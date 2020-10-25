700+ computer questions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 1/66         BSC : Question of Day : BSC Ques. : 1   Connection or link to other documents or Web pages that contain related information is called 1) dial­up 2) electronic commerce 3) hyperlink 4) e­cash 5) domain name Ans.) 3 Ques. : 2   Microsoft's Messanger allows users to 1) bypass a browser to surf the Web 2) create a blog 3) communicate via direct live communication 4) identify and eliminate spam 5) make graphic presentation Ans.) 3 Ques. : 3   Portable computer, also known as laptop computer, weighing between 4 and 10 pounds is called 1) general­purpose application 2) Internet 3) scanner 4) notebook computer 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 4   The main circuit­board of the system unit is the 1) computer program 2) control unit 3) motherboard 4) RAM 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 5   Where are you likely to find an embedded operating system? 1) On a desktop operating system 2) on a networked PC 3) on a network server 4) on a PDA 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 6   Manipulating data to create information is known as 1) Feedback 2) Programming 3) Processing 4) Analysis 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 7   A compiler translates higher­level programs into a machine language program, which is called 1) source code 2) object code 3) compiled code 4) beta code 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 8   What contains the computer BIOS and maintains its data with the use of a battery for periods when the system is powered down? 1) CMOS 2) RAM 3) DRAM 4) CPU 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 9   Something which has easily­understood instructions in said to be 1) user friendly 2) information 3) word processing 4) icon 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 10   What is output? 1) What the processor takes from the user. 2) What the user gives to the processor. 3) What the processor rejects. 4) What the processor gives to the user. 5) None of these Ans.) 4 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  2. 2. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 2/66 Ques. : 11   A repair for a known software bug, usually available at no charge on the Internet, is called a(n) 1) version 2) patch 3) tutorial 4) FAQ 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 12   Reference to each file on a disk are stored in a 1) file allocation table 2) root allocation table 3) linking directory 4) root directory 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 13   Only ________program(s) remain(s) active even though we can open many programs at a time. 1) one 2) two 3) three 4) four 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 14   When the margins on both the sides are straight and equal, then there is ________in the document. 1) full justification 2) full alignment 3) left justification 4) right justification 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 15   The primary goal of a computer is to turn data into 1) ideas 2) suggestions 3) information 4) reports 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 16   What is the main folder on a storage device called? 1) Platform 2) Interface 3) Root directory 4) Device driver 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 17   If you receive and e­mail from someone you don't know, what should you do? 1) Forward it to the Police immediately 2) Delete it without opening it 3) Open it and respond to him/her 4) Reply and seek their identity 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 18   Computer ___________is whatever is typed, submitted or transmitted to a computer system. 1) input 2) output 3) data 4) circuitry 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 19   Special effects used to introduce slides in a presentation are called 1) effects 2) custom animation 3) transition 4) animation 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 20   Computers send and receive data in the form of ________ signals. 1) analog 2) digital 3) modulated 4) demodulated 5) All the above Ans.) 2 Ques. : 21   Most World Wide Web pages contain commands in the language 1) NIH 2) URL 3) HTML 4) IRC 5) None of these Ans.) 3 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  3. 3. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 3/66 Ques. : 22   _________ are graphical objects used to represent commonly used applications. 1) GUI 2) Drivers 3) Windows 4) Applications 5) Icons Ans.) 5 Ques. : 23   Computers connected to a LAN can 1) run faster 2) go online 3) share information and/or share peripheral equipment 4) e­mail 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 24   Whenever you have to give space between the two words while typing on a PC we have to press a key known as 1) Backspace 2) Shift 3) Control 4) Escape 5) Space bar Ans.) 5 Ques. : 25   Secondary storage 1) does not require constant power 2) does not use magnetic media 3) consists of foour main types of devices 4) does not store information for later retrieval 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 26   The first computers were programmed using 1) assembly language 2) machine language 3) spaghetti code 4) source code 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 27   Which of the following functions is NOT performed by the servers? 1) e­mail processing 2) Database sharing 3) Processing websites 4) Storage 5) Word processing Ans.) 5 Ques. : 28   The ________ controls a client's computer resources. 1) application program 2) instruction set 3) operating system 4) server application 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 29   The Internet allows you to 1) send e­mail 2) view web pages 3) connect to servers all around the world 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 30   What kind of software would you most likely use to keep track of a billing account? 1) Word processing 2) Electronic publishing 3) Spreadsheet 4) Web authoring 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 31   Text and graphics that have been cut or copied are stored in an area called the 1) Pasterboard 2) Copyboard 3) Clipboard 4) Cuttingboard 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 32   Which of the following is an example of a storage device? 1) Magnetic disk 2) Tapes ***PDF BAZAAR***
  4. 4. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 4/66 3) DVDs 4) All of these 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 33   The ________file format is a method to encoding pictures on a computer. 1) HTML 2) JPEG 3) FTP 4) URL 5) DOC Ans.) 2 Ques. : 34   What is the process of copying software programs from secondary storage media to the hard disk called? 1) configuration 2) download 3) storage 4) upload 5) istallation Ans.) 5 Ques. : 35   The property that, when classes are arranged in a hierarchy, each class assumes the attributes and methods of its ancestores is 1) Inheritance 2) generalisation 3) encapsulation 4) information hiding 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 36   The software component of an expert system that draws conclusions is the ___________. 1) user interface 2) database 3) inference engine 4) I/O controller 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 37   The attributes and methods for each object are stored in 1) an object instance 2) an object connection 3) an assembly structure 4) an object repository 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 38   What is backup? 1) Adding more components to your network 2) Protecting data by copying it from the original source to a different destination 3) Filtering old data from the new data 4) Accessing data on tape 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 39   Which of the following is true? 1) A byte is a single digit in a binary number. 2) A bit represents a group of digital numbers. 3) Eight­digit binary number is called a byte. 4) Eight­digit binary number is called a bit. 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 40   A _______is an organised collection of data about a single entity. 1) file 2) library 3) database 4) dictionary 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 41   Hardware devices that are not part of the main computer system and are often added later to the system are 1) clip art 2) highlights 3) execute 4) peripherals 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 42   All of the following are examples of real security and privacy risks except 1) hackers 2) spam 3) viruses 4) Identity theft 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 43   Moving an icon on the desktop is termed as ***PDF BAZAAR***
  5. 5. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 5/66 1) double clicking 2) highlighting 3) dragging 4) pointing 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 44   A MODEM is connected in between a telephone line and a 1) Computer 2) Printer 3) Speaker 4) Microphone 5) Network Ans.) 1 Ques. : 45   The blinking symbol which indicates the next character will appear at which place, is called 1) Delete key 2) Control key 3) Cursor 4) Return key 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 46   The display bar that lists all the open folders and active applications is 1) Menu bar 2) Tool bar 3) Task bar 4) Window list 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 47   A large space common in most of the Windows which is displayed at the background of the Windows main icon screen, is called 1) Application view 2) Work area 3) Project view 4) Toolbar 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 48   A photograph, image or any other visual file which is displayed at the back ground of the windows main icon screen, is called 1) Wall Paper 2) Screen Saver 3) Windows Theme 4) Active Desktop 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 49   All windows settings are stored in this file 1) Windows.INI 2) Groups.INI 3) Win.INI 4) Tem.INI 5) Command.INI Ans.) 3 Ques. : 50   CPU can directly understand this language 1) C 2) C++ 3) Assembly 4) Java 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 51   An error is also known as 1) bug 2) debug 3) cursor 4) icon 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 52   A keyboard is this kind of device 1) black 2) input 3) output 4) word processing 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 53   Which part of the computer helps in storing information? 1) Disk drive 2) Keyboard 3) Monitor 4) Printer 5) None of these Ans.) 1 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  6. 6. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 6/66 Ques. : 54   To drop a column that is used as a foreign key, first 1) Drop the primary key 2) drop the table 3) drop the foreign key constraint 4) All of these 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 55   The name given to a document by user is called 1) filename 2) program 3) data 4) record 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 56   _________is a procedure that requires users to enter an identification code and a matching password. 