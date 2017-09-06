.Next 2017 Updates

.NEXT 2017 Washington D.C.
3 Gaylord Hotel – Washington D.C. – June 2017 ~4000 Attendees 90+ Breakouts 63 Customer Speakers 50%+ Customer Sessions Li...
4 Announcement – Xi Cloud Services • Native cloud extension to Nutanix Cloud OS • Same stack for Private and Public Cloud ...
5 Xi Disaster Recovery Service Eliminates the need for dedicated DR site Managed centrally through Prism Flexible Subscrip...
6 Announcement – Nutanix Calm • Application automation and lifecycle management • Self-Service with Nutanix Marketplace • ...
7 Announcement – Google Cloud Platform • 1-Click Hybrid Cloud Automation with Calm for GCP • Nutanix Xi Cloud Services on ...
8 Product and Technology Updates • Acropolis • Prism / Prism Pro • AFS • AHV • Ecosystem • Networking • Platforms • Tools ...
9 Near Sync One-Minute RPO What • Replication optimization that allows one minute RPO for Mission-critical Applications. •...
10 Software Data at Rest Encryption CVMKMS KMIPWhat • Software based Data-at-rest Encryption (DARE) • Works on standard dr...
11 Prism Central One-Click Deployment What • 1 Click scalable PC deployment from Prism Element • Deploy 1 VM instance or 3...
12 Prism Pro – Scheduled Reporting What • Create scheduled custom reports with email delivery • Leverages existing dashboa...
13 Prism Pro –Dynamic Alerting (Anomaly) CPUUtilizationCPUUtilization What • Automatic creation of KPI alerts based on beh...
14 Prism Pro – VM Right Sizing What • Idle (zombie) VM identification and VM right sizing recommendations • Provides guida...
15 Acropolis File Services (AFS) What • NFSv4 support for AFS (Q4’17) • Native AV support for AFS (ICAP) (Q3’17) • Native ...
16 AHV Turbo AHVTurbo CVM What • New optimized data path for AHV • KVM QEMU path has potential bottlenecks • Enabled after...
17 AHV vGPU Support What • AHV VM support for nVidia vGPU • nVidia Tesla M10 & M60 Support Benefits • Drive higher VDI den...
18 Expanded Backup Ecosystem Partners Native AHV Integration Complete app-aware backup and recovery Optimized with workloa...
19 Network orchestration APIs VLAN 10 VLAN 11 VLAN 12 Switches Load balancers Firewalls A new VM has spun up – Name – SQLD...
20 Service Insertion and Chaining VLAN 10 VLAN 11 VLAN 12 Web Database “All database queries from Web to DB tier should go...
21 Micro-segmentation: Centralized Policies What • Stateful distributed firewall to keep applications and data secure from...
22 0ne or Two Node for Remote/Branch Office What • New Remote/Branch/Edge platform options • 1-node targeted at micro site...
23 NX-9030 (RDMA, NVMe, 40Gbe) RDMA 40Gbe What • New High Performance 2U2N All-Flash Platform • Support for NVMe, RDMA, 40...
24 Nutanix Xtract for VMs What • Automated, agentless VM migration from ESXi to Nutanix AHV • Full cutover control with ne...
25 Nutanix Xtract for Databases TCP (1443) SQL Server SQL Server SQL Server Cloud Virtual Physical Xtract vCenter CVM What...
26 X-Ray What • Simple tool to performance test / benchmark different HCI solutions • Workload / Use-case based • Operatio...
27
.Next 2017 Updates

Published on

.NEXT is designed to equip you with the tools, knowledge, and network of people that can help you make real, tangible business impact in your organization.

