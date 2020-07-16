Stunning projects presentations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
N I K H I L C M R U P A R E L STARTING WITH MINIMUM INVESTMENTS ARRIVES TO MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ACHIEVEMENTS S T U N N I N ...
N O W L I F E T I M E F I N A N C I A L F R E E D O M I N Y O U R H A N D START INVESTING WITH US AND ENJOY LIFE TIME FINA...
I SUMMARIZE THE PROJECTS AS FOLLOW 1: Launching of Integrated Project Management System & Services in USA 2: Launching of ...
Integrated Project Management System and Services
No. of years having spent on engineering with respect to design, procurement, planning and execution. During the time havi...
The appropriate selection of construction methods to be used during the execution of a construction project is a major det...
We propose a knowledge management approach that will enable the intelligent use of corporate experience and information an...
As a project grows in size and complexity, managing it becomes exponentially more difficult. One has to set clear goals up...
The system needs to be powerful and able to provide deep insight to every aspect of the project, but it must be easy to us...
Exercise was initialized to build up the system and resources for smoothing the process of whole construction works. Hence...
The construction process is composed of preconstruction project management and post construction project management. We em...
Emerging with three factors the construction process becomes easy for the clients. Still in the next phase we are coming u...
We are not working as conventional project management company. We do work on supporting clients and contractors through br...
We are reluctant to work as overseer of projects. Rather than that we ourselves deeply involved with each stage of constru...
While operating and controlling projects their financial controls stays with due importance. We do include in our services...
Our goal of services is to put up projects on auto mode enhanced digitally. We have set up separate divisions to design ma...
Also we have established proper work breakdown structure to each division. In order to achieve seamless flow of works we d...
Out of four construction methodologies namely Lean Construction Management, Agile Construction Management, waterfall, Crit...
Please refer to Document Business Proposal and Feasibility of Launching & Accelerating Engineering Services Offshoring Bus...
2: Launching of Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer Plant in India
Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer at a Glance Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Product Global controlled release...
Polymer sulfur coated urea coated with 1% polymer after the urea granules are coated with sulfur. This segment registered ...
Market size of polymer coated urea was estimated at more than USD 600 million in 2015, which accounted for over a quarter ...
Its ability to maintain the nutrient quality of the soil throughout the harvest season is going to boost the controlled re...
Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Crop On the basis of crops where the controlled release fertilizers are applied,...
Global cereals and grains demand as the primary food source makes it a noteworthy segment with close to 40% of the market ...
Escalating lawn and garden consumable market in the developing countries of Asia Pacific will provide an opportunity for g...
Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Region Asia Pacific accounted for almost half the overall controlled release fer...
Asia Pacific market generated a revenue more than USD 1 billion in 2015 and will grow at a high CAGR of over 7% throughout...
Please Refer to Pre-Primary Project Evaluation Report Research & Analysis Launching of Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer ...
! . Buying and Developing Real Estate Project at Delhi
PLEASE REFER DETAILED PROJECT REPORT JEWEL of NCR
Formation of Global Consruction Company
Formation of Global Construction Company shall operate on Two Principles
1: Super Expert Cost Management 2: Super Expert Contracts Management
Offices of Proposed Construction Company shall be opened in 25 countries
10% of Contracts Management & Cost Management Experts will be deployed in foreign countries
90% of Cost Management & Contracts Manaement Staff will be deployed in India
Formal Collaborations with some very high profile construction companies will be made
About 10000 Billion of Tendering shall be exercised Throughout the year
500 Billion $ Contracts will be signed off
On signing up the contracts $500 billion Projects will be subcontracted
On signing up contracts with subcontractors Project Securities/performance bond money shall be recovered from subcontracto...
Refunable Investment of 55 Billion $ will generate Net Profit of 50 Billion $ per annum
RELAX AND GO THROUGH 1-Formation of 5 Trillion $ Construction Company Through Soft Skills-1
Stunning projects presentations

Stunning projects presentations Looking Forward to Finance
Published in: Investor Relations
Stunning projects presentations

  1. 1. N I K H I L C M R U P A R E L STARTING WITH MINIMUM INVESTMENTS ARRIVES TO MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ACHIEVEMENTS S T U N N I N G P R O J E C T S DEVELOPED BY SENIOR PROJECT MANAGEMENTSENIOR PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTCONSULTANT
  2. 2. N O W L I F E T I M E F I N A N C I A L F R E E D O M I N Y O U R H A N D START INVESTING WITH US AND ENJOY LIFE TIME FINANCIAL FREEDOM AND UNLIMITED INCOME
  3. 3. I SUMMARIZE THE PROJECTS AS FOLLOW 1: Launching of Integrated Project Management System & Services in USA 2: Launching of Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer Plant in India 3:Buying and Developing Real Estate Project in Delhi 4:Formation of Global Construction� Company on the base line of Contracts Management
  4. 4. Integrated Project Management System and Services
  5. 5. No. of years having spent on engineering with respect to design, procurement, planning and execution. During the time having come across challenging experiences. Through which having known to complexity of construction industry
  6. 6. The appropriate selection of construction methods to be used during the execution of a construction project is a major determinant of high productivity, but sometimes this selection process is performed without the care and the systematic approach that it deserves bringing negative consequences
  7. 7. We propose a knowledge management approach that will enable the intelligent use of corporate experience and information and help to improve the selection of construction methods for a project
  8. 8. As a project grows in size and complexity, managing it becomes exponentially more difficult. One has to set clear goals up front, and must understand the goals of the other parties. Beyond that, there must be a system and a process in place to manage the project.
