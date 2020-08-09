Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Page 1 Civil Engineer Curriculum Vitea Noor Wali Khan Mobile # 00974 66718830 DohaJadeedQATAR Email: nwktahir1988@gmail.co...
Page 2  Construction Supervision of Infrastructure Works, Roads, Bridges, Landscaping Work, Multi Storied Buildings and V...
Page 3 1: - Project: - Primary Infrastructure and Landscaping for Spine & Marina Roads (CP 08 A1 & A2) of Lusail City Qata...
Page 4  Supervisionof Layingof uPVCpipes,GRPpipes andRCPipes forFoul Sewerline, Storm Water line & Construction of the Fo...
Page 5 Developer: - M/S Royal Group Project Management (RAPM) Project Value: - AED 1023 Million The Project consist of 17....
Page 6  Supervision of precast girders, post tensioning and installation of precast girder.  ConstructionSupervisionof P...
Page 7  Initiating of site instructions, NCR and writing of daily and monthly progress report Site Engineer AL SHAFAR TRA...
Page 8  Supervision of precast girders, post tensioning and installation of precast girder.  ConstructionSupervisionof P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Engr Noor updated Cv for Senior Project Manager infrastructure and Roads

46 views

Published on

Noor CV for Senior Resident Engineer role.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Engr Noor updated Cv for Senior Project Manager infrastructure and Roads

  1. 1. Page 1 Civil Engineer Curriculum Vitea Noor Wali Khan Mobile # 00974 66718830 DohaJadeedQATAR Email: nwktahir1988@gmail.com engrnoor88@gmail.com Career Objectives: -  To become an active member of a dynamic team in a reputable Organization, and to apply my knowledge, technical skills, and experience of CIVIL Engineering for the betterment of the Organization. Academic qualification BSc Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Pakistan (04 Year Course) Session (1983 - 1988) Registration  Registered as Professional Engineer with Pakistan Engineering Council.  Recognized as a Professional Engineer by Ministry of Higher Education UAE.  Approval from Ashghal Road Projects Department (RPD/PWA) as a Resident Engineer Road.  Approval from Al Ain Municipality as an Assistant Resident Engineer Road.  Approval from Royal Group Project Management UAE as a Resident Engineer.  Approval from ALDAR Property Developer Abu Dhabi as Assistant Resident Engineer.  Approval from Department of Municipality and Agriculture Abu Dhabi as Civil Engineer.  Approval from M/S NAKHEEL Real Estate Developer as Civil Engineer.  Approval from Abu Dhabi Municipality UAE as a Civil Inspector. Professional training Courses 1- Project Management Professional (PMP) Course Work Completed 2- Quality improvement training arranged by Halcrow at Yas Island 2009. 3- HSE training arranged by Halcrow International partnership at Yas Island 2009. 4- Survey camp arranged by University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar Pakistan 1987. 5- Presentation on RAP (Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement) & CRMB by PWA / RPD to Supervision Consultants /Contractors was heldon2nd December2019. It was advisedbyPWA / RPD to use 15 % RAP in the Asphalt Base Course for all PWA / RPD projects. Crumb rubber and bitumen are reacted together at high temperature to produce a crumb rubber binder. The CRMB is added to aggregate in a mixing plant in the same way as any other binder and is to be used in Wearing Course. Computer skill:  Microsoft Office & Auto CAD Specialization:
  2. 2. Page 2  Construction Supervision of Infrastructure Works, Roads, Bridges, Landscaping Work, Multi Storied Buildings and Villas. Professional Experience (+ 31 Years) Civil Engineerwithmore than 31 yearsconstructionexperience supervising Infrastructure Work, Roads & Highways, Bridges, Landscaping work, Multi storied buildings and Villas. Out of thistotal experience 17YearsI have supervisedInfrastructure Work,Roads,Highways,Landscaping projects. I have successfully completed several prestigious multimillion Riyal/Dirham projects in Qatar, UAE as well as in Pakistan holding responsible positions with reputed construction companies and Consultants. Resident Engineer Arcadis Qatar (Hyder Consulting Middle East Ltd) (April 2017 – 19 May 2020). 1 Project: - Road and Infrastructure Al Froosh/al Kharaitiyat DN107 P01 (25 July 2017 – Till date). 2 Project: - Road and Infrastructure Al Kheesa DN071 P01 (April 2017- 24 July 2017). Client: - ASHGHAL Local Road and Drainage Programme QATAR Project Value: - 259.4 Million Qatari Riyals The Project consists of 17.80 Km of Road work, 14.68 Km of Foul Sewer Network, 5.14 Km Micro Tunneling, 7.50 Km Surface Water mitigation Plan with 148 Nos of Soakaways, 45.75 Km Street Light Cables, 20.32 Km Potable Water Line, 30.75 Km Communication Regulatory Authority, 40.18 Km of LV, 15.99 Km MV and 24 No of Substations. Key Responsibilities: -  Review and approval of Shop Drawings and Method Statements for Road Work, Foul Sewer Network, MicroTunnelingWork, Surface WaterDrainage MitigationPlan,Potable WaterNetwork, StreetLighting,ServicesDucts, CommunicationRegulatory Authority (CRA), MV & ELV and 14 Nos Sub Station.  