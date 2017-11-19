S4 tarea4 elesn

MAESTRÍA EN DOCENCIA MODELOS DE DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE ESTRATEGIAS INSTRUCCIONALES ASESOR: DR. GUADALUPE CORTEZ TOLEDO NID...
INTRODUCCION Situación de aprendizaje de expresión y apreciación artísticas en Jardín de niños “Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer” pa...
CONTENIDOS Y APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: EDUCACION ARTÍSTICA (expresión corporal y apreciación de la danza) • Reconozco mi cue...
COMPETENCIA QUE SE FAVORECE: explica y comparte con otros las sensaciones y los pensamientos que surgen en el o ella al re...
• Experimentar movimientos corporales en espacios específicos y compartiendo espacio con otros compañeros • Observar manif...
Desarrollo de la sesión: Tiempo: 60 minutos Productos: coreografía de expresión corporal por equipos. Recursos: Grabadora ...
• ¿Cuánto tiempo pasa con su hijo después de la escuela? • ¿Quién se encarga de dar seguimiento a sus actividades extra cl...
• ¿para que nos sirven las partes del cuerpo? Las manos sirven para...los pies nos sirven para…,la cabeza nos sirve para…e...
Para el cierre de la sesión nos sentaremos en ronda para comentar sobre el trabajo realizado en clase, los sentimientos qu...
• Explora los sentimientos que le provoca escuchar música y trata de representarlos a través de su cuerpo. • Manifiesta em...
REFERENCIAS: Bleger, J. (2003) ”Diseñando una buena situación de aprendizaje”, Buenos Aires, Paidós. Bauleo, A. (2008) “El...
perspectiva didáctica crítica situación de aprendizaje para educación preescolar

  1. 1. MAESTRÍA EN DOCENCIA MODELOS DE DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE ESTRATEGIAS INSTRUCCIONALES ASESOR: DR. GUADALUPE CORTEZ TOLEDO NIDIA ELENO ESPINOZA ID 00000171770 16/11/2017 DIDÁCTICA CRÍTICA
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Situación de aprendizaje de expresión y apreciación artísticas en Jardín de niños “Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer” para grupo de segundo año de preescolar. En la siguiente presentación se describe una situación de aprendizaje relacionada con el campo formativo de EXPRESION Y APRECIACION ARTÍSTICA abordando el tema de la convivencia sana a través del desarrollo de actividades que involucren la participación del grupo, los padres de familia y el docente a cargo.
  3. 3. CONTENIDOS Y APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: EDUCACION ARTÍSTICA (expresión corporal y apreciación de la danza) • Reconozco mi cuerpo • ¿Cómo se mueve mi cuerpo? • Reconozco mis sentimientos • ¿Cómo puedo representar mis sentimientos a través de mi cuerpo? • Kinesfera (espacio personal) • Reconozco el espacio en el que me muevo • Mi espacio y el espacio de mis compañeros COMPETENCIA QUE SE FAVORECE: expresa por medio del cuerpo, sensaciones y emociones en acompañamiento del canto y de la música. • Descubre y crea nuevas formas de expresión por medio de su cuerpo. • Participa en actividades colectivas de expresión corporal desplazándose en el espacio y utilizando diversos objetos. • Inventa formas para representar el movimiento de algunos fenómenos naturales.
  4. 4. COMPETENCIA QUE SE FAVORECE: explica y comparte con otros las sensaciones y los pensamientos que surgen en el o ella al realizar y presenciar manifestaciones dancísticas. • Expresa los sentimientos y los pensamientos que le provoca presenciar o realizar una danza. • Desarrolla progresivamente las habilidades para apreciar manifestaciones dancísticas. PROPOSITOS Y LOGROS PROPÓSITOS: Que el alumno desarrolle habilidades básicas para la expresión de sentimientos y emociones por medio del reconocimiento de las posibilidades expresivas de su cuerpo, teniendo conciencia en todo momento del cuidado de su cuerpo, el uso del espacio propio y el de los demás. LOGROS ESPECÍFICOS: • Conocer las partes del cuerpo y la manera en que estas se mueven • Conocer el uso de las partes del cuerpo • Experimentar con los movimientos corporales para dar nuevos usos
  5. 5. • Experimentar movimientos corporales en espacios específicos y compartiendo espacio con otros compañeros • Observar manifestaciones dancísticas profesionales • Crear movimientos acompañados de música y canto • Compartir sus descubrimientos con sus compañeros de manera colaborativa y pacífica. MOMENTOS Y ACCIONES A EMPRENDER SESIÓN ÚNICA DE TRABAJO CON PADRES DE FAMILIA Y ALUMNOS DE EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR (SEGUNDO GRADO). En entrevista con padres de familia se pudo identificar que los mismos no dan la importancia necesaria a las actividades lúdicas que realizan los niños en el jardín, ya que la opinión general con respecto a la educación preescolar es que los chicos solo se dedican a “jugar” sin percibir dicha actividad como un aprendizaje a través del juego, menospreciando así el trabajo de las educadoras y de las instancias que proveen educación preescolar; a través de la clase con padres de familia y estudiantes, se pretende concientizar a los padres de familia sobre la importancia que tiene la educación preescolar en el desarrollo de los chicos y en la practica de una convivencia sana y pacifica dentro y fuera de la institución.
