 𝜌 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1 + 0.7 1 − 0.7 = 0.8673 𝑍 = 0.6931 − 0.8673 1 √50 − 3 = −1.19 6. Conclusion: The value of Zcal lies in the area of acceptance therefore We accept H0.    −1.96 –0– 1.96
  3. 3. MAKE DECISION BY USING P-VALUE IN Z - STATISTIC Example-1: In random sample of 50 pairs of values from a bivariate normal population. The correlation was found to be 0.6. Is this value consistent with the assumption that the correlation in the population is 0.7 at =0.05 Solution: n = 50, r = 0.6, = 0.05, ρ = 0.7 1. Hypothesis H0: ρ = 0.7 H1: ρ ≠ 0.7 2. Level of significance = 0.05 3. Test of statistic 𝑍 = 𝑧−𝜇 𝑧 1 √ 𝑛−3 4. Computation 𝑧 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1+𝑟 1−𝑟 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1+0.6 1−0.6 = 0.6931 𝜇 𝑧 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1 + 𝜌 1 − 𝜌 = 𝑙𝑛√ 1 + 0.7 1 − 0.7 = 0.8673 P = 2P( 𝑧 ˂ 0.6931) P = 2𝑃(𝑍 ˂ 0.6931−0.8673 1 √50−3 ) P = 2P(Z ˂ - 1.19) P = 2(0.1170) = 0.234 5. P-Value P-Value is 0.234 6. Conclusion: P- Value > α; Fail to Reject H0 (Accept H0)   