Review and approval of shop drawings for construction of Future Ducts for various services and Protection of existing services through Split Ducts.  Supervisionof EmbankmentWork,Subgrade,Aggregate RoadBase,Asphaltwork,Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles.  Supervision of Laying of GRP pipes and RC Pipes for Foul Sewer line, uPVC for & HDPE pipes for Storm Water line & Construction of the Foul Sewer & Storm Water Manholes.  Supervision of Laying of DI pipes for Potable water and construction of the Potable water chambers.  Supervision of Traffic management plan for Temporary Diversion for Road works.  Communication with the Contractor site staff, PMCM, Client and within the department.  Managing and supervision of Site Engineers for Road work, Drainage Work, Utility Engineer, Surveyors, QA/QC Manager, Safety Engineer, Material Engineer, Electrical Engineer and other project team members.  Review and Issuing of Minutes of Meeting, drafting of site instruction & NCR.  Verification of the interim payment certificates and Variation Order.  Assisting Higher Management in selection of the experienced staff. Senior Civil Engineer/ Acting Resident Engineer DORSCH GRUPPE QATAR (June 2014 – March 2017)
  3. 3. Page 3 1: - Project: - Primary Infrastructure and Landscaping for Spine & Marina Roads (CP 08 A1 & A2) of Lusail City Qatar. (April 2016 – March 2017) Client: - Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) QATAR Project Value: - 1100 Millions Qatari Riyals The Project consists of 14.31 Km of Road works, 15.55 Km of Storm Water, 9.96 Km of Foul Sewer Network, 4.70 Km of Micro Tunneling Work, 7.63 Km of Irrigation Network, 28.49 Km of Telecommunication,4.60 Kmof SSD, 18.75 Km of ELV, 9 NoRetaining Walls, Foul Sewer Pump Station, 29 No of Sub Stations and Telephone Exchange Building respectively. Key Responsibilities: -  Review of Shop Drawings and Method Statements for Road Work, Foul Sewer Network, Micro Tunneling work, Storm Water Drainage Network, Potable Water Network, Irrigation Network, StreetLighting,UtilitiesRoadCrossing Ductwork,TelecommunicationNetwork,ELV,SSDNetwork, Retaining Walls, Sub Station, Pump Stations and Exchange Building.  Review of shop drawings for construction of Future Ducts of various services and Protection of existing services through Split Ducts.  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Subbase, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt work, Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles.  Supervisionof Layingof uPVCpipes,GRPpipesandRCPipesforFoul Sewerline, Storm Water line & Construction of the Foul Sewer & Storm Water Manholes.  Supervision of Laying of HDPE pipes for Irrigation Network and DI pipes for Potable water and construction of the Irrigation & Potable water chambers.  Supervision of Traffic management plan for Temporary Diversion for Road works.  Communication with the contractor site staff, PMCMand within the department.  Coordination and providing technical support to site supervision staff comprising of Assistant Resident Engineers, Site Engineers for Road work, Drainage Work, Potable water/Fire Fighting Network,Surveyors,QA/QCinspectors,SafetyEngineer,Material Engineer,Electrical Engineerand other project team members.  Preparation of Minutes of Meeting, drafting of site instruction & NCR for Resident Engineer.  Assisting Higher Management in selection of the experienced staff. Senior Civil Engineer/ Acting Senior Resident Engineer 2: - Project: - Primary Infrastructure for Waterfront Residential and Al Kharaej Towers (CP 06B) of Lusail City Qatar. (June 2014 to March 2016) Client: - Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) QATAR The Project consists of 8.80 Km of Road works, 0.65 Km of Street Lighting Ducts, 8.44 Km of Storm Water, 5.80 Km of Foul Sewer Network, 2.89 Km of Irrigation Network, 22.49 of Telecommunication, 2.09 Km of SSD,16.53 Km of ELV, 2 NosRetainingWallsof 62 Lm & 161 Lm to Bridge No8 & Bridge 9 respectively and 5 No of Substations. Key Responsibilities: -  Reviewof ShopDrawingsandMethodStatements forFoul SewerNetwork, Storm water Drainage Network, Potable Water Network, Irrigation Network, Street Lighting Duct work, Telecommunication Network, ELV, SSD Network, Road Work, Retaining Wall.  Review of shop drawings for construction of Future Ducts for various services and Protection of existing services through Split Ducts.  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Subbase, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt work, Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles.