1) Paging 2) Logging on 3) Time­sharing 4) Multi­tasking 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 57   Which device is used as the standard pointing device in a Graphical User Environment? 1) Keyboard 2) Mouse 3) Joystick 4) Track ball 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 58   A CPU contains 1) a card reader and a printing device 2) an analytical engine and a control unit 3) a control unit and an arithmetic logic unit 4) an arithmetic logic unit and a card reader 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 59   The ability of an OS to run more than one application at a time is called 1) multitasking 2) object­oriented programming 3) multi­user computing 4) time­sharing 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 60   Permanent instructions that the computer uses when it is turned on and that cannot be changed by other instructions are contained in 1) ROM 2) RAM 3) ALU 4) REM 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 61   What are .bas, .doc and .htm examples of? 1) Databases 2) Extensions 3) Domains 4) Protocols 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 62   The portion of the CPU that coordinates the activities of all the other computer components is the 1) motherboard 2) coordination board 3) control unit 4) arithmetic and logical unit 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 63   Something which has easily­understood instructions in said to be 1) user friendly 2) information 3) word processing 4) icon 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 64   The primary device that a computer uses to store information is 1) TV 2) storehouse ***PDF BAZAAR***
  7. 7. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 7/66 3) desk 4) hard drive 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 65   A program that works like a calculator for keeping track of money and making budgets 1) calculator 2) spreadsheet 3) budgeter 4) financier 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 66   What menu is selected to print? 1) File 2) Tools 3) Social 4) Edit 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 67   Programs or a set of electronic instructions that tell a computer what to do 1) Menu 2) Monitor 3) Hardware 4) Software 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 68   _________are symbols that represent any character or combination of characters. 1) Playing cards 2) Wildcards 3) Private keys 4) Public keys 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 69   A word in a web page that, when clicked, opens another document. 1) anchor 2) hyperlink 3) reference 4) URL 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 70   Windos 95, Windows 98 and Windows NT are known as 1) processors 2) domain names 3) modems 4) operating systems 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 71   To find and load a file that has been saved 1) select the Close command 2) select the New command 3) select the Save command 4) select the Open command 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 72   Which of the following storage media provides sequential access only? 1) Floppy disk 2) Magnetic disk 3) Magnetic tape 4) Optical disk 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 73   In a spreadsheet, a ____________ is a number you will use in a calculation. 1) label 2) cell 3) field 4) value 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 74   All of the following are included in removable media except 1) CD­ROMs 2) Diskette 3) DVDs 4) Hare disk drive 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 75   _________cells involves creating a single cell by combining two or more selected cells. 1) Formatting 2) Merging ***PDF BAZAAR***
  8. 8. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 8/66 3) Embedding 4) Splitting 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 76   The primary output device for computers is a 1) Video monitor 2) Printer 3) Keyboard 4) Mouse 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 77   A directory within a directory is called a ________. 1) Mini Directory 2) Junior Directory 3) Part Directory 4) Sub Directory 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 78   When you save in the following, the data would remain intact even after turning off computer? 1) RAM 2) Motherboard 3) Secondary storage device 4) Primary storage device 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 79   SMPT, FTP and DNS are applications of the ________ layer. 1) Data link 2) Network 3) Transport 4) Application 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 80   Which of the following is NOT a common feature of software application? 1) Menus 2) Windows 3) Help 4) Search 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 81   In MICR, C stands for 1) Code 2) Colour 3) Computer 4) Character 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 82   A __________ computer is a large and expensive computer capable of simultaneously processing data for hundreds or thousands of users. 1) server 2) mainframe 3) desktop 4) tablet 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 83   The ______ folder retains compies of messages that you have started but are not yet ready to send. 1) Inbox 2) Outbox 3) Drafts 4) Sent Items 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 84   The ability of an OS to run more than one application at a time is called 1) multitasking 2) object­oriented programming 3) multi­user computing 4) time­sharing 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 85   Example of non­numeric data is 1) Employee address 2) Examination score 3) Bank balance 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 5 Ques. : 86   Coded entries which are used to gain access to a computer system are called ***PDF BAZAAR***
  9. 9. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 9/66 1) entry code 2) password 3) security commands 4) codewords 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 87   To move to the bottom of a document, press 1) Insert key 2) Home key 3) Ctrl key+End key 4) End key 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 88   A device that is connected to the motherboard is called a(n) 1) external device 2) adjunct device 3) peripheral device 4) input device 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 89   Storage and memory differ with respect to which of the following characteristics? 1) Price 2) Reliability 3) Speed 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 90   The ______ tells the computer how to use its components. 1) utility 2) network 3) operating system 4) application software 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 91   Screen that comes on when you turn on your computer that shows all the icons is 1) desktop 2) face to face 3) viewer 4) view space 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 92   A file that contains definitions of the paragraph and character styles for your document and all things you customised like toolbars and menus is called a 1) guide 2) pattern 3) base document 4) template 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 93   A _______contains buttons and menus that provide quick access to commonly used commands. 1) toolbar 2) status bar 3) window 4) find 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 94   The blinking point which shows your position in the text is called 1) blinker 2) cursor 3) causer 4) pointer 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 95   What is the name of the process that is used to convert a series of instructions, or program, written in a high­ level language into instructions (or a program) that can be run on a computer? 1) Assembling 2) Compiling 3) Translating 4) Uploading 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 96   A processor that collects the transmissions from several communications media and sends them over a single line that operates at a higher capacity is called 1) multiplexor 2) bridge 3) Hub 4) router ***PDF BAZAAR***
  10. 10. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 10/66 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 97   Main memory works in conjunction with 1) special function cards 2) RAM 3) CPU 4) Intel 5) All the above Ans.) 3 Ques. : 98   When you make graph and picture in document, then your computer holds the data in 1) resotore file 2) backup file 3) clipboard 4) memory 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 99   The way the words appear on the page is called 1) text formatting 2) character formatting 3) point size 4) type face 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 100   Which key is used in combination with another key to perform a specific task? 1) Esc 2) Control 3) Arrow 4) Space bar 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 101   In the binary language each letter of the alphabet, each number and each special character is made up of a unique combination of 1) eight bytes 2) eight kilobytes 3) eight characters 4) eight bits 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 102   Word processing, spreadsheet and photo­editing are examples of 1) application software 2) system software 3) operating system software 4) platform software 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 103   Which function calculates the largest value in a set of numbers? 1) Average 2) Count 3) Minimum 4) Maximum 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 104   The human­readable version of a program is called ________. 1) source code 2) program code 3) human code 4) system code 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 105   The number of pixels displayed on a screen is known as screen 1) resolution 2) colour depth 3) refresh rate 4) viewing size 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 106   What is the name of the protocol used to eliminate loops? 1) ISL 2) Switching 3) Frame tagging 4) Spanning Tree Protocol 5) Scanning Ans.) 4 Ques. : 107   Digital photos and scanned images are typically stored as __________graphics with extensions such as bmp, png, jpg, tif and gif. ***PDF BAZAAR***
