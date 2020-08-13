Empirical relation(mean, median and mode)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS https://www.slideshare.net/NadeemUddin17 https://nadeemstats.wordpress.com/listofbooks/
  2. 2. i) Median lies between mean and mode. ii) Median closer to mean than mode. iii) In the case of a moderately skewed distribution, the difference between mean and mode is equal to three times the difference between the mean and median. In moderately skewed distribution, the following approximate relation holds good. Mean – Mode = 3 (Mean – Median) OR Mode = 3 Median – 2 Mean This empirical relation does not hold in case of a J – shaped or an extremely skewed distribution.
  3. 3. Example -1 For a certain frequency distribution, the mean was 40.5 and median 36. Find the mode using the formula connecting the three. Solution: Given that: Mean = 40.5, Median = 36, Mode = ? We know that: Mean – Mode = 3 (Mean – Median) 40.5 – Mode = 3 (40.5 – 36) 40.5 – Mode = 3  4.5 40.5 – Mode = 13.5 Mode = 40.5 – 13.5 Mode = 27
  4. 4. Example -2 For a certain frequency distribution, the mode was 27 and median 36. Find the mean using the formula connecting the three. Solution: Given that: Median = 36, Mode = 27 , Mean = ? We know that: Mode = 3Median - 2Mean 27 = 3 (36) - 2Mean 27 = 108 - 2Mean 27 - 108 = - 2Mean - 81 = - 2Mean Mean = 81 2 Mean = 40.5
  5. 5. Example -3 For a certain frequency distribution, the mode was 27 and mean 40.5. Find the median using the formula connecting the three. Solution: Given that: Mode = 27 , Mean = 40.5, Median = ? We know that: Mode = 3Median - 2Mean 27 = 3Median – 2(40.5) 27 = 3Median – 81 27 + 81 = 3Median 108 = 3Median Median = 108 3 Median = 36
  6. 6. DO YOURSELF i) In a moderately asymmetrical series, the value of arithmetic mean and median is 20 and 18.67 respectively. Find out the value of Mode. (Answer = 16.01) ii) In a moderately skewed distribution, mode = 10 and median = 30, then find the mean. (Answer = 40) iii) In a moderately asymmetrical distribution the mode and mean are 32.1 and 35.4 respectively. Calculate the median. (Answer = 34.3)