  4. 4. Page 4  Supervisionof Layingof uPVCpipes,GRPpipes andRCPipes forFoul Sewerline, Storm Water line & Construction of the Foul Sewer & Storm Water Manholes.  Supervision of Laying of HDPE pipes for Irrigation Network and DI pipes for Potable water and construction of the Irrigation & Potable water chambers.  Supervision of Traffic management plan for Temporary Diversion for Road works.  Communication with the contractor site staff, PMCMand within the department.  Coordination and providing technical support to site supervision staff comprising of Assistant Resident Engineers, Site Engineers for Road work, Drainage work, Potable water/Fire Fighting Network, Surveyors, QA/QC inspectors, Safety Engineer, Material Engineer, Electrical Engineer.  Preparation of Minutes of Meeting, drafting of site instruction & NCR for Resident Engineer.  Assisting Higher Management in selection of the experienced staff. Assistant Resident Engineer WS Atkins Global and Overseas Partners Abu Dhabi (01 April 2013 – 09 June 2014) Project: -The Sewerage and Storm water Network and Internal Roads at Al Foah Area Client: - Al Ain City Municipality (AACM) UAE Project Value: - AED 108 Million The Projectconsistsof 25.22 KM of Internal Roadworks,EntrancesforSchoolsand Residential Villas, 18.7 KM of Storm Water Network, 16.5 KM of Sewerage Network. 24.5 Km of Potable Water line, 29.7 Km of cablesforStreetLighting, Future Services DuctsandSplitDucts for variousAuthoritiesatAl Foah Saja Area Al Ain UAE. Key Responsibilities: -  Supervisionof establishmentof Control points atsite, settingoutof Foul SewerLine, Storm Water Drainage line andRoadwork,approval from the TownPlanningDepartment,Crosssections of the road works, approval fromthe Al Ain City Municipality, Review of trial holes drawing for locating existing services as per NOC, s taken from the various Services Authorities.  Review of Shop drawings, Method Statement for road works, Sewer line and Storm water Drainage.  Supervision of construction of Future DuctsforvariousservicesandProtectionof existingservices through Split Ducts.  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Subbase, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt work, Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles for Parking’s, Entrances and footpaths.  Overall Supervisionof Layingof uPVCpipes andGRPpipes forSewerage line,StormWaterline and construction of Sewerage & Storm water manholes.  Supervision of Traffic management plan for Temporary Diversion of Road works.  Communication with the contractor site staff and within the department.  Managing site supervision staff comprising of Road inspectors, Drainage Inspectors, Surveyors, Material inspectors and close coordination with Planning Engineer, Quantity Surveyors, Safety Engineer, Material Engineer and other project team members.  Preparation of Minutes of Meeting, Daily Progress Report, drafting of site instruction & NCR for Resident Engineer. Resident Engineer Professional Arabian Consulting Engineer (PACE) Abu Dhabi UAE (26 Jan 2010 – 25 Jan 2013) Project: - Road and Infrastructure Project at Yas Island Phase 1 Abu Dhabi UAE Client: - Urban Planning Council (UPC)
  5. 5. Page 5 Developer: - M/S Royal Group Project Management (RAPM) Project Value: - AED 1023 Million The Project consist of 17.85 Km Road, 14.68 Km of Foul Sewer, 12.55 Km of Storm Water, 16.38 Km of Irrigation Network, 23.64 KMof Potable Water Line, 29.50 KMof Telecommunication Network, 41.35 KM of LV and 14.25 Km of LV, 06 No of Precast Substation for 488 Villas of Emarati Housing community, Irrigation& Sewerage PumpingStationandtwo number lifting stations for groundwater control network of Phase 1 of Yas Island Development, Abu Dhabi. Key Responsibilities: -  Managing site staff of Assistant Resident Engineer, Inspectors, Surveyors, Material Engineer, Planning Engineer, Quantity Surveyors, Safety Engineer and other project team members.  Constructionsupervisionforsewerage network,Potablewaternetwork,Irrigation network,Storm water, ground water control network, Electrical network, Telecommunications network and Internal Roads for the said Development.  Supervision of Sewerage & Irrigation Pumping Stations and Irrigation reservoir.  Coordination with overview Consultants, Review and Approval of Shop Drawings, method statements,material submittals, Prequalification documents & approval of material inspections and as built drawings for all networks.  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Subbase, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt work, Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles for Parking’s, Entrances and footpaths.  