.Next 2017 Updates

  1. 1. .NEXT 2017 Washington D.C.
  2. 2. 2 Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary may include express and implied forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements concerning our business plans and objectives, product features and technology that are under development or in process and capabilities of such product features and technology, our plans to introduce product features in future releases, the implementation of our products on additional hardware platforms, strategic partnerships that are in process, product performance, competitive position, industry environment, and potential market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties or delays in developing, new product features or technology on a timely or cost-effective basis; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new product features or technology; the failure of our software to interoperate on different hardware platforms; failure to form, or delays in the formation of, new strategic partnerships and the possibility that we may not receive anticipated results from forming such strategic partnerships; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; a shift in industry or competitive dynamics or customer demand; and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances. Any future product or roadmap information is intended to outline general product directions, and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation for Nutanix to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be used when making a purchasing decision. Further, note that Nutanix has made no determination as to if separate fees will be charged for any future product enhancements or functionality which may ultimately be made available. Nutanix may, in its own discretion, choose to charge separate fees for the delivery of any product enhancements or functionality which are ultimately made available. Certain information contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this presentation, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. Disclaimer
  3. 3. 3 Gaylord Hotel – Washington D.C. – June 2017 ~4000 Attendees 90+ Breakouts 63 Customer Speakers 50%+ Customer Sessions Live Stream Keynotes 19 Cube Interviews
  4. 4. 4 Announcement – Xi Cloud Services • Native cloud extension to Nutanix Cloud OS • Same stack for Private and Public Cloud • First use-case: Xi Disaster Recovery Service • No “lift and shift” between cloud environments 1H’18
  5. 5. 5 Xi Disaster Recovery Service Eliminates the need for dedicated DR site Managed centrally through Prism Flexible Subscription plans Offline VMs Live VMs Xi DR Enterprise Cloud OS Primary Site
  6. 6. 6 Announcement – Nutanix Calm • Application automation and lifecycle management • Self-Service with Nutanix Marketplace • Pre-Integrated App Blueprints • Hybrid Cloud Management Q4’17
  7. 7. 7 Announcement – Google Cloud Platform • 1-Click Hybrid Cloud Automation with Calm for GCP • Nutanix Xi Cloud Services on GCP • Hybrid Cloud Kubernetes orchestration • Collaboration on Edge Computing and IoT 1H’18
  8. 8. 8 Product and Technology Updates • Acropolis • Prism / Prism Pro • AFS • AHV • Ecosystem • Networking • Platforms • Tools and Technologies
  9. 9. 9 Near Sync One-Minute RPO What • Replication optimization that allows one minute RPO for Mission-critical Applications. • No restrictions on latency or distance • Leverages existing Protection Domain-based workflows • No requirements for latency or distance • Works on all hypervisors Benefits • Minimal data loss in case of disaster • Highly granular restore capabilities. • Extremely simple to setup and failover Remote cluster Local cluster S0 S1 S2 LWSLWSLWSLWS S0 S1 S2 LWSLWSLWSLWS LWSLWSLWSLWS LWSLWSLWSLWS NEAR SYNC Q4’17
  10. 10. 10 Software Data at Rest Encryption CVMKMS KMIPWhat • Software based Data-at-rest Encryption (DARE) • Works on standard drives. No SED hardware required Benefits • FIPS 140-2 Level 1 security without specialized hardware • Seamless onboarding and updates through software upgrades Q4’17
  11. 11. 11 Prism Central One-Click Deployment What • 1 Click scalable PC deployment from Prism Element • Deploy 1 VM instance or 3 VM cluster of Prism Central Benefits • Instantly highly available and scalable • Manage large multi-cluster deployments with Prism Central • Eliminate complex design/deploy as environment scales PE DEC’17/JAN’18
  12. 12. 12 Prism Pro – Scheduled Reporting What • Create scheduled custom reports with email delivery • Leverages existing dashboards and widgets Benefits • Easily socialize reports / KPIs to broader audience • Allow application owners and other external stakeholders access to valuable performance data • Easily share evidence of waste or resource constraint Q4’17
  13. 13. 13 Prism Pro –Dynamic Alerting (Anomaly) CPUUtilizationCPUUtilization What • Automatic creation of KPI alerts based on behavioral analysis not static thresholds • Easily see when most important metrics deviate from the norm Benefits • Efficient Monitoring – predictive • Lower admin overhead – Focus on what’s important • Eliminates manual alarm creation Q4’17
  14. 14. 14 Prism Pro – VM Right Sizing What • Idle (zombie) VM identification and VM right sizing recommendations • Provides guidance for correct VM resource (RAM, CPU) allocation based on behavioral analysis and machine learning • Generate reports of idle (zombie) VMs to enabled simple resource reclamation or reallocation to other VMs. Benefits • Optimal utilization of resources • Eliminate resource waste by removing dead VMs Q4’17
