Jovana Mladenović, Gimnazija i ekonomska škola "Jovan Jovanović Zmaj" SIDA (AIDS) Istorija, razvoja, uticaj na organizam, lečenje i prevencija
SIDA - UVOD • SIDA je virusno oboljenje koje se prenosi putem krvi i napada imuni sistem obolele ososbe. • Sam naziv SIDA ...
VIRUS HIV • HIV (human immundeficiency virus) je virus koji svojim delovanjem dovodi do razvoja SIDE. • Prenosi se putem k...
• Čestice virusa su loptastog oblika i svaka nosi 80 šiljaka sa zaobljenim vrhom u obliku kuke. • Unutrašnji deo virusa ko...
• HIV ne zahteva posebne uslove za razvoj, čak i ako se T4 limfociti trenutno ne razmnožavaju, on može ugraditi svoju RNK ...
• Tada nastaje paradoks: što ćelija brže umire, ona proizvodi manje virusa, a što duže ostaje u životu i nastavlja da se r...
NAČINI PRENOŠENJA • HIV se prenosi kada virus uđe u telo, najčešće putem krvi. • Postoji više načina na koje virus može uć...
2. Transfuzija netestirane krvi - 15% slučajeva zaraze je putem transfuzije krvi ili krvnih produkata koji prethodno nisu ...
4. Sa majke na date (tokom trudnoće) - tokom perioda trudnoće HIV pozitivne majke mogu preneti virus na svoju decu kada za...
6. Upotreba nesterilnih igala - prenošenje HIV-a putem igle je najzastupljenije kod narkomana koji dele igle pri ubrizgava...
PROSEK STAROSTI PRI HIV INFEKCIJI • Odrasle osobe od 25 do 49 godina starosti - 70% slučajeva (najviše HIV slučajeva je za...
Globalni prikaz HIV infekcije
FAZE BOLESTI • Evolucija SIDE je veoma duga, od infekcije HIV-om protekne oko 10 godina pre pokazivanja prvih kliničkih il...
• Rana faza ili primo infekcija je prva faza u razvoju SIDE. • Manifestuje se u prvim danima ili nedeljama nakon zaraze. •...
• Najčešće se ispoljava u vidu jake virusne infekcije poput gripa, praćene groznicom, glavoboljom, bolom u grlu, zamorom, ...
• Faza kliničke latencije ili asimptomatična faza je druga i ujedno najduža faza u razvoju SIDE. • Nakon primarne infekcij...
• Tokom ove faze virus nastavlja da se aktivno razmnožava, inficira i ubija ćelije imunog sistema - unuštava CD4 ćelije či...
• Prelazak asimptomatične faze u stadijum SIDE je najčešće nagovešten pojavom manjih kliničkih znakova 1. PGL - Povećani l...
1. Stanja povezana sa SIDOM • Ova faza je karakterisana gubitkom više od 10% telesne mase, dijarejom, generalnim zamorom i...
3. Terminalna faza - SIDA • Nakon faze stanja povezanih sa SIDOM pacijenti obično dođu do terminalnog stadijuma za svega n...
• Do smrti osoba obolelih od SIDE dolazi većinom, ne zbog SIDE, već zbog drugih infekcija i bolesti koje se na nju nadovež...
Uticaj SIDE na organizam i pregled mogućih infekcija
LEČENJE • SIDA je trenutno neizlečiva, međutim postoje klinički tretmani i terapije namenjene obolelim osobama. • Svi tret...
• Imunoterapija je bazirana na transfuziji i može se podeliti na: 1. Pasivnu imunoterapiju - zamena izgubljenih odnosno un...
• Tretman anti-HIV drogama se fokusira na smanjenje širenja virusa unutar tela tako što blokira nove infekcije u zaraženim...
• Inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze • Inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze deluju pre integracije. • Pre nego što se RNK konv...
• Proteazni inhibitori • Proteazni inhibitori blokiraju replikaciju HIV-a nakon integracije. • Ove droge inhibiraju protea...
• Kombinaciona terapija • Pošto inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze i inhibitori proteaze deluju u različitim stadijumima re...
PERVENTIVA • Rizik zaraze HIV virusem se povećava sa brjome seksualnih partnera, stoga se preporučuje pažljiviji odabir pa...