Overall Supervisionof Layingof uPVCpipesandGRPpipesforSewerage line,StormWaterline and construction of Sewerage & Storm water manholes.  Communication with the Project Manager, Contractor and within department.  Preparing Minutes of Meeting, Daily Progress Report, issuing Site instruction and NCR.  Coordinationwith other Contractors for all interface issues. Issuing of punch list (Snags List) and conducting final inspection to close out the snags.  Verification and approval the Interim / Final Payment Certificate.  Assisting higher management in selection of experienced staff. Assistant Resident Engineer Halcrow International Partnership Abu Dhabi, UAE (December 2004 – December 2009) Project: Shahama Saadiyat Freeway, Abu Dhabi UAE (February 2007 – December 2009). Client: - M/S Aldar Property developer. Project Value: AED 1096 million The project consist of 13.5 Km of dual carriageway of 5 lanes (Freeway) between Yas Island & Saadiyat Island,7 No of Creek Bridges of Box girders and Precast girders i.e. 3 No (Three spans of 176 Mlength), 2 No (Three span of 126 M length) and 2 No (Two spans of 70 M length) having retaining wall of Earth reinforced panelsandTensorModular blocks along approaches to the Bridges, 3 No of Box culverts, 8 No of Precast Sub stations. Key Responsibilities:  Responsible for coordination and quality control of Freeway, Bridges, box Culverts and Precast Substations.  Review of the shop drawings, Method Statements for the Resident Engineer. Managing and organizing inspection staff and overall supervision of the various activities freeway, Bridges, Culverts and Precast Substations.  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Subbase, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt work, Kerbstones and Interlocking tiles for Parking’s, Entrances and footpaths. Supervision of Piling work, Static Load, Dynamic Load and Integrity tests.
  6. 6. Page 6  Supervision of precast girders, post tensioning and installation of precast girder.  ConstructionSupervisionof Pipe Culverts and Box Culverts. Preparing Minutes of meeting, Daily progressReport and Drafting of site instructions & NCRs and closing of the same after corrective action.  Assisting higher management in selection of experienced staff. Civil Engineer Project: -Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi (Dec 2004 – Feb 2007) Client: DMA (Department of Municipality and Agriculture) Abu Dhabi UAE Project Value: AED 1330 million The Mosque commonly known as Grand mosque is one of the highest profile projects and its Central Dome is 3rd largest in the Muslim word. Phase -2 is the final phase of construction and includes all finishingandMEP works.The finishes include marblecladding,decorative GRG false ceiling, Architectural lighting, water features and mosaic work etc. Key Responsibilities: -  Supervisionof pilingworksforCarparking, Pre-castandcast-in-situ RCC slabs, reinforced and un- reinforced Block works and plastering, application of MCI & VCI, structural steel for fixing of Finials,waterproofingworkswith Cementitious and bituminous membranes, structural Steel for dry fixing of Marbles and dry & wet fixing of Marble cladding.  Review of method statement, shop drawings & checking of pile design calculation.  Initiating of site instruction and Nonconformance report and closing after rectification Civil Engineer M/S DIAR CONSULT, DUBAI (May 2004 – December 2004) Project: 800 Luxury Villas Jumeirah Island Jabal Ali Property Dubai. Client: M/S Nakheel Real Estate Developer. Project value: AED 960 Million The project consists of 800 Luxury Villas reflecting the various ancient civilizations such as Roman, Ottoman, Spanish, Italian, Dubaian, Monaco and Venetian. All these Villas were divided in 4 clusters ie Dubaian, Oasis, Mediterranean and European. Key Responsibilities: -  Supervision of layout of building isolated footing, column, tie beams, termite proofing, Beams, slabs, block work, Plastering work, flooring, painting work, joinery work, roof water proofing, ceramic tiles and marble.  Initiating of site instructions, NCR and writing of daily and monthly progress report Civil Inspector Arabian Gulf Group Engineering Consultant, Abu Dhabi UAE (July 2003 - April 2004) Project: 192 Low cost Villas at Al Bahia UAE Client: Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) Project value: AED 288 Million Key Responsibilities: -  Supervision of Layout of Villas, piling work, Static load, Dynamic load and Integrity test.  RCC of Grade slab,Column,beams,slabs,Blockwork,plastering, painting work, flooring, ceramic tiles, marble work, Supervision of joinery work and roof treatment.
