Shout Out UK - NOAH19 Berlin

This is a teachers guide, that will cover the lesson plans for all three units.
The platform will showcase a video recapping the course lesson that the teacher has gone through.
The teachers can track the progress of all the students, and track their Political Literacy rate.
SOUK will help create and facilitate a Student Union in each school.
The Community Poll is set by SOUK to all schools on our platform. The School Poll is set by the teacher to his/her school students.
The students will each have their own log in details and will be able to publish articles which will be posted on the SOUK website.
The teachers can book three additional workshops and SOUK will come and deliver them.
From a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being 100% Yes and the highest and 1 being Not at all and the lowest: 15% 42% 26% 11% 6% I am co...
From a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being 100% Yes and the highest and 1 being Not at all and the lowest: 3% 7% 25% 39% 26% I am con...
From a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being 100% Yes and the highest and 1 being Not at all and the lowest: 9% 38% 30% 21% 2% I unders...
Post-survey results 2018-2019 From a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being 100% Yes and the highest and 1 being Not at all and the lowe...
QUOTES ABOUT THE PLATFORM “The students have loved using the platform, they have found it easy to navigate once logged in ...
