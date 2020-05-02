Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alam Nuzhathalam1 HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Nuzhath Alam Associate Professor
Human Resource Management HRM or HR is the practice of recruiting, hiring, deploying and managing an organization's employ...
HR Activities Alam Nuzhathalam 3  Recruitment: It refers to the overall process of attracting, shortlisting, selecting an...
Cont…. Alam Nuzhathalam 4  Retention: It is a process in which the employees are encouraged to remain with the organizati...
Alam Nuzhathalam5 HR Acquisition 1.HR Planning 2.Recruitment 3.Selection 4.Orientation 5.Training 6.Placement HR Developme...
HR Acquisition Alam Nuzhathalam 6  Acquisition duties consist of human resource planning for employees, which includes ac...
HR Development Alam Nuzhathalam 7  The second major HRM function, human resource development, refers to performance appra...
Performance and Compensation Alam Nuzhathalam 8  Compensation, the third major HRM function, refers to HRM duties related...
Motivation and Maintenance Alam Nuzhathalam 9  HRM activities related to employee benefits, safety and health, and worker...
Industrial Relation Alam Nuzhathalam 10  Industrial relations as the complex interrelations among managers, workers and a...
Alam Nuzhathalam11 Thank You
