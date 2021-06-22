Successfully reported this slideshow.
MG.GARY PEREZ OLIVERA FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Y TECNICAS DE REDACCION DE TEXTOS
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES Estrategias de redacción de textos  Conocer al publico Una de la...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Ordenar y estructurar el texto Los periodistas suelen estar muy...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Separar las ideas en párrafos Cada párrafo debe desarrollarse a...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Escribir y reescribir "La práctica hace al maestro" es una fras...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Leer y releer Al terminar de escribir es aconsejable leer lo qu...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES PASOS NECESARIOS PARA REDACTAR: 1. Selección del tema 2. Búsqueda...
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO Piensa como un hombre pero comunícate en lenguaje de la gente. FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES
Formamos líderes con Alma y Valores
Estrategias y tecnicas de redaccion

Estrategias y tecnicas de redaccion

Estrategias y tecnicas de redaccion

  1. 1. MG.GARY PEREZ OLIVERA FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Y TECNICAS DE REDACCION DE TEXTOS
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES Estrategias de redacción de textos  Conocer al publico Una de las técnicas de redacción de textos es conocer a quien le estamos escribiendo. Es decir: ¿cuál es nuestro público objetivo? Saber a quién nos dirigimos nos ayudara a definir qué términos y vocabulario utilizar.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Ordenar y estructurar el texto Los periodistas suelen estar muy familiarizados con el concepto de "pirámide invertida" y la mayoría lo utilizan como técnica de redacción de textos efectivos. La "pirámide invertida" es un estilo de escritura en el que la información más relevante es transmitida en primer lugar.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Separar las ideas en párrafos Cada párrafo debe desarrollarse alrededor de una idea, clara y concisamente. Si se desea cambiar de asunto, ha de iniciarse un nuevo párrafo, permitiendo ordenar nuestros pensamientos y facilitando la lectura.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Escribir y reescribir "La práctica hace al maestro" es una frase muy popular y completamente aplicable como técnico de redacción de textos. El don de generar escritos interesantes puede cultivarse a través de la practica: escribir frecuentemente ayuda a obtener experiencia y soltura, invaluables al momento de redactar. Otro aspecto substancial como técnica de redacción de textos, es la capacidad de reescribir y mejorar lo realizado, para lo cual es necesario desarrollar una cualidad que nos conduce al punto siguiente.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES  Leer y releer Al terminar de escribir es aconsejable leer lo que hemos creado para detectar posibles errores que quizás no se manifiesten durante la escritura. Si los tiempos no apremian, tomar un descanso antes de hacer una nueva lectura nos permitirá despejar la mente y revisar lo escrito con una visión fresca. Leer y releer lo escrito es, entonces, la mejor manera de comprobar que no hayamos cometido ningún error.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES PASOS NECESARIOS PARA REDACTAR: 1. Selección del tema 2. Búsqueda de información 3. Elaboración de un bosquejo 4. Redacción de un borrador 5. Revisiones 6. Redacción definitiva
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO Piensa como un hombre pero comunícate en lenguaje de la gente. FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES
  9. 9. Formamos líderes con Alma y Valores