  11. 11. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 11/66 1) vector 2) bitmap 3) either vector or bitmap 4) neither vector nor bitmap 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 108   Select the odd man out. 1) Interpreter 2) Operating system 3) Compiler 4) Assembler 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 109   A ______ is a design tool that graphically shows the logic in a solution algorithm. 1) flowchart 2) hierarchy chart 3) structure chart 4) context diagram 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 110   A multi­purpose window which opens nearly for everything is 1) Main desktop 2) Explorer Window 3) Browser Window 4) Error Window 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 111   Active Desktop was a feature of 1) Mozilla Firefox 2) Chrome 3) Microsoft Internet Explorer 4.0 4) Safari 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 112   Computer Virus is a 1) hardware 2) Windows tool 3) computer program 4) Both 2) and 3) 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 113   'Write!' is a` 1) Text editor 2) Word processor 3) Line editor 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 114   What is an operating system? 1) It is an interface between user and the computer. 2) It manages all resources. 3) It does all process management tasks. 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 115   The Factor which makes Windows popular is its 1) multi­tasking capacity 2) desktop features 3) user freiendly GUI features 4) being inexpensive 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 116   A series of to­be­viewed specially designed documents, which are all linked on Internet, is called: 1) World Wide Web 2) Web Server 3) Search Engine 4) Both 2) and 3) 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 117   Minimising a window means 1) close the window 2) make it an ikon and store on task bar 3) close windows after saving its contents 4) shut down the computer 5) None of these Ans.) 2 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  12. 12. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 12/66 Ques. : 118   Software designed for a specific purpose is called 1) General Program 2) Specific Program 3) Application Software 4) System Software 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 119   A unit for measuring data trasmission speed is called 1) cache 2) broadbank channel 3) byte 4) baud 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 120   A storage device used to compensate for the differences in rates of flow of data form one device to another is 1) buffer 2) channel 3) call 4) chip 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 121   A device that generates the periodic signals used to control the timing of all CPU operations is 1) COM 2) Collate 3) Chip 4) Clock 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 122   A comprehensive software system that builds, maintains and provides access to a database 1) CPU 2) DASD 3) CAI 4) DBMS 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 123   The components that process data are located in the 1) imput devices 2) output devices 3) system unit 4) storage component 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 124   Processing involves 1) inputting data into a computer system 2) transforming input into output 3) displaying output in a useful manner 4) providing relevant answers 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 125   The OSI model is divided into how many processes called layers 1) Five 2) Six 3) Seven 4) Eight 5) Nine Ans.) 3 Ques. : 126   _________ are specially designed computer chips that reside inside other devices, such as your car or your electronic thermostat. 1) Servers 2) Embedded computers 3) Robotic computers 4) Mainframes 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 127   The following are all mobile computing devices, except 1) notebook computers 2) Cellular phone 3) digital scanners 4) Personal Digital Assistant 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 128   How many different documents can you have open at any one time? 1) Not more than three 2) Only one 3) As many as your computer memory will hold 4) No more than your task bar can display 5) None of these Ans.) 3 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  13. 13. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 13/66 Ques. : 129   What do you press to enter the current date in a cell? 1) Ctrl+; (semi colon) 2) Ctrl+Shift+: (colon) 3) Ctrl+F10 4) Ctrl+F11 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 130   Compatibility in regard to computers refers to 1) The software doing the right job 2) It being versatile enough to handle the job 3) the software being able to run on the computer 4) software running with the previously installed software 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 131   A CPU contains 1) a card reader and a printing device 2) an analytical engine and a control unit 3) a control unit and an arithmetic logic unit 4) an arithmetic logic unit and a card reader 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 132   Permanent instructions that the computer uses when it is turned on and that cannot be changed by other instructions are contained in 1) ROM 2) RAM 3) ALU 4) REM 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 133   Windos 95, Windows 98 and Windows NT are known as 1) processors 2) domain names 3) modems 4) operating systems 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 134   To find and load a file that has been saved 1) select the Close command 2) select the New command 3) select the Save command 4) select the Open command 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 135   =SUM (B1:B8) is an example of a 1) function 2) formula 3) cell address 4) value 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 136   Which of the following storage media provides sequential access only? 1) Floppy disk 2) Magnetic disk 3) Magnetic tape 4) Optical disk 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 137   In a spreadsheet, a ____________ is a number you will use in a calculation. 1) label 2) cell 3) field 4) value 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 138   All the following are included in removable media except 1) CD­ROMs 2) Diskette 3) DVDs 4) Hard Disk Drive 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 139   ________ of cells involves creating a single cell by combining tow or more selected cells. 1) Formatting 2) Merging ***PDF BAZAAR***
  14. 14. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 14/66 3) Embedding 4) Splitting 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 140   The operating system is the most common type of 1) communication software 2) application software 3) systems software 4) word­processing 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 141   The term bit is short form of 1) megabyte 2) binary language 3) binary digit 4) binary number 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 142   All the following terms are associated with spreadsheet software except 1) worksheet 2) cell 3) formula 4) virus detection 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 143   ________are devices used to transmit data over telecommunication lines. 1) Drives 2) Drive bays 3) Modems 4) Platforms 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 144   A _______ is approximately one billion bytes. 1) kilobytes 2) bit 3) gigabyte 4) megabyte 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 145   The first step in the transaction processing cycle is ________. 1) database operations 2) audit 3) data entry 4) user inquiry 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 146   Where is the disk put to enable computer to read it? 1) In the hard drive 2) In the disk drive 3) Into the CPU 4) In the modern 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 147   The most common method of entering text and numerical data into a computer system is through the use of a 1) plotter 2) scanner 3) printer 4) keyboard 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 148   Which keys enable the input of numbers quickly? 1) Function keys 2) The numeric keypad 3) Ctrl, shift and alt 4) Arror keys 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 149   Information that comes from an external source and is fed into computer software is called 1) input 2) output 3) throughput 4) reports 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 150   A computer's hard disk is 1) an arithmetic and logical unit 2) computer software ***PDF BAZAAR***
  15. 15. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 15/66 3) operating system 4) computer hardware 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 151   Which process checks to ensure the components of the computer are operating and connected properly? 1) Booting 2) Processing 3) Saving 4) Editing 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 152   Unsolicited commercial email is commonly known as 1) spam 2) junk 3) hoaxes 4) hypertext 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 153   A Website address is a unique name that identifies a specific ______ on the Web. 1) Web browser 2) Website 3) PDA 4) Hyperling 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 154   A device that connects to a network without the use of cables is said to be 1) distributed 2) centralised 3) open source 4) wireless 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 155   A menu contains a list of 1) commands 2) data 3) objects 4) reports 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 156   Each _________ on a menu performs a specific action. 1) client 2) server 3) node 4) command 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 157   To make a notebook act as a desktop model, the notebook can be connected to a __________ which is connected to a monitor and other devices. 1) bay 2) docking station 3) port 4) network 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 158   The command used to print a file 1) Shift+P 2) Ctrl+P 3) Alt+P 4) Esc+P 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 159   The first page of a Web site is called 1) Home page 2) Index 3) Java Script 4) Bookmark 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 160   A telephone number, a birth date, and a customer name are all examples of 1) a record 2) a query 3) a file 4) a database 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 161   Which of the following is not true abou RAM? ***PDF BAZAAR***