BIBLIOGRAFIJA • Montanije, L. 1996. SIDA Čovek protiv virusa, Beograd • Chhabra, N. 2014. HIV infection, Biochemistry for ...
HVALA NA PAŽNJI!
  1. 1. Jovana Mladenović, Gimnazija i ekonomska škola “Jovan Jovanović Zmaj” SIDA (AIDS) Istorija, razvoja, uticaj na organizam, lečenje i prevencija
  2. 2. SIDA - UVOD • SIDA je virusno oboljenje koje se prenosi putem krvi i napada imuni sistem obolele ososbe. • Sam naziv SIDA (AIDS - aquired immuno deficiency syndrome) znači sindrom deficita odnosno nedostatka imuniteta. • Opasnost ove bolesti proizilazi iz činjenice da virus napada ćelije imunog sistema što onemogućava adekvatnu odbranu organizma.
  3. 3. VIRUS HIV • HIV (human immundeficiency virus) je virus koji svojim delovanjem dovodi do razvoja SIDE. • Prenosi se putem krvi i vezuje za T4 limfocite (bela krvna zrnca) u koje ugrađuje svoju RNK, a zatim nastavlja da se razmnožava zajedno sa domaćinskom ćelijom. • Osnovni uslov za integraciju virusa u DNK ćelije jeste da ćelija aktivno vrši replikaciju svoje DNK odnosno da se aktivno razmnožava.
  4. 4. • Čestice virusa su loptastog oblika i svaka nosi 80 šiljaka sa zaobljenim vrhom u obliku kuke. • Unutrašnji deo virusa koji ulazi u ćeliju čine 2 identična molekula RNK i proteini među kojima je rezervna transkriptaza (enzim koji učestvuje u replikaciji), kao i proteini unutrašnjeg omotača. Građa HIV virusa
  5. 5. • HIV ne zahteva posebne uslove za razvoj, čak i ako se T4 limfociti trenutno ne razmnožavaju, on može ugraditi svoju RNK u njihovu DNK, međutim neće početi sa razmnožavanjem dok limfociti ne otpočnu fazu replikacije DNK. • Kada dospe u krvotok dovoljno je da se limfociti nalaze u pripremnoj fazi tj. fazi aktivacije kako bi virus mogao da uđe i otpočne rezervnu replikaciju svoje RNK u DNK. • Ukoliko su limfociti aktivni u trenutku kada virus dođe do njih, on integriše svoju DNK, kao i informacionu RNK u limfocit. Razvoj HIV-a
  6. 6. • Tada nastaje paradoks: što ćelija brže umire, ona proizvodi manje virusa, a što duže ostaje u životu i nastavlja da se razmnožava, ona proizvodi više virusa. • Zbog ovoga se u sklopu virusa nalazi gen koji daje informacije za sprečavanje recikliranja receptora T4 limfocita, bez receptora ćelija ne može da se ponovo zarazi, a njen životni vek se produžava, čime ona proizvodi više virusa.
  7. 7. NAČINI PRENOŠENJA • HIV se prenosi kada virus uđe u telo, najčešće putem krvi. • Postoji više načina na koje virus može ući u ljudsko telo, najčešći od kojih su: 1. Seksualni kontakt - u 75% slučajeva se do zaraze dolazi putem seksualnog odnosa sa HIV pozitivnom osobom bez upotrebe perceptivnih sredstava;
  8. 8. 2. Transfuzija netestirane krvi - 15% slučajeva zaraze je putem transfuzije krvi ili krvnih produkata koji prethodno nisu testirani na HIV; 3. Transplatacija organa - HIV se može preneti transplatacijom organa ukoliko je donator organa pozitivan (donori organa su sada testirani na HIV pre donacije kako bi se smanjili rizici zaraze);
  9. 9. 4. Sa majke na date (tokom trudnoće) - tokom perioda trudnoće HIV pozitivne majke mogu preneti virus na svoju decu kada zaražene ćelije uđu u krvotok bebe, 30% dece zaraženih majki rođeno je inficirano, osim ako virus nije tretiran antivirusnim drogama pre trudnoće; 5. Sa majke na date (nakon trudnoće) - nakon trudnoće HIV pozitivne majke mogu preneti virus na decu putem dojenja;
  10. 10. 6. Upotreba nesterilnih igala - prenošenje HIV-a putem igle je najzastupljenije kod narkomana koji dele igle pri ubrizgavanja droge bez prethodne sterilizacije, međutim može se desiti i u medicinskim centrima slučajnim kontaktom sa iglom koja je prethodno korišćena pri radu sa HIV pozitivnim pacijentom nakon čega nije sterilisana.
