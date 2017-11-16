www.awery.aero
Three Conferences, One Mission: Empower the European Digital Ecosystem To provide a physical marketplace that facilitates ...
2 / 12 PROBLEM Aviation businesses manage all internal and external processes using: ● either complex out of date enterpri...
3 / 12 HOW WE HELP BUSINESSES Improve business processes and visibility Reduce human intervention and prevent multiple err...
MODULES TOOLS MOBILE APPS 4 / 12
5 / 12 MARKET & COMPETITION Global Aviation Software Market – up to $4B annually Target Market – up to $400Mln annually
10% 6 / 12 30% 45% 10% CUSTOMER BASE Serving the Leaders (in TOP 5 companies) in Market Categories Aviation Charter Broker...
7 / 12 BUSINESS MODEL 1,800-3,000$ per cloud user per year AND 5,000-30,000$ set-up fee 60,000$-250,000$ hosted license AN...
8 / 12 PROJECT STATUS Self-invested capital: 50,000 USD Money spent on development: 1,000,000+ USD Time invested: 125,000+...
2018 2019 Passenger Reservation Module ROAD MAP 9 / 12 Inventory/warehouse module Accounting module, business intelligence...
10 / 12 TEAM 23 qualified professionals — CEO, CTO, COO, 3 team leads, 6 developers, 1 QA, 1 designer, 9 people in client ...
11 / 12 INVESTMENT Our current objectives: ● develop the team: sales and support ● increase global presence (Africa, Europ...
Vitaly Smilianets Founder and CEO E-mail: Tel: Web: vitaly@awery.aero +380 50 469 29 49 www.awery.aero Thank you!
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Awery - NOAH17 London

22 views

Published on

Startup Stage - Travel - Presentation by Vitaly Smilianets, CEO of Awery at the NOAH Conference London 2017, Old Billingsgate on the 2nd of November 2017.

