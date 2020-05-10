Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cephalosporins Dr. M N Nadeem, Associate Professor, Pharmacology, DCMS MBBS, MD Pharmacology
β-lactam ring
Antibiotics with beta-lactam ring structure
β-lactam antibiotics (bacterial cell wall synthesis inhibitors) 1. Penicillins 2. Cephalosporins 3. Carbapenems 4. Monobac...
Introduction to cephalosporins • It is Semisynthetic, derived from cephalosporin-c obtained from fungus Cephalosporium acr...
Classification of Cephalopsorins • 1st generation – Parenteral: Cephalothin, Cefazolin. – Oral: Cephradine, Cefadroxil, Ce...
Bacterial cell wall & cross bridge formation • Bacterial cell wall composed of PEPTIDOGLYCAN which are parallelly arranged...
Transpeptidation, Penicillin Binding Proteins (PBPs), Killing of bacteria by β-lactam antibiotics • This process of cross-...
Bactericidal Effect of β-lactam antibiotics • Since Rapid cell wall synthesis takes place when bacteria are multiplying, β...
Cephalosporins – Mechanism of action • Inhibits Bacterial Cell Wall synthesis: Inhibits Transpeptidation (leads to formati...
Mechanism of action of β-lactam antibiotics Summary β – lactam antibiotics ↓ Bind PBP ↓ Inhibit cross-linking of Peptidogl...
Why β-lactam antibiotics selective active against Gram +ve organisms? • Gram +ve bacteria are more susceptible to Peniclli...
Resistance to β – lactams is by following mechanisms: 1. Inactivation of β – lactam ring by a β – lactamase i. staphylococ...
Cephalosporins differ among themselves by varied: 1. Potency against specific organism 2. Antibacterial spectrum of activi...
Antibacterial spectrum of Cephalosporins ➢ 1st gen: active mainly against Gram +ve cocci, and less against Gram –ve ➢ 2nd ...
Uses of Cephalosporins (1st, 2nd and 3rd gen) • 1st gen: skin & soft tissue infections (S. aureus, S. Pyogenes). Cefazolin...
Uses of 4th and 5th gen Cephalosporins • 4th gen: septicemias, nosocomial infections, serious infections of the skin, resp...
Summary of Uses of Cephalosporins 1. As an Alternative to penicillin 2. Respiratory Tract Infections , Urinary Tract Infec...
Pharmacokinetics - Cephalosporins • Plasma protein binding varies among each other – Ceftriaxone 90% (long t ½ of 7 hours ...
Cephalosporins - Adverse effects 1. Hypersensitivity reactions (low incidence ): Rashes - more common, serum sickness, rar...
Bibliography • K.D. Tripathi. “Essentials of Medical Pharmacology” 7th Edition, Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers (P) LTD...
