Organizational Behavior Presentation by: Nabaraj Giri (MBA) emai: girinabaraj12@gmail.com
Introduction  Organizational behavior (OB) is the study of the way people interact within groups.  Normally this study i...
Analysis  Jenette Jackson is a head of volunteer agency in the large city.  Volunteers can not be punished, if they have...
Solutions  What advice would you give Jenette ?  According to the theory of reinforcement of management, I would like to...
Solutions (contd..)  Operant theory is a learning process in which behavior is sensitive to, or controlled by its outcome...
Solutions (contd..)  How could someone like jenette use modeling to train her staff to do a more effective job ?  Using ...
Any Questions ?
The End Thank You!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Organizational behavior

25 views

Published on

Organizational Behavior

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Organizational behavior

  1. 1. Organizational Behavior Presentation by: Nabaraj Giri (MBA) emai: girinabaraj12@gmail.com
  2. 2. Introduction  Organizational behavior (OB) is the study of the way people interact within groups.  Normally this study is applied in an attempt to create more efficient business organizations.  The central idea of the study of organizational behavior is that a scientific approach can be applied to the management of workers.  In this chapter we will discuss about different kinds theory about management.
  3. 3. Analysis  Jenette Jackson is a head of volunteer agency in the large city.  Volunteers can not be punished, if they have made any mistakes.  Jenette Jackson holds the weekly meeting in the group  The meeting schedule begin at 9:00 AM but it can not be start before 10:00AM due to delay arrive of staffs.  Jenette Jackson getting confuse about it, what could be the problem?
  4. 4. Solutions  What advice would you give Jenette ?  According to the theory of reinforcement of management, I would like to give advice to Jenette are as follows  Observing the outcomes of the behavior  Make essential decisions regarding the volunteer performance  Reinforcement plays an important role in learning but is not completely responsible for learning.  Understanding, environment, and behavior all mutually influence each other  Jenette need to get the one standup meeting on the started time
  5. 5. Solutions (contd..)  Operant theory is a learning process in which behavior is sensitive to, or controlled by its outcomes it helps the controlling the outcomes of the organization  Cognition defines a person’s ideas, thoughts, knowledge, interpretation, understanding about himself and environment and also help to understanding the solutions with persons ideas.
  6. 6. Solutions (contd..)  How could someone like jenette use modeling to train her staff to do a more effective job ?  Using different kinds of organization and time management theories and management skills  Developing training programs more often so as to grab the trainees’ attention, provide required motivational properties etc.
  7. 7. Any Questions ?
  8. 8. The End Thank You!

×