  15. 15. 15 Acropolis File Services (AFS) What • NFSv4 support for AFS (Q4’17) • Native AV support for AFS (ICAP) (Q3’17) • Native Backup and Auditing (Q4’17) Benefits • Service both Windows (SMB) and Linux file share use cases from Nutanix cluster. • Simplified file services • Single name space • Automated scale-out • No requirement for dedicated infrastructure • Replace NAS appliances for any use case DEC’17/JAN’18
  16. 16. 16 AHV Turbo AHVTurbo CVM What • New optimized data path for AHV • KVM QEMU path has potential bottlenecks • Enabled after software upgrade • Simple VM configuration (single adapter) Benefits • Higher performance without any hardware upgrades or software configurations • Future hardware ready (RDMA, NVMe, Xpoint) Q4’17
  17. 17. 17 AHV vGPU Support What • AHV VM support for nVidia vGPU • nVidia Tesla M10 & M60 Support Benefits • Drive higher VDI density • Enable better desktop experience for VDI (e.g. streaming video) • Enable high end graphic workstation capabilities for VDI (e.g. CAD) • Easily manage vGPU mapping and monitor usage via Prism Q4’17
  18. 18. 18 Expanded Backup Ecosystem Partners Native AHV Integration Complete app-aware backup and recovery Optimized with workload across hypervisors, systems, and clouds self-service provisioning Cataloging and Indexing options Purpose-built & Application-aware Hypervisor-agnostic Storage Level Snapshots Backup to Cloud & NAS Nutanix-like simplicity Complete data management for all Nutanix workloads Automated protection policies, multi-hypervisor support Automated protection & restore workflow Premier availability solution provider for Nutanix virtualized environments Agentless solution with native integration Highest levels of availability and data protection for all applications and data Q4’17 Q4’17AvailableAvailable
  19. 19. 19 Network orchestration APIs VLAN 10 VLAN 11 VLAN 12 Switches Load balancers Firewalls A new VM has spun up – Name – SQLDB IP addr: 10.10.10.10 MAC: 00:e0:52:00:00:0A VLAN: 11 Programs VLAN 11 on port 2/1 Updates LB pool membership Updates security policy What • Web-hook notification APIs for VM lifecycle events on AHV • Partner systems can subscribe and listen for specific event types • Notifications include both network properties (IP, MAC etc) as well as metadata info (VM name, tags etc). Benefits • Network policies can dynamically adapt to workload changes on Nutanix • Eliminates manual interaction between multiple teams • Automate common operations Prism Q4’17
  20. 20. 20 Service Insertion and Chaining VLAN 10 VLAN 11 VLAN 12 Web Database “All database queries from Web to DB tier should go through the Firewall service ” What • One-click deployment of networking and security services such as Firewall, Load Balancer and more • Service chains to orchestrate multiple services • Centrally manage from Prism Benefits • Application-centric flow enforcement enabling simplified management for non-specialists • Eliminate manual tasks and inefficient back-and-forth communications between teams • Unified management to provide end-to-end control Prism Q4’17
  21. 21. 21 Micro-segmentation: Centralized Policies What • Stateful distributed firewall to keep applications and data secure from threats originate from within datacenter • Enforcement follows VMs and independent of network topology • Ideal for use cases such as environmental zoning, application ring fencing, application quarantine and more Benefits • Simple and intuitive application-centric policy model and flow visualization for non-networking specialists • Single point of control and monitoring for all east- west communication Prism DEC’17/JAN’18
  22. 22. 22 0ne or Two Node for Remote/Branch Office What • New Remote/Branch/Edge platform options • 1-node targeted at micro sites with ~5 VMs; Offers disk level resiliency • 2-node targeted at small sites with ~5-10 VMs; Offers node level resiliency Benefits • Cost-effective solution for ROBO use-cases • Entire deployment managed by common platform - Prism Central (ROBO, Core DC, Edge servers etc.) ● ● ● DEC’17/JAN’18
  23. 23. 23 NX-9030 (RDMA, NVMe, 40Gbe) RDMA 40Gbe What • New High Performance 2U2N All-Flash Platform • Support for NVMe, RDMA, 40Gbe • 4x NVMe (1.6TB) + 8x SSD (960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB) per node Benefits • High performance platform for Tier-1 workloads (SAP, EMR) • Optimize CVM-CVM communications to benefit all NDFS storage operations. • ~30% Lower latency on NVMe, and lower CPU overhead • Performance 15% avg improvement over 3060-AF system Q4’17
  24. 24. 24 Nutanix Xtract for VMs What • Automated, agentless VM migration from ESXi to Nutanix AHV • Full cutover control with near- zero downtime • Retain network configurations • Auto AHV IO driver insertion Benefits • One-click migration simplicity • Batch migrate VMs • Less prone to Human Error • Included at no additional cost • Easy roll-back to source VM vCenter AHV Cluster ESX Cluster VM Inventory VM ESX Cluster VM √ESX Cluster VM AHV VM AHV ClusterAHVAHVVM Xtract Q4’17
  25. 25. 25 Nutanix Xtract for Databases TCP (1443) SQL Server SQL Server SQL Server Cloud Virtual Physical Xtract vCenter CVM What • Agentless Migrations of Microsoft SQL databases • Multiple SQL Server Source Platforms • AHV or ESXi target hypervisor • SQL best practices applied • Included with Acropolis Pro & Ultimate editions Benefits • One-click migration of complex database deployments • Save up on expensive consulting assignments File Share TCP (445) Target SQL VM TCP (445) TCP (1443) Admin TCP (1443) Shipping
  26. 26. 26 X-Ray What • Simple tool to performance test / benchmark different HCI solutions • Workload / Use-case based • Operational Readiness Testing Benefits • Evaluate different HCI platforms easily • Understand real-world performance of solution as opposed to peak performance • Only solution designed to evaluate HCI • Platform Agnostic Shipping
