NADC Slide Deck - Pharmacy June17

Aims of NADC Collaboration and Education Leadership, Policy and Direction Sustainability Quality Improvement and Benchmark...
• Membership with NADC is open to any group of healthcare professionals who have an active involvement in diabetes care, a...
The Breakdown 2015 2016 2017 Current membership and a list of accredited centres can be found on the NADC website at www.n...
8 4 7 Where are we?
Key Focus Areas Foot Network National Curriculum Collaboration & Integration Models of Care / Hub & Spoke Accreditation BP...
Accreditation Education Clinical Governance Accredited Centres 2017 24 The NADC Accreditation Standards 2.0 is the only on...
Australian National Diabetes Audit (ANDA) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1 Participant Centres 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ...
Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Symposium (BPDC) Guideline / position statement development Annual Event Invitation only...
Influential key opinion leaders Plenary presentations Information sharing Workshops Interactive Demonstrations Best practi...
• A certificate of currency of Pharmacy Membership • Diabetes specific Accreditation Standards for pharmacy based diabetes...
The NADC Team Promoting excellence in diabetes care
Levels of Membership Centres of Excellence Tertiary Care Diabetes Services Secondary Care Diabetes Services Primary Care D...
Find, Contact, Follow, Like, Connect… www.nadc.net.au @NADCaustralia /NADCaustralia admin@nadc.net.au /company/nadcaustral...
  • To be the bridge and linchpin between primary care services and the hospital. This model is underpinned by the philosophy of shared care;
    Promote flow of information and collaboration between diabetes services;
    Link non-specialist service providers – community health, rural, primary care links to tertiary centres.
    Collect and pool diabetes information data to promulgate improved standards, methods and models of diabetes care;
    Assist NADC member centres to maintain standards as centres of excellence. Model of care development.
  • There are currently over 110 NADC centres across Australia.
    Nearly double our membership from 2 years ago!
  • The Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Meetings have been an integral educational/policy/service provision forum for NADC members. These meetings have been running since 2007. Meeting is by invitation only and requires active NADC participation including participation in ANDA, accreditation and sharing other NADC resources. These meetings are an interactive forum intended to canvass/discuss issues important to Diabetes Centres/Services. All sessions are recorded and made available to NADC member organisations. BPDC was recently held in Sydney in October 2016 focussed on the implementation of the National Diabetes Strategy 2016-20.

    1. 1. Improving the ability of Australian diabetes services to deliver better health outcomes for people with, or at risk of developing diabetes
    2. 2. National collective of Diabetes Centres established in 1994. Promotes mechanisms for improving the standard of care available to people with, or at risk of diabetes through diabetes centres and services. What is the NADC? Promoting excellence in diabetes care
    3. 3. Aims of NADC Collaboration and Education Leadership, Policy and Direction Sustainability Quality Improvement and Benchmarking • Bridge and linchpin • Information and collaboration • Link service providers • Pool diabetes information data • Improve standards, methods and models of diabetes care • Assist NADC member centres to maintain standards as centres of excellence
    4. 4. • Membership with NADC is open to any group of healthcare professionals who have an active involvement in diabetes care, are committed to the goals and objectives of the NADC and to monitoring the outcomes of their services. • The NADC is there to support all organisations and health care professionals providing diabetes care and services. • Membership is organisation based not individual based (unlike PSA & ADS). • To become a member, apply online at nadc.net.au Who is the NADC for?
    5. 5. The Breakdown 2015 2016 2017 Current membership and a list of accredited centres can be found on the NADC website at www.nadc.net.au. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Network Members Pharmacy Centres Affiliate Centres Care Centres Tertiary Centres Centres of Excellence Types of NADC Centres 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Number of NADC Centres
    6. 6. 8 4 7 Where are we?
    7. 7. Key Focus Areas Foot Network National Curriculum Collaboration & Integration Models of Care / Hub & Spoke Accreditation BPDC Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Symposium ANDS Australian National Diabetes Strategy National Clinical Standards Resource Repository ADATSAustralasian Diabetes Advancements and Technologies Summit
    8. 8. Accreditation Education Clinical Governance Accredited Centres 2017 24 The NADC Accreditation Standards 2.0 is the only one of its kind globally to offer a three- pronged approach incorporating best practice in educational, clinical and governance areas.
    9. 9. Australian National Diabetes Audit (ANDA) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1 Participant Centres 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
    10. 10. Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Symposium (BPDC) Guideline / position statement development Annual Event Invitation only Consensus building Promoting Collaboration and Integration Highly select speakers Focused discussions Information Sharing Key opinion holders
    11. 11. Influential key opinion leaders Plenary presentations Information sharing Workshops Interactive Demonstrations Best practice innovations Networking Advanced diabetes technologies Ground breaking therapeutics October 20, 2017 Sydney, Australia
    12. 12. • A certificate of currency of Pharmacy Membership • Diabetes specific Accreditation Standards for pharmacy based diabetes services • Free access to the training packages developed by the NADC • Free access to diabetes resources and tools in the ‘member only’ section which includes video presentations and webinars • Access to the NADC Newsletter and Journal • Participation in the NADC annual meeting at the ADS/ADEA Annual Scientific meeting. • NADC will act on behalf of the Centre in representations to government to support better diabetes care in Australia. • The opportunity to participate in the annual Australian National Diabetes Audit (ANDA) • Support in working with the NADC to achieve goals under the Australian National Diabetes Strategy • Tips for quality improvement and generating funding • Collaboration and integration with diabetes services across the care spectrum • Pharmacy Centres will be offered the option of a being linked/ supported with an NADC Diabetes Centre. This will provide support in terms of advice, protocols and a pathway of referral for complicated patients Members have access to a range of resources and opportunities to assist them in achieving best practice in service delivery and care through: Member Benefits
    13. 13. The NADC Team Promoting excellence in diabetes care
    14. 14. Levels of Membership Centres of Excellence Tertiary Care Diabetes Services Secondary Care Diabetes Services Primary Care Diabetes Services $260 $165$190 $65 Information about levels of membership can be found at the NADC website – www.nadc.net.au. Pharmacy Diabetes Services Network Members $65 FREE
    15. 15. Find, Contact, Follow, Like, Connect… www.nadc.net.au @NADCaustralia /NADCaustralia admin@nadc.net.au /company/nadcaustralia @nadcaustralia

