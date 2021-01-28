A170430 TUGASAN PENENANGAN LALU LINTAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NURHIDAYAH AMNI BINTI MOHD ZAINI
LMCP2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR

  1. 1. LMCP2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR TAJUK TUGASAN: TUGASAN PENENANGAN LALU LINTAS PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT NAMA & NO. MATRIK: NURHIDAYAH AMNI BINTI MOHD ZAINI | A170430
  2. 2. Dapatkan peta kawasan kediaman anda dari Google Maps. Tandakan beberapa kaedah- kaedah penenangan lalu lintas yang boleh dilaksanakan. Lakukan ini dalam slide. Muat naik slide anda ke SlideShare.net dan berikan pautannya dalam ruang yang disediakan. SOALAN:
  3. 3. Peta Kawasan Kediaman: Taman Desa Kaloi, Ulu Yam Bharu Bonggol Bonggol Persimpangan Ternaik Bonggol Pengurangan Jejari Persimpangan Bonggol Pintu Masuk Pulau Perlindungan
  4. 4. Sekian, Terima Kasih