  16. 16. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 16/66 1) It is a temporary area. 2) It is the same as hard disk storage. 3) It is volatile. 4) Information stored in RAM is gone when you turn the computer off. 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 162   The _________ performs smple mathematics for the CPU. 1) ALU 2) DIMM 3) BUS 4) Register 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 163   A prescribed set of well­defined instructions for solving mathematical problems is called 1) a compiler 2) a code 3) a description 4) an algorithm 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 164   The part of the computer that coordinates all its functions is called its 1) ROM program 2) system board 3) Arithmetic Logic Unit 4) Control Unit 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 165   The most common input devices are the ________ and ___________. 1) microphone, printer 2) scanner, board 3) digital camera, speakers 4) keyboard, mouse 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 166   To save an existing file with a new name or a new location, you should use _________command. 1) Save 2) Save As 3) Save and replace 4) New File 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 167   Which of the following is a common extension used in the file name for application programs? 1) EXE 2) DIR 3) TXT 4) DOC 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 168   When your computer stops working suddenly, it is referred to as a 1) crash 2) die 3) death 4) penalty 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 169   A program that converts a high­level language source file into a machine­language file is called a 1) translator 2) assembler 3) compiler 4) linker 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 170   Which keys can be used together with other keys for special tasks? 1) Insert, Delete 2) Ctrl, Shift 3) Left Arrow, Right arrow 4) Page Up, Page Down 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 171   The _________ command on the Quick Access Toolbar allows you to cancel your recent commands or actions. 1) Search 2) Cut 3) Document 4) Undo 5) None of these Ans.) 4 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  17. 17. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 17/66 Ques. : 172   In MS Access, a table can have ___________ primary key(s). 1) One 2) Two 3) Three 4) Four 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 173   __________ software allows users to perform calculations on rows and columns of data. 1) World Processing 2) Presentation 3) Graphics designing 4) Electronic spreadsheet 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 174   A hard copy of a document is 1) stored in the hard disk 2) stored on a floppy disk 3) stored on a CD 4) printed on the printer 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 175   What is the storage area for e­mail messages called? 1) Storage folder 2) Dictionary 3) Mailbox 4) Hard Disk 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 176   The altering of data so that it is not usable unless the changes are undone is called 1) biometrics 2) compression 3) encryption 4) ergonomics 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 177   A DVD­RAM is similar to a ____________ except it has storage capacities up to 5.2 GB, 1) CD­R 2) Floppy disk 3) CD­RW 4) Hard­disk 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 178   A proxy server is used for which of the following? 1) To provide security against unauthorised users 2) To process client requests for web pages. 3) To process client requests for database access 4) To provide TCP/IP 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 179   A file extension is separated from the main file name with a(n) ________, but no spaces. 1) question mark 2) exclamation mark 3) underscore 4) period 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 180   What is an email attachment? 1) A receipt sent by the recpient. 2) A seperate document from another program sent along with an email messagel 3) A malicious parasite that feeds off your messages and destroys the contents. 4) A list of CC or BCC recipients. 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 181   SMTP, FTP and DNS are applications of the _________ layer. 1) data link 2) network 3) transport 4) application 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 182   Which of the following is NOT a JSP implicit object? 1) Out 2) In ***PDF BAZAAR***
  18. 18. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 18/66 3) Response 4) Page 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 183   Computers connected to a LAN can 1) run faster 2) share information and/or share peripheral equipment 3) e­mail 4) go online 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 184   For selecting and highlighting, which of the following is generally used? 1) Icon 2) Mouse 3) Plotter 4) Floppy disk 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 185   Which device is used to access your computer by other computer or for talk over phone? 1) RAM 2) CD ROM Drive 3) Modem 4) Hard Drive 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 186   Which type of memory is closely related to processor? 1) Main Memory 2) SecondaryMemory 3) Disk Memory 4) Tape Memory 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 187   ________ is the primay key of one file which also appears in another file. 1) Physical key 2) Primary key 3) Foreign key 4) Logical key 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 188   The technique that extends storage capacities of main memory beyond the actual size of the main memory is called 1) multitasking 2) virtual memory 3) multiprocessing 4) multiprogramming 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 189   The blinking symbol on the computer screen is called 1) mouse 2) hand 3) cursor 4) icon 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 190   A world processor would most likely be used to do which of the following? 1) keep an account of money spent 2) maintain an inventory 3) type a biography 4) do a computer search in the media centre 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 191   Which of the following commands is used to select the whole document? 1) Ctrl+A 2) Alt+F5 3) Shift+S 4) Can't be done 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 192   Where are programs and data kept while the processor is using them? 1) Main memory 2) Secondary memory 3) Disk memory 4) Program memory 5) None of these Ans.) 1 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  19. 19. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 19/66 Ques. : 193   What does the term GUI stand for? 1) Graphical User Interface 2) Graphical Uninstall/Install 3) General Utility Interface 4) Graphical Universal Interface 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 194   While sending an e­mail, _____________ hints about the matter of the mail. 1) subject 2) to 3) contents 4) cc 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 195   Microsoft Windows 7 is an example of 1) utility software 2) network solution 3) application program 4) Operating system 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 196   What is output? 1) What the processor takes from the user. 2) What the user gives to the processor. 3) What the processor gets from the user. 4) What the processor gives to the user. 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 197   Copyrighted software that can be used for free is 1) shareware 2) freeware 3) groupware 4) e­mail 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 198   A blinking symbol on the screen that shows where the next character will appear is a/an 1) delete key 2) arrow key 3) cursor 4) return key 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 199   Sending an email is similar to 1) picturing an event 2) narrating a story 3) writing a letter 4) creating a drawing 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 200   The abbreviation ISP usually means 1) International Spy Project 2) Indian Social Planning 3) Initial Service Provider 4) Internet Service Provider 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 201   Network conponents are connected to the same cable in the ___________ topology. 1) star 2) ring 3) bus 4) mesh 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 202   A symbol on the screen that represents a disk, document or program that you can select 1) keys 2) caps 3) icon 4) monitor 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 203   This component is required to process data into information and consists of integrated circuits. 1) Hard disk 2) RAM 3) CPU 4) ROM 5) None of these Ans.) 3 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  20. 20. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 20/66 Ques. : 204   Data that is copied from an application is stored in the 1) driver 2) clipboard 3) terminal 4) prompt 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 205   Every component of your computer is either 1) software or CPU/RAM 2) input devices or output devices 3) application software or system software 4) hardware or software 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 206   A collection of interrelated files in a computer is a ________. 1) management information system 2) spreadsheet 3) database 4) text file 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 207   The ________ , also called the Web, contains billions of documents. 1) Web portal 2) HTTP 3) World Wide Web 4) Domain 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 208   Choose the web­browser among the following. 1) MSN messanger 2) Yahoo messenger 3) Rediffimail 4) Mozilla Firefox 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 209   One advantage of dial­up Internet access is that 1) it utilises wireless broadband technology 2) it utilizes existing telephone service` 3) it uses a router for security 4) modem speeds are very fast 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 210   The code for a Web page is written using 1) Fifth Generation Language 2) WinZip 3) HTML 4) Perl 5) URL Ans.) 3 Ques. : 211   The storage that retains its data after the power is turned off is referred to as 1) volatile storage 2) non­volatile storage 3) sequential storage 4) direct storage 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 212   You can use the tab key to 1) move a cursor across the screen 2) indent a paragraph 3) move the cursor down the screen 4) Only 1) and 2) 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 213   _________ is approximately one thousand bytes. 1) 1 MB 2) 1 GB 3) 1 KB 4) 1 TB 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 214   What is the term used for unsolicited e­mail? 1) newsgroup 2) usenet 3) backbone 4) flaming 5) spam Ans.) 5 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  21. 21. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 21/66 Ques. : 215   A ________ contains specific rules and words that express the logical steps of an algorithm. 1) syntax 2) Programming structure 3) Programming language 4) logic chart 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 216   An example of a telecommunication device is a 1) keyword 2) mouse 3) printer 4) modem 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 217   Virtual memory is 1) memory on the hard disk that the CPU uses as extended RAM 2) in RAM 3) only necessary if you do not have any RAM in your computer 4) a backup device for floppy disks 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 218   A proxy server is used for which of the following? 1) To provide security against unauthorised users 2) To process client requests for web pages. 3) To process client requests for database access 4) To provide TCP/IP 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 219   A(n) _________ is composed of several computers connected together to share resources and data. 1) backup 2) network 3) backbone 4) hyperlink 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 220   Which of the following is NOT an example of an operating system? 1) MS DOS 2) Windows 98 3) Windows 2000 4) Windows 3.1 5) None of these Ans.) 5 Ques. : 221   The process of writing computer instructions in a programming language is known as 1) processing 2) coding 3) testing 4) filing 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 222   What is a portion of memory that serves as a temporary repository for data as it waits for a given action? 1) BIOS 2) Cache 3) Motherboard 4) USB 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 223   Which of the following is correct about Java? 1) It is a low­level language. 2) It is a high­level language. 3) It is a compiler. 4) It is a hardware device driver. 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 224   These are specialised programs that assist users in locating information on the Web. 1) Search Engine 2) Resource Locator 3) Information Management System 4) DBMS 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 225   Which of the following is a storage device that uses rigid, permanently installed magnetic disks to store data/information? 1) Floppy diskette 2) Hard disk ***PDF BAZAAR***
