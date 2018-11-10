Fundamentos de la prevencion integral (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO COMANDO FUNDAMENTOS D...
El término prevención a veces es utilizado de modo muy genérico. Un ejemplo es cuando se habla de prevención primaria, sec...
TEORÍAS PARCIALES O BASADAS EN POCOS COMPONENTES. Una de las explicaciones que ha estado desde siempre presente para enten...
La teoría del aprendizaje explica la conducta como un fenómeno de adquisición que sigue unas leyes, las del condicionamien...
TEORÍA DE LA CONDUCTA PLANIFICADA Ajzen (1988), que junto con Fishbein elaboraron y expandieron la teoría de la acción raz...
TEORÍAS DE ESTADIOS Y EVOLUTIVAS. El modelo evolutivo más conocido en el campo de las drogodependencias es el de Denise Ka...
TEORÍA DE LA PSEUDOMADUREZ O DEL DESARROLLO PRECOZ. Esta teoría lo que afirma es que durante la adolescencia, y ante la ex...
TEORÍAS INTEGRATIVAS Y COMPRENSIVAS. . APRENDIZAJE SOCIAL La teoría del aprendizaje social, redenominada más actualmente c...
TEORÍAS INTEGRATIVAS Y COMPRENSIVAS. . La teoría del aprendizaje social (Bandura, 1969), redenominada más actualmente teor...
Modelos de prevención: Esta perspectiva contempla el consumo de drogas desde el punto de vista de sus implicaciones legale...
Modelos de prevención: Atiende fundamentalmente a las condiciones socioeconómicas en que tiene lugar el consumo de una det...
MODALIDADES DE PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL: En esta se aborda directamente el tema de la drogas a través de un proceso continuo de...
Niveles de prevención integral: Son aquellos que se dirigen a la población en general con programas destinados a impedir o...
Características de la prevención integral DINÁMICA CREATIVA FORMATIVA ACTITUDINAL PARTICIPATIVA PROPONENTE
Elementos básicos de la prevención integral. Elementos Esenciales de los Programas de Prevención Tipo de Programa Estructu...
Nuevos paradigmas en la prevención. Se fortalece la prevención mediante acciones de concientización y sensibilización a di...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO COMANDO FUNDAMENTOS DE LA PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL DE LAS DROGAS CURSO PREVENTOR INTEGRAL EN MATERIA DE DROGAS S/1RO ( EJB) NIKER JOSE GUTIERREZ ESCALONA
  2. 2. El término prevención a veces es utilizado de modo muy genérico. Un ejemplo es cuando se habla de prevención primaria, secundaria y terciaria. También puede aplicarse a reducir el uso de drogas entre personas que aún no las han probado y entre las que ya las han probado, reducción de la demanda a través de arrestos y controles sobre la venta de drogas, etc. También las actividades de reducción de daños puede ser vista como una actividad preventiva. Pero también es prevención incidir en el nivel de política social, como es reducir la pobreza, o impedir el surgimiento de conductas desviadas. PREVECION
  3. 3. TEORÍAS PARCIALES O BASADAS EN POCOS COMPONENTES. Una de las explicaciones que ha estado desde siempre presente para entender o explicar la causa de un trastorno, sea físico o mental, es que el mismo es una consecuencia de un déficit biológico, una causa genética, una lesión, o una alteración cerebral que es responsable del mismo. En el campo de las drogodependencias es innegable el papel que las distintas drogas producen en el cerebro y en los restantes órganos corporales En la actualidad hay pocas dudas sobre cuál es la base biológica de ambos factores. Se han identificado circuitos neuronales de gratificación e incluso cambios intracelulares comunes asociados a la administración crónica de morfina y de cocaína, que se están utilizando como modelos para el estudio de la mayoría de las otras adicciones (ej., nicotina, alcohol, etc.). La evidencia apunta a una neuroanatomía común a todas las drogas adictivas
