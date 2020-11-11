5th長崎QDG クロージングパネル 資料３

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2020 株式会社 MuuMu ク リ エイ ティ ブ で心う ごかすつなげる 会社案内
  2. 2. 会社紹介 株式会社MuuMuについて
  3. 3. 共同代表取締役 川口肇 / 藏岡恒一郎 2017年7月に創業 ▼事業内容 ・VR,AR,MR先端技術ソフト開発 ・エンターテインメントソフト開発 ・2D,3Dデザイン制作 ・観光系コンテンツ制作 ▼主な実績紹介 ・軍艦島デジタルミュージアム MRアトラクション開発 ・観光向け スマートフォンARアプリ開発 ・長崎近代化遺産研究会 軍艦島ドローン360度撮影動画制作 ・大手建築会社 VR/MRシステム開発 ・大手電機メーカーVRデバイスデモコンテンツ開発 ・企業美術館 ARコンテンツ開発 株式会社MuuMu 概要
  4. 4. 川口 肇 代表取締役 ※共同代表 ・デザイン/企画担当 愛知県出身 長崎在住 ・20年間エンターテイメント業界にてデザイン業務,企画,管理を担当 ・主にゲーム,パチンコ,パチスロ,VR,ARなどのコンテンツ制作に携わる ・2016年に妻の地元である長崎にIターンし,歴史研究会などに参加し長崎の歴史、 地域について学ぶ。 ・2017年に藏岡とともに起業。現在に至る 蔵岡 恒一郎 代表取締役 ※共同代表 ・エンジニアリング/企画担当 鳥取県出身 東京在住 ・15年間ゲーム会社にてプログラム業務,企画,管理を担当 ・主に家庭用ゲーム機,アミューズメント施設,スマートフォン,パソコン向け コンテンツの制作に携わる ・ゲーム会社退社後 国内大手CG制作会社にて モーションキャプチャなどの 支援ソフトの開発に携わる ・フリーを経て、2017年に川口と共に起業。現在に至る 代表説明
  5. 5. MuuMu ビジョン クリエイティブで 心うごかす、つなげる。 私達の最大の武器はクリエイティブです。 感動を作り、みんなを繋げる プロダクトを世界中に届けます
  6. 6. 「 感性を大事に、大胆に動く、 プロフェッショナルなチームであれ 」 MuuMu Skeleton
  7. 7. チーム創作に必要な 「ネットワークグルーヴ」を生み出そう！ 環境・仕組みづくりに継続的にチャレンジ！！
  8. 8. 【実績紹介】裸眼立体視ホログラム ディスプレイ Looking Glassコンテンツ制作(2019年) 軍艦島デジタルミュージアム 「 軍艦島のガンショーくん ちゃぷちゃぷ水槽3D 」 国内初の商用コンテンツ導入事例 としてメディアに多数掲載センサーにより手で操作が可能
  9. 9. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgsU4cpcwaOfbcR-iGPFiA/videos
  10. 10. 映像企画,撮影許可取り,ドローン操縦者斡旋,Youtubeへの公開まで一連を担当 【実績紹介】世界遺産軍艦島のドローン360°８K空撮ムービー制作(2018年) 長崎近代化遺産研究会
  11. 11. 写真撮影キャラクターを配置 撮影画像はSNSへ投稿 【実績紹介】iPhone向け AR撮影コレクションアプリ(2018年) 軍艦島デジタルミュージアム「おさんぽガンショーくん」
  12. 12. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtZZ6nU5Bgo
  13. 13. 【実績紹介】HoloLenを使用したMRアトラクション制作(2018年) 軍艦島デジタルミュージアム 「 軍艦島のガンショーくん ～かがやくブラックダイヤモンドをさがせ～ 」
  14. 14. 体験 満足度 90% (アンケートによる 5段階評価4以上 母数100以上) 【実績紹介】HoloLensを使用した複数人MRアトラクション体験風景(2018年) 軍艦島デジタルミュージアム 「 軍艦島のガンショーくん ～かがやくブラックダイヤモンドをさがせ～ 」
  15. 15. ミュージアムでのMR常設展示が国内初として多数メディアに掲載 【実績紹介】HoloLensを使用した複数人MRアトラクションメディア掲載(2018年) 軍艦島デジタルミュージアム 「 軍艦島のガンショーくん ～かがやくブラックダイヤモンドをさがせ～ 」

