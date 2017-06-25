NADC Slide Deck - PCPs PHNs June17

Improving the ability of Australian diabetes services to deliver better health outcomes for people with, or at risk of dev...
National collective of Diabetes Centres established in 1994. Promotes mechanisms for improving the standard of care availa...
Aims of NADC • Bridge and linchpin • Information and collaboration • Link service providers • Pool diabetes information da...
• Membership with NADC is open to any group of healthcare professionals who are involved either directly or indirectly in ...
• Given that Primary Care Partnerships (PCPs) and Primary Health Networks (PHNs) are committed to providing efficient and ...
• Network Members will be associated by the geographic boundary/region of their particular PHN or PCP • Within the PCP/PHN...
The Breakdown 2015 2016 2017 Current membership and a list of accredited centres can be found on the NADC website at www.n...
4 3 9 25 22 37 4 6 Where are we? Promoting excellence in diabetes care
Key Focus Areas Foot Network National Curriculum General Care Course Collaboration & Integration Models of Care / Hub and ...
Accreditation Education Clinical Governance Accredited Centres 2017 24 The NADC Accreditation Standards 2.0 is the only on...
Benefits of Accreditation There are wide-ranging benefits to achieving NADC accreditation. This includes, but is not limit...
Australian National Diabetes Audit (ANDA) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1 Participant Centres 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ...
Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Symposium (BPDC) Guideline / position statement development Annual Event Invitation only...
Influential key opinion leaders Plenary presentations Information sharing Workshops Interactive Demonstrations Best practi...
1. Access to diabetes resources and tools in the ‘member only’ section which includes video presentations and webinars 2. ...
1. A certificate of currency of Affiliate Membership and Accreditation certificate if attained 2. Diabetes specific Accred...
The NADC Team Promoting excellence in diabetes care
Levels of Membership Centres of Excellence Tertiary Care Diabetes Services Secondary Care Diabetes Services Primary Care D...
Find, Contact, Follow, Like, Connect… www.nadc.net.au @NADCaustralia /NADCaustralia admin@nadc.net.au /company/nadcaustral...
  • To be the bridge and linchpin between primary care services and the hospital. This model is underpinned by the philosophy of shared care;
    Promote flow of information and collaboration between diabetes services;
    Link non-specialist service providers – community health, rural, primary care links to tertiary centres.
    Collect and pool diabetes information data to promulgate improved standards, methods and models of diabetes care;
    Assist NADC member centres to maintain standards as centres of excellence. Model of care development.
  • There are currently over 110 NADC centres across Australia.
    Nearly double our membership from 2 years ago!
  • The NADC has an accreditation system for NADC member centres. The aim is to support NADC Centres of Excellence, Tertiary Diabetes & Care Centres as proven Centres of Excellence in diabetes care.
    In Australia diabetes centres are generally accredited via overarching hospital or RACGP accreditation, however…
    Some services can miss out as not all hospital-based diabetes services are involved in the accreditation process.
    Diabetes centres which operate in the community or in a medical centre are not specifically assessed against diabetes accreditation standards.
    NADC has filled the accreditation gap; providing all diabetes centres with the opportunity to participate in quality and safety improvement.
    NADC Accreditation Aligns with the NSQHS Standards, RACGP accreditation and Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care.
    It’s important to note: NADC Accreditation is not mandatory, however… Successful accreditation is required in order to be recognised as an “NADC Accredited Centre” in the following categories: Tertiary, Care, or Affiliate member.
  • The Best Practice in Diabetes Centres Meetings have been an integral educational/policy/service provision forum for NADC members. These meetings have been running since 2007. Meeting is by invitation only and requires active NADC participation including participation in ANDA, accreditation and sharing other NADC resources. These meetings are an interactive forum intended to canvass/discuss issues important to Diabetes Centres/Services. All sessions are recorded and made available to NADC member organisations. BPDC was recently held in Sydney in October 2016 focussed on the implementation of the National Diabetes Strategy 2016-20.

    ×