  9. 9. The system needs to be powerful and able to provide deep insight to every aspect of the project, but it must be easy to use Without expert resources, planning and methodologies the sought construction works goes to complicated stage
  10. 10. Exercise was initialized to build up the system and resources for smoothing the process of whole construction works. Hence in order to streamline the process the concept of Integrated Project Management System and Services was developed The idea is of comforting construction industry which facilitating extensive whole spectrum of construction process
  11. 11. The construction process is composed of preconstruction project management and post construction project management. We emphasis both the components equally. Along with we do set up operational guidelines to clients
  12. 12. Emerging with three factors the construction process becomes easy for the clients. Still in the next phase we are coming up micro management to Construction Industries.
  13. 13. We are not working as conventional project management company. We do work on supporting clients and contractors through brain storming detailed engineering.
  14. 14. We are reluctant to work as overseer of projects. Rather than that we ourselves deeply involved with each stage of construction
  15. 15. While operating and controlling projects their financial controls stays with due importance. We do include in our services the project financial control modules also.
  16. 16. Our goal of services is to put up projects on auto mode enhanced digitally. We have set up separate divisions to design management, cost management, pre- construction project management and post construction project management
  17. 17. Also we have established proper work breakdown structure to each division. In order to achieve seamless flow of works we do possess project advisory panel also. In order to coordinate with all divisions have project coordinating division also
  18. 18. Out of four construction methodologies namely Lean Construction Management, Agile Construction Management, waterfall, Critical Path Method (CPM) what we have developed the Integrated Project Management System and Services which stays superior out of all.
  19. 19. Please refer to Document Business Proposal and Feasibility of Launching & Accelerating Engineering Services Offshoring Business with USA through Remote based Integrated Pre-post Construction Engineering Management System
  20. 20. 2: Launching of Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer Plant in India
  21. 21. Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer at a Glance Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Product Global controlled release fertilizers market is categorized into polymer coated NPK, polymer sulfur coated urea or sulfur coated urea, polymer coated urea Sulfur coated urea and polymer sulfur coated urea fertilizers will hold sway the overall controlled release fertilizers market and accounted for over 40% of the global share in 2015. Sulfur coated urea are essentially urea granules coated with liquid sulfur to maintain coating uniformity of each granule. It contains around 35% nitrogen and 15% to 20% sulfur
  22. 22. Polymer sulfur coated urea coated with 1% polymer after the urea granules are coated with sulfur. This segment registered a revenue of over USD 1 billion in 2015 and it is forecast to cross USD 1.75 billion by 2024, growing at more than 6% CAGR.
  23. 23. Market size of polymer coated urea was estimated at more than USD 600 million in 2015, which accounted for over a quarter of the overall controlled release fertilizers market share These fertilizers improve the nitrogen absorption efficiency and reduce loss of nitrogen to the environment.
  24. 24. Its ability to maintain the nutrient quality of the soil throughout the harvest season is going to boost the controlled release fertilizers market growth. This segment of controlled release fertilizers market will have a healthy growth at over 5% throughout the forecast timeframe.
  25. 25. Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Crop On the basis of crops where the controlled release fertilizers are applied, controlled release fertilizers market has been segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops such as turfs, ornamental plants, and other gardening plants
  26. 26. Global cereals and grains demand as the primary food source makes it a noteworthy segment with close to 40% of the market share. In 2015, cereals and grains generated revenue more than USD 900 million in controlled release fertilizers market and is likely to grow at more than 6% up to 2024.
  27. 27. Escalating lawn and garden consumable market in the developing countries of Asia Pacific will provide an opportunity for global controlled release fertilizers market growth in the next few years. Enhancing lifestyle coupled with growing awareness about gardening and landscaping will act as a catalyst to the market growth. Hobby cultivators and gardeners will also enhance demand.
  28. 28. Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, By Region Asia Pacific accounted for almost half the overall controlled release fertilizers market share in 2015. This growth is on the account of huge agricultural land coupled with increasing awareness about sustainable cultivation to meet the growing food demand.
  29. 29. Asia Pacific market generated a revenue more than USD 1 billion in 2015 and will grow at a high CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast timespan. Europe will have a sluggish growth at less than 2% CAGR as conventional fertilizers and accounts for a large share of the global controlled release fertilizers market. The region registered more than USD 170 million in 2015, accounting to a little over 7% of industry share.
  30. 30. Please Refer to Pre-Primary Project Evaluation Report Research & Analysis Launching of Controlled Slow Release Fertilizer Plant in India Comprehensive Project Profile
  31. 31. ! . Buying and Developing Real Estate Project at Delhi
  32. 32. PLEASE REFER DETAILED PROJECT REPORT JEWEL of NCR
  33. 33. Formation of Global Consruction Company
  34. 34. Formation of Global Construction Company shall operate on Two Principles
  35. 35. 1: Super Expert Cost Management 2: Super Expert Contracts Management
  36. 36. Offices of Proposed Construction Company shall be opened in 25 countries
  37. 37. 10% of Contracts Management & Cost Management Experts will be deployed in foreign countries
  38. 38. 90% of Cost Management & Contracts Manaement Staff will be deployed in India
  39. 39. Formal Collaborations with some very high profile construction companies will be made
  40. 40. About 10000 Billion of Tendering shall be exercised Throughout the year
  41. 41. 500 Billion $ Contracts will be signed off
  42. 42. On signing up the contracts $500 billion Projects will be subcontracted
  43. 43. On signing up contracts with subcontractors Project Securities/performance bond money shall be recovered from subcontractors
  44. 44. Refunable Investment of 55 Billion $ will generate Net Profit of 50 Billion $ per annum
  45. 45. RELAX AND GO THROUGH 1-Formation of 5 Trillion $ Construction Company Through Soft Skills-1