  11. 11. PROSEK STAROSTI PRI HIV INFEKCIJI • Odrasle osobe od 25 do 49 godina starosti - 70% slučajeva (najviše HIV slučajeva je zastupljeno u ovoj starosnoj grupi); • Adolescenti od 13 do 24 godina starosti - 25% novih slučajeva; • Deca mlađa od 15 godina - 10 % svih slučajeva u svetu. 25-49 70% 13-24 25% ostali 5%
  12. 12. Globalni prikaz HIV infekcije
  13. 13. FAZE BOLESTI • Evolucija SIDE je veoma duga, od infekcije HIV-om protekne oko 10 godina pre pokazivanja prvih kliničkih ili bioloških znakova bolesti. • Sam razvoj SIDE može se pratiti kroz 3 ključne faze: 1. Primo infekcija ili rana faza; 2. Tiha ili asimptomatična faza; 3. Faza kliničke bolesti: 1. PGL “Uporna generalizovana limfadenopatija”; 2. Stanja povezana sa SIDOM; 3. Terminalna faza - SIDA.
  14. 14. • Rana faza ili primo infekcija je prva faza u razvoju SIDE. • Manifestuje se u prvim danima ili nedeljama nakon zaraze. • Virus se razmnožava u limfnim žlezdama koje predstavljaju prvu prepreku zaraznim agensima, ali ih ima veoma malo zbog čega je teško izolovati virus. 1. PRIMO INFEKCIJA - RANA FAZA
  15. 15. • Najčešće se ispoljava u vidu jake virusne infekcije poput gripa, praćene groznicom, glavoboljom, bolom u grlu, zamorom, malaksalošću, kožnim osipima i povećanim limfnim čvorovima na vratu. • Kod nekih pacijenata ova faza može proći i bez kliničkih simptoma.
  16. 16. • Faza kliničke latencije ili asimptomatična faza je druga i ujedno najduža faza u razvoju SIDE. • Nakon primarne infekcije sve obolele osobe prolaze kroz asimptomatičnu fazu tj. period bez kliničkih simptoma. • Brzina razvoja bolesti široko varira od individue do individue. • Ova faza može trajati od nekoliko meseci pa do više od 10 godina. 2. FAZA LATENCIJE - ASIMPTOMATIČNA FAZA
  17. 17. • Tokom ove faze virus nastavlja da se aktivno razmnožava, inficira i ubija ćelije imunog sistema - unuštava CD4 ćelije čija je primarna uloga odbrana organizma od bolesti i infekcija. • Tokom ove faze pacijenti pokazuju pozitivne rezultate pri testovima za antitela. • Tokom ove faze inficirane osobe postaju prenosioci HIV-a!
  18. 18. • Prelazak asimptomatične faze u stadijum SIDE je najčešće nagovešten pojavom manjih kliničkih znakova 1. PGL - Povećani limfni čvorovi, koji su prisutni najmanje 3 meseca, bez prisustva drugih trenutnih bolesti ili lekova koji mogu izazvati ovaj poremećaj. 3. FAZA KLINIČKE BOLESTI
  19. 19. 1. Stanja povezana sa SIDOM • Ova faza je karakterisana gubitkom više od 10% telesne mase, dijarejom, generalnim zamorom i malaksalošću kao i znacima drugih oportunističkih infekcija. • Oportunističke infekcije su njčešće kandidizacija usta, osip, vlasasta leukoplazija, akne, impetigo, herpes, tuberkoloza… • Ove infekcije ne moraju biti jake ali su veoma neugodne zato što nastavljaju da se javljaju uprkos adekvatnom lečenju zbog opadanja imunskog sistema.
  20. 20. 3. Terminalna faza - SIDA • Nakon faze stanja povezanih sa SIDOM pacijenti obično dođu do terminalnog stadijuma za svega nekoliko meseci. • Kada broj T4 limfocita dođe ispod 200, klinička SIDA se obično razvija. • Ovo je poslednji stadijum SIDE u kome dolazi do nepovratnog uništenja imunog sistema i odbrambenih mehanizama tela.
