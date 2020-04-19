Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Let’s build communities! 2nd Generation Social Media with real life impact. Christian Vollmann, Founder
 @NOAHConference  @noah_conference  @noah-conference  @NOAHConference FOLLOW USONSOCIAL
When you connect 8,000 people within a 500m radius… 10 100 1,000 …amazing things happen!
ONLINE A new category of social Networking is born. OFFLINEFOR
Local communities are the key to social cohesion! Community Building Civic Participation IntegrationNeighbourly Help Healt...
We’ve mastered growth. 0,0 0,7 1,3 2,0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Active Users in Mio. Cost per User Euro/User 0,0 0,8 1,6 2,4 3,...
Relevance of proximity drives user engagement. Weekly Active User 25x
We create value for all stakeholders in the local ecosystem. Private Neighbours Local Business Public Administration Non P...
Connecting neighbours  in 10,000 hoods in 1,000 cities across 4 countries.
Wake up, Europe!
Join us now to build a European champion.
Christian Vollmann christian@nebenan.de Thank you!
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nebenan.de - NOAH19 Berlin

30 views

Published on

Revolutionary Consumer Products: Company presentation by Christian Vollmann, Nebenan.de at the NOAH Conference Berlin 2019, 13-14 June, STATION.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nebenan.de - NOAH19 Berlin

  1. 1. Let’s build communities! 2nd Generation Social Media with real life impact. Christian Vollmann, Founder
  2. 2.  @NOAHConference  @noah_conference  @noah-conference  @NOAHConference FOLLOW USONSOCIAL
  3. 3. When you connect 8,000 people within a 500m radius… 10 100 1,000 …amazing things happen!
  4. 4. ONLINE A new category of social Networking is born. OFFLINEFOR
  5. 5. Local communities are the key to social cohesion! Community Building Civic Participation IntegrationNeighbourly Help Health Resource Efﬁciency Safety Stronger Local Business
  6. 6. We’ve mastered growth. 0,0 0,7 1,3 2,0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Active Users in Mio. Cost per User Euro/User 0,0 0,8 1,6 2,4 3,2 4,0 06/18 08/18 10/18 12/18 02/19 04/19
  7. 7. Relevance of proximity drives user engagement. Weekly Active User 25x
  8. 8. We create value for all stakeholders in the local ecosystem. Private Neighbours Local Business Public Administration Non Proﬁt Organizations Hyperlocal is a huge underserved business opportunity.
  9. 9. Connecting neighbours  in 10,000 hoods in 1,000 cities across 4 countries.
  10. 10. Wake up, Europe!
  11. 11. Join us now to build a European champion.
  12. 12. Christian Vollmann christian@nebenan.de Thank you!
  13. 13. Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 online verticals, a broad range of over 500 investors as well as 100+ online-focused corporates Deep understanding of industry dynamics Ability to add value beyond banking advice Facilitates overall process and minimizes management distraction NOAH Advisors is globally well connected and has direct access to virtually all key players in the industry Knowledge of and strong relationships with potential buyers’ key decision makers Proactively finds and unlocks attractive investment opportunities for leading investors Annual NOAH Conference in its 10th year Over 40 years of combined relevant M&A experience Routine execution of M&A and financing transactions with sizes of several billion euros 30 successfully completed NOAH Advisors transactions underline successful transfer of M&A competencies to the Internet sector Entrepreneurial mind-set, focused on growing the business and establishing a reputation for excellence Ability to deliver top results in short time frames Highly success-based compensation structures align interests of clients and NOAH Advisors, and demonstrate conviction to deliver top results Creative deal solutions Unique Industry Know-How Unmatched Network and Relationships Strong Investment Banking Competence Full Commitment - We Are Entrepreneurs! EUROPE’S LEADING INTERNET CORPORATE FINANCE BOUTIQUE® The NOAH Advisors Core Banking Team Marco Rodzynek Managing Director & Founder Jan Brandes Managing Director Nikhil Parmar Director Olek Skwarczek Associate Lukas Schlund Analyst December 2014 October 2014 Sale of 100% of for $800m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Fotolia and the Selling Shareholders Sale of 100% of for €80m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Trovit and its Shareholders October 2016 Investment in Exclusive Financial Advisor to KäuferPortal and its Shareholders by 84% Ownership December 2016 August 2017 Financial Advisor to Silver Lake Financial Advisor to EMK Capital Investment in Acquisition of a Majority Stake in by by at a valuation of $200m November 2019 July 2019 September 2018 Financial Advisor to MagicLab Financial Advisor to AU10TIX and its shareholders Financial Advisor to 10bis and its shareholders Acquisition of a 79% stake in $60m Investment in Sale of 100% in by at a valuation of ~$3 billion at a valuation of $260m by for €135m to 10Bis

×