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Awery - NOAH17 London

  1. 1. www.awery.aero
  2. 2. Three Conferences, One Mission: Empower the European Digital Ecosystem To provide a physical marketplace that facilitates funding of digital European companies at all stages Mission Mission Mission Connecting Capital with Entrepreneurs Connecting European Champions and Challengers Connecting Israel’s Startups with Large Corporates and Investors 30-31 October 2018 Old Billingsgate, London 6-7 June 2018 Tempodrom, Berlin 13-14 March 2018 Haoman 17, Tel Aviv To promote Israel - European relationships and enable funding To bring together future-shaping executives and investors active across segments driven by digital revolution
  3. 3. 2 / 12 PROBLEM Aviation businesses manage all internal and external processes using: ● either complex out of date enterprise solutions lacking integration and centralization ● or manual tools like excel which are time-consuming and have low safety and risk issues control Result — additional expenses, poor performance and customer service, non-transparency.
  4. 4. 3 / 12 HOW WE HELP BUSINESSES Improve business processes and visibility Reduce human intervention and prevent multiple errors Save time and efforts Assist in decision making Boost profitability Increase the speed of addressing customer requests significantly A complete integrated web-based extremely flexible and customizable platform that manages sales, operations, finance and HR, increasing productivity, reliability, and efficiency.
  5. 5. MODULES TOOLS MOBILE APPS 4 / 12
  6. 6. 5 / 12 MARKET & COMPETITION Global Aviation Software Market – up to $4B annually Target Market – up to $400Mln annually
  7. 7. 10% 6 / 12 30% 45% 10% CUSTOMER BASE Serving the Leaders (in TOP 5 companies) in Market Categories Aviation Charter Broker Aviation Services Provider 5%
  8. 8. 7 / 12 BUSINESS MODEL 1,800-3,000$ per cloud user per year AND 5,000-30,000$ set-up fee 60,000$-250,000$ hosted license AND 15,000$-125,000$ annual support
  9. 9. 8 / 12 PROJECT STATUS Self-invested capital: 50,000 USD Money spent on development: 1,000,000+ USD Time invested: 125,000+ men hours Launch Clients Retention rate Accumulated revenue Stage 2009 51 globally close to 100% ~2.5 M USD scaling Year 2016 2017* 2018** 2019** 2020** 2021** 2022** Revenues (USD) 489,261 621,651 1,599,860 4,288,260 7,192,435 10,801,135 14,923,135 * actual and planned ** estimated with investment in Q1 2018
  10. 10. 2018 2019 Passenger Reservation Module ROAD MAP 9 / 12 Inventory/warehouse module Accounting module, business intelligence tools and information databases migration to HTML5/Angular More integrations with 3rd parties Flight Planning Module Continuous Airworthiness Management Organization Module Establishing sales and support office in the USA Finalized system migration to HTML5/Angular I II III IV I II III IV
  11. 11. 10 / 12 TEAM 23 qualified professionals — CEO, CTO, COO, 3 team leads, 6 developers, 1 QA, 1 designer, 9 people in client support, sales and business development Vitaly Smilianets, Founder and CEO 13 years of professional experience in global aviation software projects. Sergey Khavilo, Business Development Manager 16 years of sales and business development experience on IT market. Andreas Almazov, Business Development, MENA Region 17 years in ERP software Development and Implementation projects. 10 years in Business Management in Aerospace industry.
  12. 12. 11 / 12 INVESTMENT Our current objectives: ● develop the team: sales and support ● increase global presence (Africa, Europe, the US) ● improve the product Round A Amount: $2,000,000 Pre-money valuation: $10,000,000 Use of Funds: Sales & Marketing 65% ● Sales offices in MENA, US ● Sales reps in EU, Africa and US ● Marketing activities in EU, Africa and US: events, campaigns R&D 35% ● R&D team development ● Support team development 35% 65%
  13. 13. Vitaly Smilianets Founder and CEO E-mail: Tel: Web: vitaly@awery.aero +380 50 469 29 49 www.awery.aero Thank you!
  14. 14. Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 online verticals, a broad range of over 500 investors as well as 100+ online-focused corporates Deep understanding of industry dynamics Ability to add value beyond banking advice Facilitates overall process and minimizes management distraction NOAH Advisors is globally well connected and has direct access to virtually all key players in the industry Knowledge of and strong relationships with potential buyers’ key decision makers Proactively finds and unlocks attractive investment opportunities for leading investors Annual NOAH Conference in its 8th year Over 40 years of combined relevant M&A experience Routine execution of M&A and financing transactions with sizes of several billion euros 30 successfully completed NOAH Advisors transactions underline successful transfer of M&A competencies to the Internet sector Entrepreneurial mind-set, focused on growing the business and establishing a reputation for excellence Ability to deliver top results in short time frames Highly success-based compensation structures align interests of clients and NOAH Advisors, and demonstrate conviction to deliver top results Creative deal solutions December 2014 September 2014 October 2014 May 2014 Sale of 100% of for $800m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Fotolia and the Selling Shareholders Sale of 100% of for €80m to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Trovit and its Shareholders Sale of controlling stake in to Exclusive Financial Advisor to Facile.it and its Shareholders sold 100% of for $228m to a joint venture between Exclusive Financial Advisor to Yad2 and its Shareholders Unique Industry Know-How Unmatched Network and Relationships Strong Investment Banking Competence Full Commitment - We Are Entrepreneurs! EUROPE’S LEADING INTERNET CORPORATE FINANCE BOUTIQUE September 2016October 2016 December 2016 Financial Advisor to Oakley Capital ® Marco Rodzynek Managing Director & Founder marco.rodzynek@noah-advisors.com Jan Brandes Managing Director jan.brandes@noah-advisors.com Justus Lumpe Managing Director justus.lumpe@noah-advisors.com The NOAH Advisors Core Banking Team Nikhil Parmar Director nikhil.parmar@noah-advisors.com Acquisition of a Majority Stake in by from at a valuation of €300m Investment in Exclusive Financial Advisor to KäuferPortal and its Shareholders by 84% Ownership Financial Advisor to Silver Lake Investment in by August 2017 Financial Advisor to EMK Capital Acquisition of a Majority Stake in by at a valuation of $200m

×