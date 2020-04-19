Supermercato24 - NOAH19 Berlin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Same-Day Grocery Delivery www.supermercato24.com 1Federico Sargenti - CEO
 @NOAHConference  @noah_conference  @noah-conference  @NOAHConference FOLLOW USONSOCIAL
Groceries hand-picked and delivered same day from your favorite store
Michele Arisi Head of Marketing Alessandro Angelini CFO & COO Marco Risi CTO Marco Pierazzoli Head of Biz Dev 100 Employee...
Grocery on-line penetration set for significant acceleration * Source = Euromonitor
Onlinepenetration 2018 2023 1% 2% 50% … … 50% €27Bn 3% 4% 5% 6% €45Bn Market potential will be equally split between Metro...
Customers look for the same retailers they use offline when moving on-line If you were to buy grocery online, which retail...
Grocery on-line: High potential market with many challenges 7 Limited assortment Available only in big cities Risky & Comp...
Our Model: 4 sided marketplace where our “stakeholders” are Our Mission “Simplify the life of our stakeholders when shoppi...
The advantage of Marketplace vs Direct model Offer Direct Marketplace 9 ▪ Wide choice of retailers ▪ Same assortment and p...
The advantage of Marketplace vs Direct model Execution Picking + Warehouse In-store 3PL or Owned Crowd Delivery A network ...
Scalable model outside the big cities Metropolis Cities / Towns Active markets 11 #4 #26 % of S24 Revenues Future Present ...
+ + Customer Retailer Delivery Fee Merchant Fee Advertising and Promotion / Data CPG (Brand) Diversified revenue streams f...
13 High customer repeat and spend 126€ 280€ x 2.1 Orders/month Subscription customers x 4.5 Orders/month Standard customers
▪ Ensured partnerships with Top 2 international retailers ▪ Retailer’s store with Supermercato24 already reach 2% on-line ...
Website direct link In store flyeringIn store Out of home with partners driving traffic to our platform
…lowering CAC and payback time as we add new partners Avg CAC 20€ 9€ Payback ~3 months City maturity 7€ ~6 months~12 month...
17 Steady and healthy growth in the 4 years S24 ▪ High AOV (65€, 50% Fresh products) ▪ High customers retention and freque...
An end-to-end digital services for grocery Our Vision: Much more than just “grocery delivery” Home delivery through market...
Metropolis Cities / Towns Avg Population Online market size (€ Mln, 2023) S24 market share (%, 2023) S24 Online market siz...
Our Ambition: build the European e-grocery leader 20 2019 2020 2021 +1 EU country +2 EU countries +1 EU high- income count...
Thank You Federico Sargenti federico@supermercato24.com
Back up
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Supermercato24 - NOAH19 Berlin

29 views

Published on

Ecommerce, Marketplaces & Classifieds: Company presentation by Federico Sargenti, Supermercato24 at the NOAH Conference Berlin 2019, 13-14 June, STATION.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Supermercato24 - NOAH19 Berlin

