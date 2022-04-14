Successfully reported this slideshow.

Enterprise Data Management: Managing your Business's Entire Data Lifecycle

Apr. 14, 2022
Enterprise Data Management: Managing your Business's Entire Data Lifecycle

Apr. 14, 2022
Speaker: Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant at NIX United
https://bit.ly/3OfVz1h
https://bit.ly/3OfVz1h

- Learn about what data management is and why this process is a must-have for enterprises in 2022
- Learn how to assess the maturity level of data management and digital transformation in your organization
- Learn advice on how to determine between ready-made products of custom solutions
- Learn about the advantages and disadvantages in comparison of cloud vs. on-premise vs. hybrid solutions
- Learn about data management advantages by the example of our use case AWS-based BI Platform for Data Visualization and Marketing Insights
- Learn about necessary conditions to ensure secure data storage and data compliance standards
- Learn about the importance of high security for the workspace and inner channels of communication

Speaker: Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant at NIX United
https://bit.ly/3OfVz1h

- Learn about what data management is and why this process is a must-have for enterprises in 2022
- Learn how to assess the maturity level of data management and digital transformation in your organization
- Learn advice on how to determine between ready-made products of custom solutions
- Learn about the advantages and disadvantages in comparison of cloud vs. on-premise vs. hybrid solutions
- Learn about data management advantages by the example of our use case AWS-based BI Platform for Data Visualization and Marketing Insights
- Learn about necessary conditions to ensure secure data storage and data compliance standards
- Learn about the importance of high security for the workspace and inner channels of communication

Data & Analytics

Enterprise Data Management: Managing your Business’s Entire Data Lifecycle

  1. 1. Enterprise Data Management: Managing your Business’s Entire Data Lifeсycle By Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant
  2. 2. Eugene Rudenko AI Solutions Consultant with more than 10 years of experience in business consulting for the software development industry. Eugene always follows tech trends and applies the most efficient ones in the software production process. Finding himself in the Data Science world, he realized that this is exactly where cutting-edge AI solutions are being adopted and optimized for business issues. In his work, he mostly focuses on the process of business automation and software products development, business analysis, and consulting. 2 About Speaker “
  3. 3. 3 NIX United is a global software engineering company with a head office in St. Petersburg, Florida. About NIX United
  4. 4. 4 2500+ Professionals internationally Our company has a comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. About our key R&D center 3000+ Сompleted projects Since 1994, we have our key R&D partner in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Together we empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to paving their way in industry leadership.
  5. 5. 5 Our recent developments BCP plan is on the final stage Support of the employees New office in Budapest
  6. 6. 6 Presentation overview Importance of following the data management principles Data Governance vs Data Management Data value over quality Defining the right data to utilize Better way of approaching digital transformation Making your “build or buy” decision On-premise vs Cloud vs Hybrid Competitive advantage through data analytics & AI
  7. 7. 7 Why data management is important Visibility Reliability Security Scalability
  8. 8. 8 Data Governance vs Data Management Three key principles characterizing data governance: Data is a valuable asset of a company Separate vertical function of business Detached department From Data Quality to Data Value: Relevance Relevance Coverage Coverage Structure Structure Accuracy Accuracy
  9. 9. 9 Principles of picking the business area to optimize: Neighboring business processes Cooperating departments Partnership areas Defining the right data to utilize Modern business generates too much data today. 20% of data normally covers 80% of business. Focusing on the right processes and prioritizing data processing activities.
  10. 10. 10 A better way of approaching digital transformation Traditional approach: C-level C-level Middle management Middle management Employees Employees Initiative based approach: Customer Customer Employee Employee C-level C-level
  11. 11. 11 * applicable to US business Data management statistics only 25% Companies feel satisfied only 44% Companies have in-house IT staff $600B Cost of data storage problems $3T Cost of data quality problems
  12. 12. 12 Things to consider making “build or buy” decision Convert business goals into priorities Time-to-market Team availability (consider recruiting timeline) Budget Licensing limitations Functional limitations Security considerations
  13. 13. 13 Cloud vs On-premise vs Hybrid Hybrid solution as a possible middle ground Comparison: Deployment Deployment Cost Cost Control Control Security Security Private Public
  14. 14. 14 Case Study - AWS-based BI platform for data analysis Client: supermarket chain that sells groceries and homegoods Issue: low marketing ROI, lack of data for informed decisions, limited resources Solution: data pipeline using Amazon services, BI dashboards with visualization of the insights
  15. 15. 15 Case Study - AWS-based BI platform for data analysis
  16. 16. 16 Data security in Cloud environment Data security standards help to fight the data leak threats: Common security measures taken by cloud providers: Health: HIPAA Credit Card payments: PCI DSS Australia: APRA Prudential Practice Guidelines European Union: GDPR SaaS: Service and Organization Audits (SOC 2) Protection through Firewall Data encryption Anti-virus software User access control Physical access control
  17. 17. 17 Communication hygiene Email Phone Messengers Data security at a workspace Physical security measures Protection software Training of employees
  18. 18. 18 Case Study - Monitoring Bot for Internal Security Client: software company with thousands of employees using diverse communication channels Issue: potential security breach through social engineering Solution: messenger bot integrated into the company DB to run security control Outcome The client received the bot that helps automate their corporate monitoring system and indispensably enhance security. This monitoring bot is an excellent solution for an extensive system with many people in the chats and channels where it is physically impossible for a human to track all of them.
  19. 19. 19 Three-layered approach: Personal notes on business optimization: Competitive advantage through data analytics & AI Data layer Analytics and development layer Solution delivery layer Self-serve data processing Real-time analytics Post-COVID adjustment: being client-centric means being data-centric
  20. 20. 20 Case Study - Enhancing of RPA Software & infrastructure through AI solutions Client: software giant producing a leading RPA platform Issue: lack of expertise and manpower to fulfil business goals on the product optimization Solution: Migration to the cloud, CI/CD pipelines Innovative products implementation Outcome Automation platform with smart analytics Intelligent document processing tool with OCR and ML algorithms Computer vision based system for user's flow capturing Digital assistant that extracts data from communication sources
  21. 21. Q&A 21
  22. 22. 22 360 Central Ave. Suite 1120 St. Petersburg, FL 33701 USA www.nix-united.com + 1 (727) 256 - 3558 ask@nix-united.com evgeniy@nix-united.com Thanks for your attention! evgeniyrudenko