  4. 4. La teoría del aprendizaje explica la conducta como un fenómeno de adquisición que sigue unas leyes, las del condicionamiento clásico, operante y aprendizaje social. Sin embargo, se han propuesto explicaciones a partir de cada uno de los distintos paradigmas de aprendizaje, aunque en el momento actual el que permite explicar de modo comprensivo la conducta de consumo de drogas es la del aprendizaje social, especialmente para su inicio, En éste vamos a exponer la explicación del consumo de drogas, basándonos en el condicionamiento clásico y operante. TEORIA DEL APRENDISAJE TEORÍAS ACTITUD-CONDUCTA Desde mediados de los años 70 se ha producido una importante revolución en el campo actitudinal. Mientras que con anterioridad apenas se encontraba relación entre la actitud evaluada y la conducta real observada, el impulso de autores como Fishbein y Ajzen, Triandis, y un largo etcétera, ha cambiado totalmente el pesimista panorama anterior. Hoy es posible predecir en grado importante la conducta desde la actitud y creencias del sujeto, o desde componentes anteriores o relacionados con la misma como son la norma subjetiva, intenciones conductuales, etc. (Becoña, 1986). En este contexto quien ha posibilitado sin duda alguna que la predicción desde componentes previos a la conducta sea posible ha sido la aparición de distintos modelos donde se analiza la relación actitud-conducta y se introducen elementos intermedios para explicar adecuada y predictivamente dicha relación
  5. 5. TEORÍA DE LA CONDUCTA PLANIFICADA Ajzen (1988), que junto con Fishbein elaboraron y expandieron la teoría de la acción razonada, a mediados de los años 80, propuso la teoría de la conducta planificada, como una extensión de la teoría anterior. El nuevo elemento que introduce es el del control conductual percibido. A partir del mismo, y junto a la actitud hacia la conducta y la norma subjetiva predicen la intención conductual. A su vez, en algunos casos, el control conductual percibido también puede ser un predictor directo de la conducta junto a la intención conductual (ver figura 4). Por tanto puede existir una unión directa entre el control conductual percibido y la conducta, representado en la figura 4 en una línea discontinua. TEORÍA DE LA ACCIÓN RAZONADA El objetivo central de este modelo es la predicción de la conducta desde la actitud o actitudes del sujeto y de las normas subjetivas, estando ambas mediadas por la intención conductual. Parte de la asunción de que las personas son usualmente racionales y hacen uso de la información que poseen para llevar a cabo su conducta (Ajzen y Fishbein, 1980).
  6. 6. TEORÍAS DE ESTADIOS Y EVOLUTIVAS. El modelo evolutivo más conocido en el campo de las drogodependencias es el de Denise Kandel. Es un modelo relevante por la aportación que el mismo ha hecho al conocimiento de la progresión en el consumo de drogas. Además, no siempre ha sido un modelo exento de polémica por la lectura y extrapolación de algunos de sus resultados, lo que a veces ha llevado a posicionamientos a favor y en contra. Básicamente, su modelo se basa en que el consumo de drogas sigue unos pasos secuenciales, donde se comienza por una primeras sustancias de iniciación (drogas legales) que sirven de elemento facilitador para el posterior consumo de otras sustancias, especialmente marihuana en un segundo paso, y luego las drogas ilegales, en los que llegan a consumir finalmente éstas Esta autora partió para el planteamiento de su modelo de la teoría de la socialización, centrándose especialmente en la relación de los padres e iguales en el desarrollo de los adolescentes. Los conceptos y procesos que maneja provienen fundamentalmente de la teoría del aprendizaje social y de la teoría del control (Kandel y Davies, 1992). La idea básica que plantea es que el consumo de drogas ilegales, marihuana, cocaína, heroína, etc., se producen de modo secuencial o evolutivo, partiendo del consumo de las drogas legales, el alcohol y el tabaco (Kandel, 1975). Para comprobar su hipótesis, parte del consumo de drogas en un momento del tiempo y hace un seguimiento para comprobar si su propuesta es cierta
  7. 7. TEORÍA DE LA PSEUDOMADUREZ O DEL DESARROLLO PRECOZ. Esta teoría lo que afirma es que durante la adolescencia, y ante la experimentación de los roles adultos, el adolescente tendría dificultades para ejecutarlos adecuadamente en varias esferas de la vida. La asunción básica de esta teoría es que llevar a cabo actividades prematuras e implicarse en responsabilidades típicamente adultas en una temprana edad en la adolescencia interfiere con la adquisición de las habilidades psicosociales necesarias para el éxito posterior en esos roles cuando es adulto. Dentro de esta teoría se consideran que hay dos etapas de gran importancia: la transición de la infancia a la adolescencia, cuando aparece la pubertad y la transición de la adolescencia a la adultez temprana, cuando se producen eventos vitales importantes como el matrimonio o encontrar empleo. Esta diferenciación se basa en el hecho bien conocido de que existen hechos críticos en la vida que permiten la transición de unas etapas a otras de la misma y que según dicha transición el resultado será el adecuado o
