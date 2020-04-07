Successfully reported this slideshow.
GetYourGuide - NOAH19 Berlin

22 views

Mobility & Travel of the Future: Company presentation by Tao Tao, GetYourGuide at the NOAH Conference Berlin 2019, 13-14 June, STATION.

Published in: Travel
GetYourGuide - NOAH19 Berlin

  1. 1. Building the future of experiential travel Johannes Reck
  2. 2.  @NOAHConference  @noah_conference  @noah-conference  @NOAHConference FOLLOW USONSOCIAL
  3. 3. 2 “Experiences, not things” is the consumer trend of the future
  4. 4. 3 In the travel industry, experiences are a $170bn+ global market Source: Phocuswright report Growth of Travel Experiences Market (USDbn)
  5. 5. 4 Flights and accommodation matter, but experiences are why they travel
  6. 6. 5 We’re building the future of experiential travel
  7. 7. 6 We dive deep into local destinations and organize the world’s experiences Day tripsDay trips Walking tours Attractions City cruises Transfers Hop-on hop-off Multi-day tours Events
  8. 8. 7 We use data to create personalized discovery experiences Family with kids Young couple Interactive, fun audio guide Expert, in-depth guided tour
  9. 9. 8 We make it simple to book and enjoy incredible experiences
  10. 10. 9 We redefine in-destination experiences with Originals 20 tours (+30 by EOY) 75,000 tickets booked 30% higher customer rating
  11. 11. 10 We’ve built Europe’s largest marketplace for travel experiences
  12. 12. 11 We’re growing tremendously in the US and APAC US YoY growth Asia YoY growth Australia YoY growth 140% 133% 122%
  13. 13. 12estimated figure based on current forecast We’re on a journey to give the whole world access to incredible experiences 35M tickets sold by end of 2019* 55k+ experiences online by end of 2019* *estimated figure based on current forecast
  14. 14. We’re creating a journey we can all look forward to