  22. 22. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 22/66 3) Permanent disk 4) Optical disk 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 226   _________ helps in capturing row data and entering into computer system. 1) CPU 2) Integrated circuit 3) Input device 4) Motherboard 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 227   Which of the following converts all the statements in a program in a single batch and the resulting collection of instruction is placed in a new file? 1) compiler 2) interpreter 3) converter 4) instruction 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 228   Which of the folloiwng contains information about a single entity in the database like a person, place, event or thing? 1) Query 2) Form 3) Record 4) Table 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 229   Which of the following is NOT a function of the control unit? 1) Read instructions 2) Execute instructions 3) Interpret instructions 4) Direct operations 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 230   The time it takes a device to locate data and instructions and make them available to the CPU is known as 1) clock speed 2) a processing cycle 3) CPU speed 4) access time 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 231   __________ controls the way in which the computer system functions and provides a means by which users can interact with the computer. 1) The platform 2) The operating system 3) Application software 4) The motherboard 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 232   _________ is the process of dividing the disk into tracks and sectors. 1) Tracking 2) Formatting 3) Crashing 4) Allotting 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 233   Which of the followin is the largest unit of storage? 1) GB 2) KB 3) MB 4) TB 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 234   The blinking symbol on the computer screen is called 1) mouse 2) logo 3) hand 4) cursor 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 235   A _______ is a professionally designed empty document that can be adapted to the user's need. 1) file 2) guide 3) template 4) user guide file 5) None of these Ans.) 3 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  23. 23. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 23/66 Ques. : 236   A(n) ________ contains commands that can be selected. 1) pointer 2) menu 3) icon 4) button 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 237   Microcomputer hardware consists of three basic categories of physical equipment: 1) keyboard, monitor, hard drive 2) system unit, input/output, memory 3) system unit, input/output, secondary storage 4) system unit, primary storage, secondary storage 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 238   A piece of hardware that is used to enter information into the computer by usning keys is 1) keyboard 2) monitor 3) hard disk 4) icon 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 239   What does WWW mean? 1) World Wide Wizard 2) World Wireless Web 3) World Wide Web 4) Wide Wireless Web 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 240   __________ processing is used when a large mail­order company accumulates orders and processes them together in one large set. 1) Batch 2) Online 3) Real­time 4) Group 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 241   Which of the following is NOT the major function of a computer? 1) Processing data into information 2) Storing data or information 3) Modifying data 4) Analysing data or information 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 242   A repair for a known software bug, usually available at no charge on the Internet, is called a(n) 1) version 2) patch 3) tutorial 4) FAQ 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 243   Which type of memory holds only the program and data that the CPU is presently processing? 1) CMOS 2) ROM 3) RAM 4) ASCII 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 244   When you cut or copy information it gets place in the 1) clipart 2) clipboard 3) Internet 4) motherboard 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 245   If you want to locate the hardware address of a local device, which protocol would you use? 1) ARP 2) RARP 3) RAM 4) PING 5) PONG Ans.) 4 Ques. : 246   The name of the location of a particular piece of data is its 1) address 2) memory name 3) storage site 4) data location 5) None of these Ans.) 1 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  24. 24. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 24/66 Ques. : 247   Which of the following operating systems is not owned and licensed by a company? 1) Unix 2) Linux 3) Windows 2000 4) Mac 5) Windows Ans.) 2 Ques. : 248   The MS Excel stores its documents in the form of files which are called 1) worksheets 2) workbooks 3) notebooks 4) excel sheets 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 249   ________ view shows how the contents on printed page will appear with margin, header and footer. 1) Draft 2) Full screen reading 3) Outline 4) Page layout 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 250   What menu is selected to cut, copy and paste? 1) File 2) Edit 3) Tools 4) Table 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 251   Personal computers are connected to form 1) Super computer 2) Mainframe computers 3) Enterprise 4) Network 5) Server Ans.) 4 Ques. : 252   What does remain in RAM when computer is turned off? 1) Operating System 2) BICS 3) Software Application 4) Nothing 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 253   Information travels between components on the motherboard through 1) flash memory 2) CMOS 3) bays 4) buses 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 254   In a relational database, this is a data structure that organises the information about a single topic into rows and columns. 1) block 2) record 3) tuple 4) table 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 255   For seeing the output, which of the following is used? 1) Scanner 2) Keyboard 3) Mouse 4) Monitor 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 256   The simultaneous execution of two or more instructions is called 1) sequential access 2) reduced instruction set computing 3) multiprocessing 4) disk mirroring 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 257   Multiprogramming systems 1) are easier to develop than single programming systems 2) execute each job faster ***PDF BAZAAR***
  25. 25. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 25/66 3) execute more jobs in the same time period 4) use only one large mainframe computer 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 258   Which device can understand the difference between data and program? 1) Input device 2) Output device 3) Memory 4) Microprocessor 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 259   Which of the following devices has a limitation that we can only read it but cannot erase or modify it? 1) Magnetic tape 2) Hard disk 3) Compact disk 4) Floppy disk 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 260   Which of the following is not an output device? 1) Plotter 2) Printer 3) Monitor 4) Joystick 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 261   What kind of scheme is the HTTP protocol? 1) get/put 2) store/forward 3) queuing 4) search/return 5) request/response Ans.) 5 Ques. : 262   What type of error does a memory parity error create? 1) A fatal exception error 2) An NMI error 3) A corrupt Windows operating system file 4) A GPF error 5) A GPA error Ans.) 2 Ques. : 263   Which of the following cannot be used as the scope when using a JavaBean with JSP? 1) Page 2) Request 3) Session 4) Application 5) Response Ans.) 5 Ques. : 264   Devices that let the computer communicate with you are _________ devices. 1) input 2) output 3) processing 4) storage 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 265   Eight bits of data is called 1) octabit 2) word 3) sentence 4) byte 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 266   The secret code that gives you access to some programs: 1) clue 2) cue 3) password 4) help 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 267   The different styles of lettering in a word processing program. 1) font 2) calligraphy 3) writing 4) manuscript 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 268   An example of a processings device would be 1) a magnetic ink reader 2) a tablet PC ***PDF BAZAAR***
  26. 26. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 26/66 3) Special function cards 4) scanners 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 269   The main memory of a computer can also be called 1) Secondary storage 2) Internal storage 3) Random Access Memory 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 270   A saved document is referred to as a 1) file 2) word 3) folder 4) project 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 271   By default, Excel positions text in a cell 1) left­aligned 2) right­aligned 3) centered 4) justified 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 272   Errors in computer programs are referred to as 1) bugs 2) mistakes 3) item overlooked 4) blunders 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 273   A compiler is used to translate a program written in 1) a low level language 2) a high­level language 3) assembly language 4) machine language 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 274   Computer programs are also known as 1) operating systems 2) documents 3) peripherals 4) applications 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 275   The _______ becomes different shaped depending on the task you are performing. 1) active tab 2) insertion point 3) mouse pointer 4) ribbon 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 276   Multiplexing involves _________ path and __________ channels. 1) one, multiple 2) one, one 3) multiple, one 4) multiple, multiple 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 277   To access the properties of an object, the mouse technique to use is 1) dragging 2) dropping 3) right­clicking 4) shift­clicking 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 278   A(n) __________ is a program that makes the computer easier to use. 1) operating system 2) application 3) utility 4) network 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 279   Connection to the Internet using a phone line and a modem is called ___________ connection. 1) digital 2) dial­up ***PDF BAZAAR***