  21. 21. • Do smrti osoba obolelih od SIDE dolazi većinom, ne zbog SIDE, već zbog drugih infekcija i bolesti koje se na nju nadovežu, a od kojih telo nije sposobno da se odbrani zbog potpunog pada imunog sistema uništavanjem T4 limfocita. • Između ostalih infekcija Kapošijev sarkom (kancerogeni tumori vidljivi na koži u obliku ljubičastih fleka i plikova) i Pneumonija (upala pluća) su primećene kod većine obolelih.
  22. 22. Uticaj SIDE na organizam i pregled mogućih infekcija
  23. 23. LEČENJE • SIDA je trenutno neizlečiva, međutim postoje klinički tretmani i terapije namenjene obolelim osobama. • Svi tretmani za lečenja SIDE danas se fokusiraju na zarobljivanje virusa unutar tela. • Postoje 2 osnovna načina kliničkih tretmana SIDE: 1. Imnunoterapija; 2. Tretman anti-HIV drogama.
  24. 24. • Imunoterapija je bazirana na transfuziji i može se podeliti na: 1. Pasivnu imunoterapiju - zamena izgubljenih odnosno uništenih antitela neophodnih za borbu protiv HIV infekcije; 2. Adoptivnu imunoterapiju - unošenje odabranih izmenjenih imunih ćelija koje će napast ćelije zaražene virusom. 1. Imunoterapija
  25. 25. • Tretman anti-HIV drogama se fokusira na smanjenje širenja virusa unutar tela tako što blokira nove infekcije u zaraženim ćelijama. • Ovakve droge fokusiraju se na 2 glavna enzima neophodna za vršenje infekcionog ciklusa: reverzna transkriptaza (enzim koji transkribuje jednolančanu RNK u jednolančanu DNK) i proteaza (enzim koji razlaže proteine u manje aminokiseline ili polipeptide). 2. Tretman anti-HIV drogama
  26. 26. • Inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze • Inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze deluju pre integracije. • Pre nego što se RNK konvertuje u DNK i uđe u jedro domaćinske ćelije. • Ove droge blokiraju reverznu transkripciju RNK u DNK.
  27. 27. • Proteazni inhibitori • Proteazni inhibitori blokiraju replikaciju HIV-a nakon integracije. • Ove droge inhibiraju proteaze neophodne za prevođenje polipeptida u proteine. • Rezultat uticaja ovih droga jeste nemogućnost proizvodnje virusa.
  28. 28. • Kombinaciona terapija • Pošto inhibitori reverzne transkriptaze i inhibitori proteaze deluju u različitim stadijumima replikacije, korišćenje oba tretmana zajedno se pokazalo efektivnijim u odnosu na individualnu upotrebu. • Ova vrsta terapije se takoše naziva i HAART - highly active anti-retroviral therapy.
  29. 29. PERVENTIVA • Rizik zaraze HIV virusem se povećava sa brjome seksualnih partnera, stoga se preporučuje pažljiviji odabir partnera kada su u pitanju intimni odnos kao i upotreba kontraceptivnih sredstava. • Ukoliko osoba ipak odluči da ima više partnera redovno testiranje je preporučeno, kako zbog očuvanja sopstvenog zdravlja, tako i zbog očuvanja zdravlja partnera. • Prenošenje HIV-a transfuzijom krvi i transplatacijom organa se može sprečiti testiranjem donora pre operacija. • HIV pozitivnim majkama se ne preporučuje stupanje u drugo stanje nakon zaraze zbog velikih rizika zaraze dece tokom trudnoće, samog porođaja, pa čak i tokom perioda dojenja. • Vođenje lične higijene je takođe važan faktor preventive zaraze, ne samo HIV virusom, već i drugim infekcijama. Adekvatna edukacija i upoznavanje sa samim virusom je jednako važno.
  30. 30. BIBLIOGRAFIJA • Montanije, L. 1996. SIDA Čovek protiv virusa, Beograd • Chhabra, N. 2014. HIV infection, Biochemistry for medics, Indija
  31. 31. HVALA NA PAŽNJI!

