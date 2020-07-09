Green revolution ppt hari creations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREEN REVOLUTION N. HARIHARAN BCOMCS.,DTP.,DOA PARVATHYS ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLE...
Contents Of Green Revolution  Meaning of Green Revolution  Causes of Green Re...
MEANING OF GREEN REVOLUTION » Green Revolution Green Revolution is a face used ...
Causes Of Green Revolution  High Variety Seeds  Chemical Fertilizer  Multipl...
Effects of Green Revolution  Increase In Production  Capitalistic Farming  E...
Suggestions For Success Of Green Revolution  Wider Area  Extension Of Irrigat...
Green Revolution In India The Green Revolution in India was a period when agric...
Green Revolution In India The main development was higher-yielding varieties of...
Green Revolution In India » The introduction of high-yielding varieties of seed...
Green Revolution In India » » The production of wheat has produced the best res...
Irrigation Infrastructure of Green Revolution  Use Of Insecticides Like Herbic...
Problems That Were Addressed Low Irrigation The well irrigated and permanently ...
Problems That Were Addressed 1. Low Irrigation Going forward, the government sh...
Problems That Were Addressed 2. Frequent Famines » Famines in India were very f...
Problems That Were Addressed 3. Lack Of Finance » » Small and marginal farmers ...
Indian Economic Sovereignty » A main criticism of the effects of the green revo...
Indian Economic Sovereignty » Indian environmentalistVandana Shiva notes that t...
  GREEN REVOLUTION N. HARIHARAN BCOMCS.,DTP.,DOA PARVATHYS ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEG DINDIGUL 1
  Contents Of Green Revolution  Meaning of Green Revolution  Causes of Green Revolution  Effects of Green Revolution  Evaluation of Green Revolution  Arguments Against  Arguments In Favor  Suggestions For Success Of Green Revolution 2
  MEANING OF GREEN REVOLUTION » Green Revolution Green Revolution is a face used to describe spectacular increase in the production of food. A large increase in crop production in developing countries achieved by the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, and high-yield crop varieties 3
  Causes Of Green Revolution  High Variety Seeds  Chemical Fertilizer  Multiple Cropping  Irrigation Facility  Agricultural Machinery  Plant Protection  Agricultural Research  New Technologies  Marketing Facilities 4
  Effects of Green Revolution  Increase In Production  Capitalistic Farming  Effects On Rural Employment  Prosperity Of Farmers  Development Of Industries  Base For Economic Growth  Effects On Prices  Reduction In The Import Of Food Grains  Effects On Consumers 5
  Suggestions For Success Of Green Revolution  Wider Area  Extension Of Irrigated Area  Green Revolution For Small Farmers  Multiple Cropping  Modification In Agricultural Strategies  Land Reforms  Labour IntensiveTechnologies 6
  Green Revolution In India The Green Revolution in India was a period when agriculture in India increased its yields due to improved agronomic technology. Green Revolution allowed developing countries, like India, to overcome poor agricultural productivity. It started in India in the early 1960s and led to an increase in food grain production, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the early phase 7
  Green Revolution In India The main development was higher-yielding varieties of wheat, which were developed by many scientists, including American agronomist Dr. Norman Borlaug, Indian geneticist M. S. Swaminathan, and others. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research also claims credit for enabling the Green Revolution in part by developing rust resistant strains of wheat. 8
  Green Revolution In India » The introduction of high-yielding varieties of seeds and the increased use of Chemical fertilizers and irrigation led to the increase in production needed to make the country self-sufficient in food grains, thus improving agriculture in India. The methods adopted included the use of high- yielding varieties (HYVs) of seeds with modern farming methods. 9
  Green Revolution In India » » The production of wheat has produced the best results in fueling self-sufficiency of India. Along with high-yielding seeds and irrigation facilities, the enthusiasm of farmers mobilized the idea of agricultural revolution. Due to the rise in use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers there were negative effects on the soil and the land such as land degradation. 10
  Irrigation Infrastructure of Green Revolution  Use Of Insecticides Like Herbicide  Use Of Pesticides  Consolidation Of Holdings  Land Reforms  Improved Rural Infrastructure  Supply Of Agricultural Credit  Use Of Chemical Or Synthetic Fertilizers  Use Of Sprinklers Or Drip Irrigational Systems 11
  Problems That Were Addressed Low Irrigation The well irrigated and permanently irrigated area was only 17% in 1951. The majority of the area was dependent on rainfall and, consequently, agriculture suffered from low level of production. Problems T 1. Low Irrigation The Green Revolution was possible due to adequate water supply through irrigation. The government undertook a number of minor, major and multipurpose irrigation projects to supply sufficient water to cultivable lands so that the dependence of farmers on rainfall reduced to great extents. The government also made provisions for digging canals, hand pumps, etc., for adequate and increased water supply. 12
  Problems That Were Addressed 1. Low Irrigation Going forward, the government should create enabling mechanisms to fuel the growth in quality seed production. Public sector spending on irrigation, rural infrastructure (storage, post-harvest and connectivity) and credit availability are key inventions which will encourage farmers to invest in newer technologies as their returns would be better. 13
  Problems That Were Addressed 2. Frequent Famines » Famines in India were very frequent during the period 1940s to 1970s. Due to faulty distribution of food, and because farmers did not receive the true value for their labour, the majority of the population did not get enough food. Malnutrition and starvation was a huge problem. 14
  Problems That Were Addressed 3. Lack Of Finance » » Small and marginal farmers found it very difficult to get finance and credit at economical rate from the government and banks, hence, fell as easy prey to the money lenders. They took loans from zamindars, who charged high rates of interests and also exploited the farmers later on to work in their fields to repay the loans. 15
  Indian Economic Sovereignty » A main criticism of the effects of the green revolution is the cost for many small farmers using HYV seeds, with their associated demands of increased irrigation systems and pesticides. A case study is found in India, where farmers are buying Monsanto BT cotton seeds— sold on the idea that these seeds produced 'natural insecticides'. In reality, they need to still pay for expensive pesticides and irrigation systems, which might lead to increased borrowing to finance the change from traditional seed varieties. Many farmers have difficulty paying for the expensive technologies, especially if they have a bad harvest. 16
  Indian Economic Sovereignty » Indian environmentalistVandana Shiva notes that this is the "second Green Revolution".The first Green Revolution, she suggests, was mostly publicly-funded (by the Indian Government).This new Green Revolution, she says, is driven by private [and foreign] interest - notably MNCs like Monsanto. Ultimately, this is leading to foreign ownership over most of India's farmland. 2. Adverse effects :-The excessive use of chemical fertilizers decreased soil fertility and also the use of electric tube wells decreased groundwater table below the previous level. 17