  27. 27. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 27/66 3) broadband 4) dish 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 280   To access a mainframe or supercomputer, users often use a 1) terminal 2) monitor 3) desktop 4) handheld 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 281   Which of the following is a part of the computer that one can touch and feel? 1) Hardware 2) Software 3) Programs 4) Output 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 282   This component is required to process data into information and consists of integrated circuits. 1) Hard disk 2) RAM 3) CPU 4) ROM 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 283   Which part of the computer displays the work done? 1) RAM 2) Scanner 3) Monitor 4) ROM 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 284   The main job of a CPU is to 1) carry out program instructions 2) store data/information for future use 3) process data inti information 4) Both 1) and 3) 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 285   _________ are attempts by individuals to obtain confidential information from you by falsifying their identity? 1) Phising trips 2) Computer viruses 3) Special function cards 4) Scanners 5) Keyboards Ans.) 1 Ques. : 286   All of the following are examples of real security and privacy risks except 1) Hackers 2) Spam 3) Viruses 4) Identity theft 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 287   A(n) ___________ is a small, wirless handheld computer that scans items, tags and pulls up the current price (and any special offer) as you shop. 1) PSS 2) PoS 3) Inventary 4) Data mining 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 288   Which of the following is NOT one of the four major data processing functions of a computer? 1) Gathering data 2) Processing data into information 3) Analysing the data or information 4) Storing the data or information 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 289   Computers uses __________ language to process data. 1) processing 2) kilobyte 3) binary 4) representational 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 290   Computers process data into information working exclusively with ***PDF BAZAAR***
  28. 28. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 28/66 1) multimedia 2) words 3) characters 4) numbers 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 291   The string of eight 0s and 1s is called a 1) megabyte 2) kilobyte 3) byte 4) gigabyte 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 292   A _________ is approximately one billion bytes. 1) kilobyte 2) bit 3) gigabyte 4) megabyte 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 293   SMTP, FTP and DNS are applications of the _________ layer. 1) Data link 2) Network 3) Transport 4) Application 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 294   A __________ is not a form of biometrics. 1) Fingerprint 2) Password 3) Retina scan 4) Breath scan 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 295   Reference to each file on a disk are stored in a 1) file allocation table 2) root allocation table 3) linking directory 4) root directory 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 296   Buffering in printers is necessary 1) as computers are fast in generating data for printing then printer can print it. 2) as there is not enough memory provided with printers. 3) to make printers work for more years. 4) Both 1) and 2) 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 297   Airlines resevation system is a typical example of 1) Batch processing 2) On­line processing 3) Real time processing 4) Both 1) and 2) 5) Both 2) and 3) Ans.) 5 Ques. : 298   Which of the following memories is often used in a typical computer operation? 1) RAM 2) ROM 3) FDD 4) HDD 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 299   Which of the following is NOT a logic gate? 1) AND 2) OR 3) NAND 4) NOR 5) None of these Ans.) 5 Ques. : 300   The difference between people with access to computers and the Internet and those without this access is known as the 1) digital divide 2) Internet divide 3) Web divide 4) broadband divide 5) None of these Ans.) 1 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  29. 29. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 29/66 Ques. : 301   DSL is example of a(n) _____________ connection. 1) network 2) wireless 3) slow 4) broadband 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 302   __________ is the study of molecules and strctures whose size ranges from 1 to 100 Nanometers? 1) Nanoscience 2) Microelectrodes 3) Computer Forensics 4) Artificial intelligence 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 303   The name for the way with which computers manipulate data into information is called 1) programming 2) processing 3) storing 4) organising 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 304   After a picture has been taken with a digital camera and processed appropriately, the actual print of the picture is considered a(n) 1) data 2) output 3) input 4) process 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 305   A command that takes what has been typed into the computer and can be seen on the screen and sends it to the printer for output on paper 1) print 2) return 3) jump 4) attention 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 306   The key which lets you exit a program when pushed 1) arrow key 2) spacebar 3) escape key 4) return key 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 307   The ability of an OS to run more than one application at a time is called 1) multitasking 2) object­oriented programming 3) multi­user computing 4) time­sharing 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 308   Which of the following statements best describes the batch method of input? 1) Data is processed as soon as it is input. 2) Data is input at the time it is collected. 3) Data is collected in the form of source documents, placed into groups, and then input to the computer. 4) Source documents are not used. 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 309   The benefit of using computers is that 1) Computers are very fast and can store huge amounts of data. 2) Computers provide accurate output even when input is incorrect. 3) Computers are designed to be inflexible. 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 310   The function of CPU is 1) to provide external storage of text 2) to communicate with the operator 3) to read, interpret and process the information and instruction 4) to provide a hard copy 5) None of these Ans.) 3 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  30. 30. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 30/66 Ques. : 311   What characteristics of read­only memory makes it useful? 1) ROM information can be easily updated 2) Data in ROM is nonvolatile, that is, it remains there even without elctronical power. 3) ROM provides very large amounts of inexpensive data storage. 4) ROM chips are easily swapped between different brands of computers. 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 312   ___________ is the process of carrying out commands. 1) Fetching 2) Storing 3) Decoding 4) Executing 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 313   Which of the following peripheral devices displays information to a user? 1) Monitor 2) Keyboard 3) Secondary storage device 4) Scanner 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 314   The physical components of a computer system is called 1) software 2) hardware 3) network 4) open source 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 315   Which of the following is a graphical representation of an application? 1) Windows 95 2) Windows Explorer 3) Icon 4) Taskbar 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 316   A field is a related group of 1) records 2) files 3) characters 4) cables 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 317   To restart the computer ___________ key is used. 1) Del + Ctrl 2) Backspace + Ctrl 3) Ctrl + Alt + Del 4) Reset 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 318   The process of putting information in a file on a magnetic disk, or in a computer's memory, so it cab be used later 1) store 2) ship 3) shift 4) centre 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 319   Saving is the process of 1) compying a document from memory to a storage medium 2) making changes to a document's existing content 3) changing the appearance, or overall look, of a document 4) developing a document by entering text using a keyboard 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 320   Printed information, called _________ exists physically and is a more permanent form of output than that presented on a display device. 1) soft copy 2) hard copy 3) carbon copy 4) desk copy 5) None of these Ans.) 2 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  31. 31. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 31/66 Ques. : 321   To find a saved document in the computer's memory and bring it up on the screen to view is called 1) reversing 2) rerunning 3) retrieving 4) returning 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 322   The Internet is a system of 1) software bundles 2) Web pages 3) Website 4) Interconnected networks 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 323   Code consisting of bars and lines of varying widths or lengths that is computer­readable is known as 1) an ASCII code 2) a magnetic tape 3) an OCR scanner 4) a bar code 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 324   A ________ is a unique name that you give to a file of information. 1) device letter 2) folder 3) filename 4) filename extension 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 325   What is an email attachment? 1) A receipt sent by the recpient. 2) A separate document from another program sent along with an email message. 3) A malicious parasite that feeds off your messages and destroys the contents. 4) A list of CC or BCC recipients. 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 326   Which of the following are all considered advantages of e­mail? 1) Convenience, speed of delivery, generality and reliability 2) Printable, global and expensive 3) Global, convenience and Microsoft owned 4) Slow delivery, reliable, global and inexpensive 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 327   E­commerce allows companies to 1) issue important business reports 2) conduct business over the Internet 3) support decision making processes 4) keep track of paper­based transactions 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 328   In a client/server model, a client program 1) asks for information 2) provides information and files 3) serves software files to other computers 4) distributes data files to other computers 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 329   Computers manipulate data in many ways, and this manipulation is called ________. 1) utilizing 2) batching 3) upgrading 4) processing 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 330   Which of the following is an example of an optical disk? 1) Digital versatile disks 2) Magnetic disks 3) Memory disks 4) Data bus disks 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 331   Another word for the CPU is ***PDF BAZAAR***