  7. 7. Page 7  Initiating of site instructions, NCR and writing of daily and monthly progress report Site Engineer AL SHAFAR TRANSPORT & CONTRACTING COMPANY DUBAI (July 2002 – June 2003) Project: Commercial Development Project Jumeirah Dubai Real State Dubai. Client: Dubai Municipality Dubai UAE Project value: AED 450 Million Key Responsibilities: -  Allocation of duties & distribution of manpower among various Foremen. Supervision of contiguous & soldier piles, Excavation for two basements, shoring work & well points for dewateringof the plot,RCC of Raft foundation, Retaining Walls, Shear walls, Columns, Slabs and Beams, Joinery work, plastering and painting work, ceramic tile works, water proofing, flooring and roof water proofing.  Coordination with various sub-contractors & Verification of their running bills. Project Manager M/S Mohammad Niaz and Co (Private) Ltd. (July 1998 – May 2002) Project: Rural Access Road (FMR) Bannu (Pakistan) Client: Communication and works department Bannu Pakistan Consultant: - National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Key Responsibilities: -  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt Base course and Wearing Course.  Supervision of Kerbstones, fixing of Interlocking tiles for Parking and footpath.  Responsible for quality control of Road activities of Earth work, Subgrade, Road base, Asphaltic work.  Construction Supervision of Pipe Culverts and Box Culverts.  Managing of site staff,Preparation of work schedule & monthly progress Report, variation items and escalation bill, interim payment certificates and Communication with NESPAK and C & W department.  Organizingandmanaging of site staff, Preparation of work schedule & monthly progress Report, variation items and escalation bill, interim payment certificates.  Communication with Consultant M/S NESPAK and C & W department. Project Manager M/S Mian Nisar and Company (July 1997 – June 1998) Jatta Bridge and District road Karak (Pakistan) Client: National Highway Authority and Communication & works Department Key Responsibilities: -  Supervision of Embankment Work, Subgrade, Aggregate Road Base, Asphalt Base course and WearingCourse. Supervision of Kerbstones, fixing of Interlocking tiles for Parking and footpath.  Supervision of Piling work, Static Load, Dynamic Load and Integrity tests.
  8. 8. Page 8  Supervision of precast girders, post tensioning and installation of precast girder.  ConstructionSupervisionof Pipe CulvertsandBox Culverts. Managing of site staff, Preparation of work schedule & monthly progress Report, variation items and escalation bill, interim payment certificates and Communication with NHA and C & W department.  Responsible forcoordination,qualitycontrol,Organisingandmanagingof site staff,Preparationof work schedule & monthly progress Report, variation items and escalation bills.  Communication with the National Highway Authority and C&W department Resident Engineer Pakistan Environmental Planning and Architectural Consultant (October 1991 – June 1997) 1: - Project:- Special EducationCenterNawabShahandNowsheroFeroze (March1996 - June 1997) 2: - Project:- 200 BedsDistrictHeadQuarterHospital Internal RoadandFootpath Karak Pakistan (Mar 1993 - February 1996) 3: - Project:- TelecombuildingsNorthernTelecomRegionPakistan(October1991 – February 1993) Key Responsibilities: -  Responsibilitiesincluded coordination, quality control, managing & organizing of site inspection staff, Supervision of the project as per approved specification and standards.  Supervision of the project as per approved specification and standards.  Supervisionof RCCIsolatedfooting,Tie Beam, Columns,SlabsandRoof Beams,Brickwork,Joinery work, plastering and painting work, ceramic tile work, water proofing, flooring and roof water proofing.  Issuing of Site instructions, NCRs and closing of the same after implementation of approved corrective action.  Preparationof dailyprogress report, monthly progress report and minutes of meeting. Approval of the extra items, Escalation bills & Interim payment certificate. Site Engineer M/S Mohammad Khel Construction Co (Pvt) Ltd. (April 1988- October 1991) Projects: 1: - Special Education Centre, Internal Road and Footpath Peshawar Pakistan 2: - Pak Telecommunication School, Internal Road and Footpath Peshawar Pakistan. Client: Ministry of Special Education Federal Government of Pakistan & Telecom Authority Key Responsibilities: -  Supervisionof RCCIsolatedfooting,Tie Beam, Columns,SlabsandRoof Beams,Brickwork,Joinery work, plastering and painting work, ceramic tile work, water proofing, flooring and roof water proofing.  Preparation of daily progress report and monthly progress report.  Supervision of internal roads and walkways. Personal Details Name : Noor Wali Khan Date of Birth : 04 October 1960 Driving License : Valid UAE / Qatar Driving license Languages : English, Urdu, Pashto Marital Status : Married Visastatus : Employment

×