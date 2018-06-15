Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUILDING THE FUTURE OF LOGISTICS
Three Conferences, One Mission: Empower the European Digital Ecosystem To provide a physical marketplace that facilitates ...
An unsexy industry with a trillion dollar opportunity Source : Goldman Sachs Equity Research, specialized press 90% of ove...
We are transforming a giant industry full of friction, inefficient methods and tools BROKERS ✖ High margins ✖ Obsolete too...
We created a user-friendly product to kill friction and add value to shippers & carriers SHIPPERS CARRIERS ● digital platf...
GMV yearly evolution We built a healthy growing model Source : Internal data tier 1 customers Manbang : $2.8bn Convoy : $8...
We have a clear 10-year plan to disrupt the industry Spot marketplace Tendering Value-added services TMS «booking.com of t...
THANK YOU Maxime Legardez max@everoad.com +33 (0) 6 14 10 61 97
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Everoad - NOAH18 Berlin

Company Pitch by Maxime Legardez, Everoad at the Axel Springer NOAH Conference 2018 in Berlin, Tempodrom 6-7 June 2018.

Everoad - NOAH18 Berlin

