Outfittery - NOAH19 Berlin

Outfittery the European Leader for personalized fashion shopping
3
4 Unlock consumers’ true style through technology
Consumers shift to personalization and subscription LifestyleBeauty FashionMedia & entertainment
▪ US market: - 1 out of 4 US consumers addressable - 50m potential customers ▪ Since Stitch Fix's IPO, the company has con...
7 Position in every market Markets #1 9 Outfittery is the Pan-European market leader Customers 1M Net Sales LTM €79M Outfi...
Transformational customer journey leading to meaningful engagement
Unstructured data platform Structured and enriched data 20+ 3m Outfits Proprietary algorithms 50 Attributes per articles 2...
FY16A FY17A FY18A FY19P 2600342 % 1971443 % 1353955 % 552904 % Private label revenue growing Leveraging data to develop fa...
11 3-6 Month Payback €180 Average Kept Basket 40% Subscribers We become the long term wardrobe partner for our customers 2...
11 4 (1) (4)(4) 129 101 79 55 45 Net Revenue Adj. EBITDA 12 FY17A FY18A FY19B FY20E FY21E 26% CAGR 1 Leveraging data & sub...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjRrAfg19Pk&feature=youtu.be
14 Unlock consumers’ true style through technology
15 Julia Bösch  CEO & Co-Founder julia@outfittery.com 25% Discount NOAH19
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