  8. 8. TEORÍAS INTEGRATIVAS Y COMPRENSIVAS. . APRENDIZAJE SOCIAL La teoría del aprendizaje social, redenominada más actualmente como teoría cognitiva social es una de las teorías más utilizadas e importantes dentro del campo de las drogodependencias. Es una teoría psicológica basada en los principios del aprendizaje, la persona y su cognición junto a los aspectos del ambiente en que lleva a cabo la conducta. Dentro de los programas preventivos su utilidad es clara (Abrams y Niaura, 1987; Cleaveland, 1994), dado que varios de los programas preventivos más eficaces parten de la misma, utilizan alguno de sus componentes o los sustentan junto a otras teorías. Igualmente, como ya hemos comentado y seguiremos viendo, distintas teorías se han fundamentado en la teoría del aprendizaje social, como uno de sus elementos, o han utilizado elementos de la misma, para fundamentarlas. Por otra parte, la misma ofrece un modo idóneo de poder conceptualizar el problema de la dependencia a las distintas sustancias, considerando los distintos elementos que llevan a su inicio, mantenimiento como al abandono de las mismas
  9. 9. TEORÍAS INTEGRATIVAS Y COMPRENSIVAS. . La teoría del aprendizaje social (Bandura, 1969), redenominada más actualmente teoría cognitiva social (Bandura, 1986), insiste hoy en el concepto de autoeficacia como un componente central de la misma y como el elemento explicativo más importante relacionado con la adquisición, mantenimiento y cambio de la conducta (Bandura, 1995). Sin embargo, esta teoría asume la importancia del condicionamiento clásico, como del operante y del vicario, y que éste y los otros puedan estar modulados por el proceso cognitivo de la autoeficacia. En cambio, esta teoría se diferencia de los planteamientos netamente cognitivos, dado que ella implica una causalidad lineal entre el pensamiento (la cognición) y la conducta, y sostiene que el primero es la causa del segundo. Por tanto, ante un reduccionismo como éste, la teoría del aprendizaje social permite una mejor integración, y le sirve al clínico de paraguas de lo que hace luego en su práctica: utilizar técnicas derivadas de los principios del condicionamiento clásico, del condicionamiento operante, del aprendizaje vicario y de los procesos cognitivos. COGNITIVA SOCIAL
  10. 10. Modelos de prevención: Esta perspectiva contempla el consumo de drogas desde el punto de vista de sus implicaciones legales y delictivas. El foco de interés es el propio producto y su situación legal. El modelo jurídico asume que las drogas que no están catalogadas como legales son fuente de graves daños físicos, psíquicos y sociales, y por tanto deben quedar fuera del alcance de los ciudadanos, al otro lado de la barrera levantada por la ley. Es decir, pretende proteger al individuo y a la sociedad de los males derivados de las drogas no institucionalizadas. Considera la dependencia de las drogas como una enfermedad caracterizada por una pérdida del control del individuo sobre su consumo. Esto significa que la dependencia de las drogas es considerada un fenómeno vinculado exclusivamente a procesos internos del propio sujeto y para entenderla bastará apelar a la interacción entre la biología humana y las características farmacológicas de las drogas. Se contempla la drogadicción como un problema médico más, como una enfermedad más, que afecta a un individuo y es causada por la acción de una sustancia psicoactiva sobre los procesos internos – biológicos– de un individuo ETICO -JURIDICO MEDICO SANITARIO
  11. 11. Modelos de prevención: Atiende fundamentalmente a las condiciones socioeconómicas en que tiene lugar el consumo de una determinada sustancia. Sin embargo, lo económico se contempla de manera limitada y se prioriza la relación del consumo de drogas con las clases sociales más deprimidas. De esta manera se sugiere que factores tales como la pobreza, la discriminación o la carencia de oportunidades, que pueden aparecer como producto de la sociedad urbana industrializada, se convierten en terreno abonado para la aparición del fenómeno del consumo de drogas. La relación drogas-privación se puede explicar, pues, tanto por el significado social transgresor como por la experiencia psicoactiva ansiolítica y liberadora de gratificaciones corporales Conjunto de procesos que estimulan el desarrollo humano y que con ello tratan de evitar la aparición y proliferación de problemas socialmente relevante. La prevención integral se considera un enfoque que incentiva procesos de construcción cultural alternativa, propicios al afianzamiento de actitudes que favorezcan el protagonismo social, el desarrollo personal y grupal, la amistad, la solidaridad, el dialogo y la convivencia, en búsqueda de la prevención del consumo de drogas y otros problemas Psicosocial SOCIO CULTURAL , INTEGRAL