  1. 1. Same-Day Grocery Delivery www.supermercato24.com 1Federico Sargenti - CEO
  2. 2.  @NOAHConference  @noah_conference  @noah-conference  @NOAHConference FOLLOW USONSOCIAL
  3. 3. Groceries hand-picked and delivered same day from your favorite store
  4. 4. Michele Arisi Head of Marketing Alessandro Angelini CFO & COO Marco Risi CTO Marco Pierazzoli Head of Biz Dev 100 Employees Federico Sargenti CEO The Team €18 Millions raised
  5. 5. Grocery on-line penetration set for significant acceleration * Source = Euromonitor
  6. 6. Onlinepenetration 2018 2023 1% 2% 50% … … 50% €27Bn 3% 4% 5% 6% €45Bn Market potential will be equally split between Metropolis and smaller cities EU e-grocery market size8% €0,5Bn €1,5Bn Grocery on-line penetration set for significant acceleration
  7. 7. Customers look for the same retailers they use offline when moving on-line If you were to buy grocery online, which retailer would you be most likely to choose?
  8. 8. Grocery on-line: High potential market with many challenges 7 Limited assortment Available only in big cities Risky & Complex logistics High setup cost High running costs Slow delivery Expensive Require high “density” Consumer Experience Traditional e-commerce
  9. 9. Our Model: 4 sided marketplace where our “stakeholders” are Our Mission “Simplify the life of our stakeholders when shopping for grocery”
  10. 10. The advantage of Marketplace vs Direct model Offer Direct Marketplace 9 ▪ Wide choice of retailers ▪ Same assortment and price than in- store, updated daily
  11. 11. The advantage of Marketplace vs Direct model Execution Picking + Warehouse In-store 3PL or Owned Crowd Delivery A network of: ▪ 600+ personal shoppers ▪ 500+ active stores ▪ 30 cities (25% households)
  12. 12. Scalable model outside the big cities Metropolis Cities / Towns Active markets 11 #4 #26 % of S24 Revenues Future Present 45% 60% Future Present 55% 40% #30 % of S24 Revenues Milan Rome Turin Naples Genoa Florence Bologna Verona Rimini …
  13. 13. + + Customer Retailer Delivery Fee Merchant Fee Advertising and Promotion / Data CPG (Brand) Diversified revenue streams for a healthy take rate 22%
  14. 14. 13 High customer repeat and spend 126€ 280€ x 2.1 Orders/month Subscription customers x 4.5 Orders/month Standard customers
  15. 15. ▪ Ensured partnerships with Top 2 international retailers ▪ Retailer’s store with Supermercato24 already reach 2% on-line penetration ▪ 0% churn rate Strong partner base with international partnerships % offline market share of Partners # Partners 0 2 8 13 1% 19% 30%- 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 25 55%
  16. 16. Website direct link In store flyeringIn store Out of home with partners driving traffic to our platform
  17. 17. …lowering CAC and payback time as we add new partners Avg CAC 20€ 9€ Payback ~3 months City maturity 7€ ~6 months~12 months # active cities 14/30 10/306/30 Full speedRamp-upLaunch Cash Positive
  18. 18. 17 Steady and healthy growth in the 4 years S24 ▪ High AOV (65€, 50% Fresh products) ▪ High customers retention and frequency ▪ Cash positive in 30% of our markets 0,9 3,1 6,3 13,8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 GMV (M€) RR Q1 >25M€ # active customers 27.60010.200 16.100 55.000 >100.000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 M€ M€ M€ M€
  19. 19. An end-to-end digital services for grocery Our Vision: Much more than just “grocery delivery” Home delivery through marketplace White Label Self check out Pick up Advertisement network Access to data & Brand visibility Active services Future services Data (e,g, stock out) Big data
  20. 20. Metropolis Cities / Towns Avg Population Online market size (€ Mln, 2023) S24 market share (%, 2023) S24 Online market size (€ Mln, 2023) > 1,0M ~€750M ~27% >€200M 0,1 - 1,0M ~€750M ~40% >€300M competition competition S24 Market Potential > 500M€ Italian Market Our Ambition: build the European e-grocery leader
  21. 21. Our Ambition: build the European e-grocery leader 20 2019 2020 2021 +1 EU country +2 EU countries +1 EU high- income country 35th Italian city 24% population served 50th Italian city 35% population served 2022 Raising a Series C
  22. 22. Thank You Federico Sargenti federico@supermercato24.com
  23. 23. Back up
  24. 24. Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 online verticals, a broad range of over 500 investors as well as 100+ online-focused corporates Deep understanding of industry dynamics Ability to add value beyond banking advice Facilitates overall process and minimizes management distraction NOAH Advisors is globally well connected and has direct access to virtually all key players in the industry Knowledge of and strong relationships with potential buyers’ key decision makers Proactively finds and unlocks attractive investment opportunities for leading investors Annual NOAH Conference in its 10th year Over 40 years of combined relevant M&A experience Routine execution of M&A and financing transactions with sizes of several billion euros 30 successfully completed NOAH Advisors transactions underline successful transfer of M&A competencies to the Internet sector Entrepreneurial mind-set, focused on growing the business and establishing a reputation for excellence Ability to deliver top results in short time frames Highly success-based compensation structures align interests of clients and NOAH Advisors, and demonstrate conviction to deliver top results Creative deal solutions Unique Industry Know-How Unmatched Network and Relationships Strong Investment Banking Competence Full Commitment - We Are Entrepreneurs! EUROPE’S LEADING INTERNET CORPORATE FINANCE BOUTIQUE® The NOAH Advisors Core Banking Team Marco Rodzynek Managing Director & Founder Jan Brandes Managing Director Nikhil Parmar Director Olek Skwarczek Associate Lukas Schlund Analyst December 2014 October 2014 Sale of 100% of for $800m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Fotolia and the Selling Shareholders Sale of 100% of for €80m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Trovit and its Shareholders October 2016 Investment in Exclusive Financial Advisor to KäuferPortal and its Shareholders by 84% Ownership December 2016 August 2017 Financial Advisor to Silver Lake Financial Advisor to EMK Capital Investment in Acquisition of a Majority Stake in by by at a valuation of $200m November 2019 July 2019 September 2018 Financial Advisor to MagicLab Financial Advisor to AU10TIX and its shareholders Financial Advisor to 10bis and its shareholders Acquisition of a 79% stake in $60m Investment in Sale of 100% in by at a valuation of ~$3 billion at a valuation of $260m by for €135m to 10Bis

×