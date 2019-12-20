A169993 Pembangunan bandar mapan dalam Islam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAMA PELAJAR : NURUL SABRINA BINTI NASARUDDIN NO. MATRIK : (A169993) LMCP 1522 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN DALAM ISLAM NAMA P...
AMALAN TERBAIK DALAM SOSIAL YANG DIPILIH : HORMAT-MENGHORMATI Menurut Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (2017), hormat adalah perbu...
Orang yang perlu dihormati : . . . Pertama : Menghormati kedua ibu bapa Kedua : Menghormati sesama manusia Ketiga : Mengho...
Kepentingan Hormat-menghormati dalam kehidupan sosial  Mengeratkan hubungan kasih sayang di antara satu sama lain  Menge...
Hormat-menghormati adalah amalan yang wajar dilakukan bagi setiap individu tanpa mengira Islam mahupun bukan Islam. Perbua...
RUJUKAN : Blogger.Sikap saling menghormati.Dicapai pada 20 Disember 2019. http://manbaeil-uloom.blogspot.com/2013/10/sikap...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. NAMA PELAJAR : NURUL SABRINA BINTI NASARUDDIN NO. MATRIK : (A169993) LMCP 1522 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN DALAM ISLAM NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT TAJUK : AMALAN TERBAIK DALAM PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL
  2. 2. AMALAN TERBAIK DALAM SOSIAL YANG DIPILIH : HORMAT-MENGHORMATI Menurut Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (2017), hormat adalah perbuatan yg menunjukkan rasa khidmat atau takzim kepda seseorang. Contoh : Apabila guru masuk ke bilik darjah, murid akan memberi salam menunjukkan rasa hormat. Islam agama yang diturunkan oleh Allah SWT kepada Rasul-Nya Muhammad s.a.w. yang telah mengajarkan kepada kita beberapa perkara yang perlu diamalkan berkaitan dengan saling hormat-menghormati ini. Rasulullah s.a.w. bersabda yang bermaksud: "Orang-orang mukmin yang paling sempurna imannya ialah mereka yang paling bagus akhlaknya. Dan orang-orang yang paling baik di antara kamu ialah mereka yang paling baik terhadap isterinya". (Riwayat at-Tirmidzi)
  3. 3. Orang yang perlu dihormati : . . . Pertama : Menghormati kedua ibu bapa Kedua : Menghormati sesama manusia Ketiga : Menghormati orang yang lebih tua Keempat : Menghormati jiran tetangga Kelima : Menghormati tetamu Keenam : Menghormati Guru Ketujuh : Menghormati Pemimpin Firman Allah SWT dalam surah Luqman ayat 18: "Dan janganlah engkau memalingkan mukamu (kerana memandang rendah atau sombong) kepada manusia, dan janganlah engkau berjalan di bumi dengan berlagak sombong; Sesungguhnya Allah s.w.t. tidak suka kepada tiap-tiap orang yang sombong, takbur, lagi membanggakan diri". Sombong adalah sifat yang tercela. Dengan bersifat sombong sesama manusia akan menyebabkan seseorang itu menolak kebenaran dan menghina sesama manusia. Bukan itu sahaja, apabila sombong itu ada dalam diri manusia akan berlakulah kezaliman dan rasa angkuh. Oleh itu, Allah SWT melarang perbuatan mengabaikan sifat saling hormat- menghormati kerana kesan daripada tidak mengamalkan sifat ini akan membawa kesan yang buruk di dalam kehidupan sesama manusia.
  4. 4. Kepentingan Hormat-menghormati dalam kehidupan sosial  Mengeratkan hubungan kasih sayang di antara satu sama lain  Mengelakkan berlakunya konflik atau masalah  Mewujudkan institusi keluarga, masyarakat dan Negara yang harmoni  Memudahkan penyelesaian masalah sesama individu, keluarga, rakan dan masyarakat. Hadis daripada Anas R.A bahawa Rasulullah s.a.w. bersabda yang bermaksud: "Tidaklah seorang muda menghormati pada orang tua kerana tuanya (usianya), melainkan Allah akan membalas penghormatan dengan menghormatinya pula kerana usiaya kelak." (Riwayat at-Tirmidzi) Hadis tersebut menerangkan kepada kita bahawa kita disuruh menghormati akan orang yang lebih tua.
  5. 5. Hormat-menghormati adalah amalan yang wajar dilakukan bagi setiap individu tanpa mengira Islam mahupun bukan Islam. Perbuatan hormat haruslah diterapkan dalam diri setiap masa dengan niat dalam hati bahawa kita semua adalah sama di sisi Allah SWT. Oleh yang demikian dengan mengamalkan sikap ini, masyarakat yang positif dan seimbang dapat dilahirkan. . KESIMPULAN “Jika kita muslim terhormat, maka kita akan berpuasa untuk Menghormati orang yang tidak berpuasa” - Abdurrahman Wahid
  6. 6. RUJUKAN : Blogger.Sikap saling menghormati.Dicapai pada 20 Disember 2019. http://manbaeil-uloom.blogspot.com/2013/10/sikap-saling-hormat-menghormati.html Pusat Rujukan Persuratan Melayu. Kamus. Dicapai pada 20 Disember 2019. http://prpm.dbp.gov.my/
  7. 7. TERIMA KASIH

