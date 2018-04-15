Successfully reported this slideshow.
Practical Research 1 FOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL LEONORA S.RENDAJE
OBJECTIVE: A. Express the importance of a specific example of research
Chapter 1 Importance of Research in Daily Life HEY TVL! Hello GAS, Where have you been?
I just came from my research class. We’re just starting to learn about research What’s that?
The importance of research in our daily life. Sounds interesting! Tell me more.
Recall! What is Research?
Research is a systematic investigation and study of materials and sources to establish facts and reach a new conclusion.
What Is Its Importance?
1. TO GATHER NECESSARY INFORMATION Research provides you with the necessary information related to your field of study or ...
2.TO IMPROVE STANDARD OF LIVING Only through research can new inventions and discoveries come into our life. What would ha...
3.TO HAVE A SAFER LIFE Research has great discoveries and development in the field of health & technology, nutrition and m...
4.TO KNOW THE TRUTH Research investigates and exposes what wrong beliefs people hold. Listening different opinions and stu...
5.TO EXPLORE OUR HISTORY Research about our history enables us to learn and understand the past and prepare for a better f...
6.TO UNDERSTAND ARTS Research help us in understanding the works of artist in different fields of arts. Arts contribute to...
 Research is closely connected with the development .  The results / findings of studies also affect the society and the...
1.Economic Research 2.Social Research 3.Environmental Research 4.Cultural Research 5.HealthResearch SOMETHING TO THINK ABO...
Let’s refLect I thought… I learned that… What were your misconceptions about the topic prior to taking up this lesson? Wha...
THANK YOU! God Bless!