  12. 12. MODALIDADES DE PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL: En esta se aborda directamente el tema de la drogas a través de un proceso continuo de enseñanza- aprendizaje mediante procesos de formación, talleres. foros, entre otros. se trata de dar una información clara y objetiva sobre la problemática. Esta modalidad trata de intervenir sobre factores individuales, socioeconómicos y culturales que disminuyen la probabilidad de consumo, como las actividades deportivas, recreativas, sociales y culturales… ESPECIFICA INESPECIFICA
  13. 13. Niveles de prevención integral: Son aquellos que se dirigen a la población en general con programas destinados a impedir o retrasar el consumo de alcohol tabaco y otras drogas . Pueden diseñarse para cualquier ámbito de actuación ( Escolar , Laboral y Comunitario ). Este tipo de programas esta destinado a personas que experimentan los primeros síntomas de consumo del alcohol tabaco y otras drogas . Están diseñados para detener la progresión del abuso de las drogas e intentan cambiar las conductas de las personas que las reciben. Se dirigen a subgrupos que presentan especial riesgos de consumo de las drogas . Permite el diseño de acciones especificas dirigidas a factores particulares de la población . Estos programas requieren personal con formación especifica y se llevan acabo en periodos de tiempos mas largos . 1 2 3
  14. 14. Características de la prevención integral DINÁMICA CREATIVA FORMATIVA ACTITUDINAL PARTICIPATIVA PROPONENTE
  15. 15. Elementos básicos de la prevención integral. Elementos Esenciales de los Programas de Prevención Tipo de Programa Estructura Audienci a Ambiente Comunidad (Universal) Todos los jóvenes Vallas publicitarias Escuela (Selectivo) Estudiant es de la escuela media Programas después de la escuela Familia (Indicado) Juventud en alto riesgo y sus familias Clínicas Tipo de Programa Contenido Informa ción Desarrollo de habilidade s Métodos Servicio s Comunidad (Universal) Tenden cias en el consum o de las drogas Habilidade s sociales Políticas de tolerancia Zonas libres de drogas Escuela (Selectivo) Efectos de las drogas Habilidade s de resistencia Cambios de las normas Conseje ría y ayuda en la escuela Familia (Indicado) Síntoma s del abuso de drogas Habilidade s para la crianza Pruebas de drogas en casa; horarios de regreso a la casa Terapia familiar Tipo de Programa Introducción Selección/ adaptación Características de la introducción Comunid ad (Universa l) Población de habla hispana Mensajes consistentes por varios medios de comunicación Escuela (Selectivo ) Sexo de la población Sesiones de refuerzo Familia (Indicado) Rural Reclutamiento/ retención
  16. 16. Nuevos paradigmas en la prevención. Se fortalece la prevención mediante acciones de concientización y sensibilización a diversos integrantes y/o responsables de instituciones que trabajan en las comunidades. Se apoya la movilización comunitaria, y se refuerzan las redes locales, sean éstas en el sistema escolar o en los diferentes ambientes. Este nuevo modelo de abordaje involucra a muchas personas. Asimismo considera causales a elementos propios de los diferentes estilos de vida, de las comunidades y también elementos específicos de las drogas. • Construcción de procesos sociales colectivos de tipo participativo. • Adiestramiento y entrenamiento para el intercambio con diversas disciplinas del conocimiento y sectores sociales. • Aspectos relativos a la percepción del problema del uso indebido de drogas. • Diferenciación de mitos y realidades del consumo de drogas. • Estrategias metodológicas apropiadas y pertinentes para cada segmento poblacional involucrado. • Elementos de salud. Desarrollo de habilidades para la vida. Proyecto de Vida. Proyecto de Familia. • Resolución de conflictos. Expresión natural de sentimientos. • Desarrollo de valores éticos, enfatizando la solidaridad, la cooperación, la responsabilidad, el respeto por los demás el reconocimiento de las diferencias individuales