  32. 32. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 32/66 1) microprocessor 2) execute 3) microchip 4) decoder 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 332   A menu contains a list of 1) commands 2) data 3) objects 4) reports 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 333   A command to get a file you worked on from the memory where it was stored 1) close 2) delete 3) open 4) get it 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 334   A _________ is a collection of data that is stored electronically as a series of records in a table. 1) spreadsheet 2) presentation 3) database 4) web page 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 335   The software tools that enable a user to interact with a computer for specific purposes are known as 1) hardware 2) networked softwares 3) sharewares 4) applications 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 336   What is the shape of a CD? 1) Quadrilateral 2) Rectangular 3) Circular 4) Hexagonal 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 337   Which of the following is NOT an output device? 1) Plotter 2) Printer 3) Scanner 4) Monitor 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 338   A ________ contains buttons and menus that provide quick access to commonly used commands. 1) toolbar 2) menu bar 3) window 4) find 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 339   The _________ enables you to simultaneously keep multiple pages open in one browser window. 1) tab box 2) pop­up helper 3) tab row 4) address bar 5) Esc key Ans.) 3 Ques. : 340   A __________ is an example of an input device. 1) keyboard 2) printer 3) motheboard 4) CPU 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 341   A(n) ________ is the text you want to be printed at the bottom of the pages. 1) header 2) endnote 3) footnote 4) footer 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 342   A(n) ________ is the combination of software and hardware that facilitates the sharing of information ***PDF BAZAAR***
  33. 33. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 33/66 between computing devices. 1) network 2) peripheral 3) expansion board 4) digital device 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 343   The ________ tells the computer how to use its components. 1) utility 2) network 3) operating system 4) application program 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 344   Which of the following functions is NOT performed by the TCP? 1) Addressing 2) Connection establishment 3) Data transfer 4) Flow control 5) None of these Ans.) 5 Ques. : 345   In addition to keying data directly into a database, data entry can be done from a(n) 1) input form 2) table 3) field 4) data dictionary 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 346   The term ________ designates equipment that might be added to a computer system to enhance its functionality. 1) digital device 2) system add­on 3) disk pack 4) peripheral device 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 347   A CD­RW disk 1) has a faster access than an internal disk 2) is a form of optical disk, so it can only be written once 3) holds less data than a floppy disk 4) can be erased and rewritten 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 348   The process of changing a written work already done is called 1) filing 2) editing 3) cutting 4) closing 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 349   To make a notebook act as a desktop model, the notebook can be connected to a __________ which is connected to a monitor and other devices. 1) bay 2) docking station 3) port 4) network 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 350   What is the name of the process that is used to convert a series of instructions, or program, written in a high­ level language into instructions (or a program) that can be run on a computer? 1) Assembling 2) Compiling 3) Translating 4) Uploading 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 351   What does 'C' represent in the term MICR? 1) Code 2) Column 3) Computer 4) Character 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 352   On which button does help menu exist? ***PDF BAZAAR***
  34. 34. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 34/66 1) End 2) Start 3) Turn off 4) Restart 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 353   Which of the following is the newest version of Excel among the following? 1) Excel 2000 2) Excel 2002 3) Excel ME 4) Excel XP 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 354   __________ processes the data and is also called the brain of the computer. 1) Motherboard 2) Memory 3) RAM 4) CPU 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 355   Which of the following are objects in an access database? 1) table, form 2) queries, reports 3) macros, modules 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 356   Which area in an Excel window allows entering values and formulas? 1) Title bar 2) Menu bar 3) Formula bar 4) Standard Tool Bar 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 357   Computer software can be defined as 1) the computer and its associated equipment. 2) the instructions that tell the computer what to do. 3) computer components that act to accomplish a goal. 4) an interface between the computer and the network. 5) the interacton between the computer and its database. Ans.) 2 Ques. : 358   A ________ is a set of rules. 1) resource locator 2) domain 3) hypertext 4) URL 5) protocol Ans.) 5 Ques. : 359   Which of the following is NOT an example of hardware? 1) Mouse 2) Printer 3) Monitor 4) Excel 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 360   Which of the following is part of the system unit? 1) Monitor 2) CPU 3) CD­ROM 4) Floppy disk 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 361   Fax machines and imaging systems are examples of 1) bar­code readers 2) output devices 3) scanning devices 4) pen­based systems 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 362   When writing a document, you can use the ________ feature to find an appropriate word or an alternative word if you find yourself stuck for the right word. 1) dictionary 2) word finder 3) encyclopedia 4) Wikipedia ***PDF BAZAAR***
  35. 35. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 35/66 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 363   Various applications and documents are represented on the Windows desktop by 1) Symbols 2) Labels 3) Graphs 4) Icons 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 364   Which of the following could be digital input devices for computers? 1) Digital camcoder 2) Microphone 3) Scanner 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 365   The box that contains the central electronic components of the computer is the 1) motherboard 2) system unit 3) peripheral 4) input device 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 366   You can use the _____________bar to type a URL and display a Web page, or type a keyword to display a list of related Web pages. 1) menu 2) title 3) search 4) web 5) address Ans.) 5 Ques. : 367   A(n) _________ is a private corporate network, used exclusively by company employees. 1) Internet 2) local area network 3) peer­to­peer 4) intranet 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 368   A saved document is referred to as a 1) file 2) word 3) folder 4) project 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 369   Codes consisting of bars and lines of varying widths or lengths that are computer­readable are known as 1) a bar code 2) an ASCII code 3) a magnetic tape 4) a light pen 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 370   When cutting and pasting, the item cut is temporarily stored in 1) ROM 2) Hard drive 3) Diskette 4) Dashboard 5) Clipboard Ans.) 5 Ques. : 371   What is backup? 1) Adding more components to your network 2) Protecting data by copying it from the original source to a different destination 3) Filtering old data from the new data 4) Accessing data on tape 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 372   ________ are type of inexpensive digital camera that remains tethered to a computer and are used for videoconferencing, video chatting, and live Web broadcast. 1) Webcams 2) Webpics 3) Browsercams 4) Browserpics 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 373   The acronym HTML stands for ***PDF BAZAAR***
  36. 36. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 36/66 1) High Transfer Machine Language 2) High Transmission Machine Language 3) Hyper Text Markup Language 4) Hypermedia Text Machine Language 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 374   Reference to each file on a disk are stored in a 1) file allocation table 2) root allocation table 3) linking directory 4) root directory 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 375   What is correcting error in a program called? 1) Interpretting 2) Translating 3) Debugging 4) Compiling 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 376   Sending an email is similar to 1) writing a letter 2) drawing a picture 3) talking on the phone 4) sending a package 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 377   To ________a document menas to make changes to its existing content. 1) format 2) save 3) edit 4) print 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 378   Where is the disk put to enable computer to read it? 1) Disk drive 2) Memory 3) CPU 4) ALU 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 379   What menu is selected to cut, copy and paste? 1) File 2) Tools 3) Special 4) Edit 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 380   The most important or powerful computer in a typical network is 1) desktop 2) network client 3) network server 4) network station 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 381   To change hardware components into more powerful or rectified version is called 1) expansion 2) plug and play 3) upgrading 4) upsizing 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 382   Which of the following views is present in Power Point? 1) Document view 2) Slide sorter view 3) Slide changer view 4) Play slide view 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 383   In order to move from one worksheet to another in excel workbook, one should click 1) active cell 2) scroll bar 3) sheet tab 4) tab button 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 384   To access properties of an object, the mouse technique to use is __________. ***PDF BAZAAR***
