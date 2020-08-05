Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS https://www.slideshare.net/NadeemUddin17 https://nadeemstats.wordpress.com/...
Introduction: The idea of matrices was introduced by a famous mathematician Arther Kally in 1857. Matrices is a subject th...
Order of a Matrix If there are ‘r’ rows and ‘c’ columns in a matrix A, then the order of the matrix is r x c. 3 4 5 6   ...
4 5 A        2 3 4 5 6 1 B        2 4 3 5 6 7 C          Types of matrices (1)Rectangular Matrix ...
4 a A        4 5 6 B          4 9 2 k C b a          (2)Column Matrix If a matrix has onl...
 3 4A   2 3 5B  (3)Row Matrix If a matrix has only one row, it is called a row matrix or row vector. For e.g , 4 5 6...
4 0 0 6 A        0 0 a B b        4 0 0 5 C        2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 D          (5) Diag...
4 0 0 4 A        0 0 a B a        5 0 0 5 C       12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 12           D (6) S...
0 0 0 0 A        0 0 C        (7) Null matrix OR Zero Matrix A matrix all of whose elements are zero, is cal...
1 0 0 1        I 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1           I (8) Unit Matrix A diagonal matrix in which the leading di...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Matrices

50 views

Published on

Matrices

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Matrices

  1. 1. NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS https://www.slideshare.net/NadeemUddin17 https://nadeemstats.wordpress.com/listofbooks/
  2. 2. Introduction: The idea of matrices was introduced by a famous mathematician Arther Kally in 1857. Matrices is a subject that has wide application in the field of mathematics. A matrix is a square/rectangular array of numbers written within square brackets in a definite order, in rows and columns.
  3. 3. Order of a Matrix If there are ‘r’ rows and ‘c’ columns in a matrix A, then the order of the matrix is r x c. 3 4 5 6        A Order of matrix A is 2 x 2
  4. 4. 4 5 A        2 3 4 5 6 1 B        2 4 3 5 6 7 C          Types of matrices (1)Rectangular Matrix If the number of rows and number of columns in a matrix are not equal the matrix is called a rectangular matrix. For e.g , ,
  5. 5. 4 a A        4 5 6 B          4 9 2 k C b a          (2)Column Matrix If a matrix has only one column, it is called a column matrix or column vector. For e.g , ,
  6. 6.  3 4A   2 3 5B  (3)Row Matrix If a matrix has only one row, it is called a row matrix or row vector. For e.g , 4 5 6 7 A        1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9           B (4) Square Matrix If the number of rows and columns in a matrix are equal, the matrix is called square matrix. For e.g ,
  7. 7. 4 0 0 6 A        0 0 a B b        4 0 0 5 C        2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 D          (5) Diagonal Matrix A square matrix with all its elements zero, except elements in the leading diagonal, is called a diagonal matrix. For e.g , , ,
  8. 8. 4 0 0 4 A        0 0 a B a        5 0 0 5 C       12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 12           D (6) Scalar Matrix A diagonal matrix, all whose leading diagonal elements are equal is called a scalar matrix. For e.g , , ,
  9. 9. 0 0 0 0 A        0 0 C        (7) Null matrix OR Zero Matrix A matrix all of whose elements are zero, is called a null matrix. For e.g , , ,  0 0D  𝐵 = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  10. 10. 1 0 0 1        I 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1           I (8) Unit Matrix A diagonal matrix in which the leading diagonal elements equal 1 is called a unit or identity matrix. A unit matrix is denoted by the symbol ‘I’. For e.g ,

×