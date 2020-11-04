Sample (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer software in Pharmaceutical formulation Presented by – Nikhil Sanjay Patil Guided by – Rahul Padalkar Sir Departme...
Content Software used in Pharmaceutical formulation 1. FMEA software 2. Batch manufacturing software 3. Hansen solubility ...
What is FMEA ? (Failure mode of effect analysis)  Failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) is a step-by-step approach for ...
FMEA (Failure mode of effect analysis)  FMEA identifies the effects and outcome of failure.  This method used for identi...
How the work FMEA ? 5
Batch Master Manufacturing Software  It is a Supplier management and verification feature in according to regulatory requ...
HSPIP software (Hansen solubility parameter)  HSPIP software is based on dispersion bond,polar bond and hydrogen bond, it...
HSPIP MODEL 8
Six Sigma software  It is used to identify the problem quantitatively improve development process.  It manages track con...
Phases in Six-Sigma process  Measure – It collects the data about current process.  Analyze phase – Identify current per...
Gastro plus software  GastroPlus is a most commonly used software of its kind. It has been identified as the ranked progr...
Development Microemulsion 12
Ternary phase diagram  Microemulsions are macroscopically isotropic mixtures of at least a hydrophilic,a hydrophobic and ...
 In microemulsion, four or more components are investigated for microemulsion system, binary mixtures like surfactant/ co...
Ternary phasediagram 15
Application Ternary phase diagram 16
Chemix software  In chemistry Ternary Diagrams are used for depicting chemical compositions phase diagrams.  These diagr...
Chemix software 18
Chemix software ternary phase diagram video 19
Development of Emulsion 20
Artificial neural network technique.  Ann technique Investigate the influence of different ratios of individual component...
 In ANN technique,is an information processing Paradiagram that is inspired by the biological nervous system.  Ann techn...
Conclusion  To study all the types of formulations that can be formulated by mixing of water, oil and surfactant.  To op...
Reference  Abhishek Sunil Dhoot, Anup Naha, Juhi Priya, Neha Xalxo Department of Pharmaceutics, Manipal College of Pharma...
• www.simulationplus.com • www.chemix-chemistry-software.com 25
Thank you 26