  6. 6. Desarrollo de la sesión: Tiempo: 60 minutos Productos: coreografía de expresión corporal por equipos. Recursos: Grabadora Pañuelos Cascabeles Música: Pista num. 1: collection modern jazz Pista 2: amelie soundtrack Pista 3: mix música circense Pista 4: chillout mix La sesión inicia con una breve platica con padres de familia donde se les explica los objetivos generales de la clase, las competencias que se favorecerán con la actividad y los aprendizajes esperados que se desarrollarán; también se hará una breve reflexión sobre el tiempo que dedican para jugar con sus hijos y la calidad de dicho tiempo compartido.
  7. 7. • ¿Cuánto tiempo pasa con su hijo después de la escuela? • ¿Quién se encarga de dar seguimiento a sus actividades extra clase? • ¿practica algún deporte o juega al aire libre con su hijo? • ¿investiga sobre el desempeño de su hijo durante la jornada laboral? • ¿Cómo fue su relación con sus padres cuando eran niños? • ¿Cómo desean que sea la relación con sus hijos? Después de haber realizado la introducción a la clase; permitimos la entrada a los alumnos y comenzamos con la práctica explorando las partes del cuerpo y ejercicios posteriores. Tiempo: 40 minutos La clase se desarrolla respondiendo a los siguientes cuestionamientos: ¿Cuales son las partes de mi cuerpo? Los chicos participan mencionando las distintas partes de su cuerpo, se da la indicación de que deben tocar y nombrar cada una de ellas en su cuerpo y en el cuerpo de su padre, siempre con respeto y cuidando el cuerpo propio y el de los demás.
  8. 8. • ¿para que nos sirven las partes del cuerpo? Las manos sirven para...los pies nos sirven para…,la cabeza nos sirve para…etc. • ¿Cuánto espacio utiliza mi cuerpo? Exploramos en grupo cuanto espacio es necesario para extender por completo las extremidades del cuerpo sin alcanzar a tocar las extremidades de mis compañeros y papas. • Escucho la música ¿Qué sentimientos me provoca? ¿Cómo puedo expresar esos sentimientos por medio del cuerpo? Con ayuda de padre de familia se generan ideas sobre los diversos movimientos que podemos realizar según percibamos la música, su intensidad, ritmo, velocidad y volumen. Tomamos conciencia de la importancia del trabajo colaborativo para generar una pequeña coreografía en equipo, la cual se presentará frente a grupo. Observamos el trabajo de todos respetando turnos.
  9. 9. Para el cierre de la sesión nos sentaremos en ronda para comentar sobre el trabajo realizado en clase, los sentimientos que identificaron, de que trataba cada montaje escénico, cual les agrado más y por qué. Al finalizar agradecemos el esfuerzo de todos y en especial de los chicos con un fuerte abrazo. EVALUACIÓN: Apreciación por parte del docente de grupo: PARAMETROS A EVALUAR: • No logrado • En proceso • Logrado PRODUCTO: COREOGRAFÍA EN EQUIPO RUBRICA: • Identifica las partes de su cuerpo • Explora las diversas formas en que se pueden utilizar las partes de su cuerpo • Identifica y es consciente del uso del espacio al realizar actividades en grupo
  10. 10. • Explora los sentimientos que le provoca escuchar música y trata de representarlos a través de su cuerpo. • Manifiesta emociones al realizar la actividad con sus padres • Inventa movimientos para expresar sentimientos • Se relaciona con sus compañeros intercambiando ideas y generando un producto colectivo. CONCLUSIÓN Cuando hablamos de la perspectiva didáctica crítica debemos centrarnos un poco más en el proceso que en el resultado en si; esta perspectiva es particularmente importante en el desarrollo de actividades para educación preescolar e inicial ya que precisamente en estas etapas del desarrollo es cuando toma una gran importancia el seguimiento de los avances de cada proceso y no tanto el producto o resultado obtenido. El proceso dialéctico da origen a la perspectiva didáctica crítica donde ambas partes experimentan un proceso de aprendizaje continuo, se establece una relación entre enseñanza-aprendizaje donde el estudiante tiene libertad para participar en su proceso formativo resolviendo problemáticas por si solo.
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS: Bleger, J. (2003) ”Diseñando una buena situación de aprendizaje”, Buenos Aires, Paidós. Bauleo, A. (2008) “Elaboración de situaciones de aprendizaje”, Buenos Aires, Kargieman. Martínez y Musitu. (2010) “Situación de aprendizaje ” Madrid, Fundamentos. Moreno, J. (2009) “Diseño de situación de aprendizaje”, Buenos Aires, Kapelusz Link slideshare https://www.slideshare.net/secret/b1UxI2Ajyfmy3C

