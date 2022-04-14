Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Speaker: Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant at NIX United
https://bit.ly/3OfVz1h
- Learn about what data management is and why this process is a must-have for enterprises in 2022
- Learn how to assess the maturity level of data management and digital transformation in your organization
- Learn advice on how to determine between ready-made products of custom solutions
- Learn about the advantages and disadvantages in comparison of cloud vs. on-premise vs. hybrid solutions
- Learn about data management advantages by the example of our use case AWS-based BI Platform for Data Visualization and Marketing Insights
- Learn about necessary conditions to ensure secure data storage and data compliance standards
- Learn about the importance of high security for the workspace and inner channels of communication
Speaker: Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant at NIX United
https://bit.ly/3OfVz1h
- Learn about what data management is and why this process is a must-have for enterprises in 2022
- Learn how to assess the maturity level of data management and digital transformation in your organization
- Learn advice on how to determine between ready-made products of custom solutions
- Learn about the advantages and disadvantages in comparison of cloud vs. on-premise vs. hybrid solutions
- Learn about data management advantages by the example of our use case AWS-based BI Platform for Data Visualization and Marketing Insights
- Learn about necessary conditions to ensure secure data storage and data compliance standards
- Learn about the importance of high security for the workspace and inner channels of communication