  37. 37. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 37/66 1) dragging 2) dropping 3) right­clicking 4) shift­clicking 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 385   Every device on the Internet has a unique ________ address that identifies it in the same way that a street address identifies the location of a house. 1) DH 2) DA 3) IP 4) IA 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 386   This type of hardware consists of devices that translate data into a form the computer can process 1) application 2) input 3) system 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 387   Which key is used in combination with another key to perform a specific task? 1) Function 2) Arrow 3) Space bar 4) Control 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 388   A step­by­step procedure for accomplishing a task is known as a(n) 1) algorithm 2) hardware program 3) software bug 4) firmware program 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 389   A group of 8 bits is known as 1) byte 2) kilobyte 3) binary digit 4) megabit 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 390   The hardware device commonly referred to as the 'brain' of the computer is the 1) RAM chip 2) data input 3) CPU 4) secondary storage 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 391   What is the intersection of a column and a row called on an Excel worksheet? 1) Column 2) Value 3) Address 4) Cell 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 392   The process of a computer of receiving information from a server on the Internet is called 1) pulling 2) pushing 3) downloading 4) transferring 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 393   Which of the following would you do to remove a paragraph from a report you had written? 1) Delete and edit 2) Highlight and delete 3) Cut and paste 4) Undo typing 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 394   All the following media have read and write capability except 1) flash memory cards 2) CD­ROMs 3) hard disk drives 4) floppy disks 5) None of these Ans.) 2 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  38. 38. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 38/66 Ques. : 395   If a user needs information instantly available to the CPU, it should be stored 1) on a CD 2) in secondary storage 3) in the CPU 4) on the motherboard 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 396   To what temporary area can you store text and other data, and later paste them to another location? 1) The clipboard 2) ROM 3) CD­ROM 4) The hard disk 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 397   The operating system called UNIX is typically used for 1) desktop computers 2) laptop computers 3) super computers 4) web servers 5) All the above Ans.) 5 Ques. : 398   Press __________ to move the insertion point to the address box, or to highlight the URL in the address box. 1) Alt+D 2) Alt+A 3) Shift+Tab 4) Tab+Ctrl 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 399   A collection of unprocessed items is 1) information 2) data 3) memory 4) reports 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 400   The portion of the CPU that coordinates the activities of all the other computer components is the 1) motherboard 2) coordination board 3) control unit 4) airthmetic logic unit 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 401   A ______ is approximately one billion bytes. 1) kilobyte 2) bit 3) gigabyte 4) megabyte 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 402   The _________ directory is mandatory for every disk. 1) Root 2) Base 3) Sub 4) Case 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 403   To prepare a presentation/slide show, which application is commonly used? 1) Photoshop 2) Power Point 3) Outlook Express 4) Internet Explorer 5) All the above Ans.) 2 Ques. : 404   _________ is the process of carrying out commands. 1) Fetching 2) Storing 3) Executing 4) Decoding 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 405   Which of the following refers to the fastest, biggest and most expensive computers? 1) Personal Computers 2) Supercomputers 3) Laptops 4) Notebooks 5) None of these Ans.) 2 ***PDF BAZAAR***
  39. 39. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 39/66 Ques. : 406   Microsoft is an example of 1) an operating system 2) a processing device 3) application software 4) an input device 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 407   ________ is the process of carrying out commands. 1) Fetching 2) Storing 3) Decoding 4) Executing 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 408   If you do not want to select any option after opening a menu then click menu title again or press key ________ to close the menu. 1) Shift 2) Tab 3) Escape 4) F1 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 409   It is easy to change the name of file using _____________ process. 1) transforming 2) christening 3) renaming 4) retagging 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 410   What is the minimum and maximum zoom sizes in MS Office? 1) 10, 100 2) 20, 250 3) 10, 500 4) 10, 1000 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 411   In Excel, _________contains one or more worksheets. 1) Template 2) Workbook 3) Active cell 4) Label 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 412   Which of the following is a popular programming language for developing multimedia web pages, websites and web­based applications? 1) COBOL 2) Java 3) BASIC 4) Assembler 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 413   Compiling creates a(n) 1) program specification 2) algorithm 3) executable program 4) subroutine 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 414   Computers use the ___________number system to store data and perform calculations. 1) decimal 2) hexadecimal 3) octal 4) binary 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 415   The ______ key will launch the Start button. 1) esc 2) shift 3) Windows 4) Shortcut 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 416   A character of information is represented by a(n) 1) byte 2) bit ***PDF BAZAAR***
  40. 40. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 40/66 3) field 4) attribute 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 417   A set of instructions telling the computer what to do is called 1) mentor 2) instructor 3) compiler 4) program 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 418   To maximise a window means 1) fill it to capacity 2) expand it to fit the desktop 3) put only like files inside 4) drag it to the recycle bin 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 419   The home page of a website is 1) the largest page 2) the last page 3) the first page 4) the most colourful page 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 420   Which of the following is not associated with computers? 1) BIt 2) Binary 3) Pencil 4) Mouse 5) Screen Ans.) 3 Ques. : 421   MICR technology used for clearance of cheques by banks refers to 1) Magnetic Ink Character Recognition 2) Magnetic Intelligence Character Recognition 3) Magnetic Information Cable Recognition 4) Magnetic Insurance Cases Recognition 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 422   Modern computers represent characters and numbers internally using one of the following number systems: 1) Penta 2) Octal 3) Hexa 4) Septa 5) Binary Ans.) 5 Ques. : 423   A ________ is approximately a million bytes. 1) gigabyte 2) kilobyte 3) megabyte 4) Terabyte 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 424   If you want to extend the length of the network without having the signal degrade, you would use a 1) repeater 2) router 3) gateway 4) switch 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 425   To move down a page in a document 1) jump 2) fly 3) wringgle 4) scroll 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 426   What type of resource does have greater probability to become shared resource in a computer network? 1) Printers 2) Speakers 3) Floppy disk drivers 4) Keyboards 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 427   Which of the following terms is used to describe the movement of an item with the help of mouse to a new position on screen? ***PDF BAZAAR***
  41. 41. 17/10/2015 IBPS PO Coaching | IBPS PO/Clerk coaching | Bank Clerk Coaching in Delhi | Bank PO Coaching in Delhi | SSC coaching in Delhi | IBPS online Test | … http://www.bscacademy.com/BscStudent/BscStuPrintQuestionOfDay.aspx 41/66 1) click 2) double click 3) drag and drop 4) point 5) right click Ans.) 3 Ques. : 428   What does storage unit provide? 1) Place for typing data 2) Storage for information and instruction 3) Place for printing information 4) All the above 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 429   _________ are distinct items that don't have much meaning to you in a given countext. 1) Fields 2) Data 3) Queries 4) Properties 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 430   An example of a telecommunication device is a 1) Keyboard 2) mouse 3) printer 4) modem 5) None of these Ans.) 4 Ques. : 431   Two or more computers connected to each other for sharing information form a 1) network 2) router 3) server 4) tunnel 5) pipeline Ans.) 1 Ques. : 432   The _____ becomes different shapes depending on the task you are performing. 1) active tab 2) insertion point 3) mouse pointer 4) ribbon 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 433   The capability of the operating system to enable two or more than two instructions to execute simultaneously in a single computer system by using multiple CPUs is 1) Multitasking 2) Multiprogramming 3) multiprocessing 4) Multiexecution 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 434   A collection of related information sorted and dealt with as a unit is a 1) disk 2) data 3) file 4) floppy 5) None of these Ans.) 3 Ques. : 435   An output device that lets you see what the computer is doing 1) a disk drive 2) monitor­screen 3) shift key 4) printer 5) None of these Ans.) 2 Ques. : 436   To access a mainframe or supercomputer, users often use a 1) terminal 2) node 3) desktop 4) handheld 5) None of these Ans.) 1 Ques. : 437   By default, your documents print in __________mode. 1) landscape 2) portrait 3) page setup 4) print view 5) None of these Ans.) 2 ***PDF BAZAAR***

